The best cybercrime lawyer in Dubai is not determined by one title or one broad reputation. The right choice depends on whether the client is reporting online fraud, blackmail, defamation, or an Article 44 privacy violation, or defending an accusation under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

Article Insights

Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

The best cybercrime lawyer in Dubai is not determined by one title or one broad reputation. The right choice depends on whether the client is reporting online fraud, blackmail, defamation, or an Article 44 privacy violation, or defending an accusation under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

A suitable lawyer needs current cybercrime-law experience, the ability to work with changing digital evidence, and a strategy matched to the client’s side of the case. Faris Raian at Leaders Advocates combines criminal-law experience with work relevant to cybercrime matters in UAE courts.

QUICK ANSWER The best cybercrime lawyer in Dubai for a particular case should have current experience with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 and the exact type of allegation involved. Article 44 privacy matters, online fraud, blackmail, digital defamation, and criminal defense each require different evidence and legal analysis. Ask how the lawyer will preserve messages, account information, URLs, transaction records, and device evidence before it changes or disappears. A victim may need prompt reporting through Dubai Police E-Crime channels and a structured complaint, while an accused person needs careful review of how digital evidence was obtained, linked to them, and used to prove each required element. Faris Raian brings more than 15 years across criminal and related cybercrime matters in UAE courts.

Cybercrime Covers More Ground Than People Expect

Online fraud and financial scams, covering everything from phishing to fraudulent investment schemes.

Privacy violations, unauthorized photography, recording, or publishing private information, addressed under Article 44 of the Cybercrime Law.

Blackmail and extortion, increasingly carried out through messaging platforms and social media.

Online defamation , false statements published digitally and causing genuine reputational harm.

, false statements published digitally and causing genuine reputational harm. Defending an actual accusation, where someone is facing a cybercrime charge and needs their case properly argued.

What to Actually Look for, Whichever Side You’re On

Confirm genuine, current familiarity with the Cybercrime Law itself, not general criminal law experience alone, since cybercrime provisions carry their own specific elements and evidentiary questions. Ask directly whether the lawyer has handled cases genuinely similar to yours recently, a privacy matter is a different skill set from a fraud defense.

Is Your Digital Evidence Disappearing Right Now? Messages get deleted, accounts get closed, and platforms don’t hold data forever. Every day you wait to engage a lawyer is evidence you may not get back. Leaders Advocates can start preserving your file today.

Speed Matters More Here Than in Most Legal Situations

Digital evidence has a way of disappearing; messages get deleted, accounts get closed, and platforms don’t retain data indefinitely. Whether you’re pursuing a claim or defending against one, a lawyer who moves quickly to preserve and secure the relevant evidence is protecting your position in a way that simply can’t happen if you wait weeks to engage someone.

Faris Raian’s Background in This Area

Faris Raian, Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, brings more than 15 years of experience across criminal, corporate, and commercial law in UAE courts, including cybercrime matters specifically. His approach, built around understanding a client’s actual situation in depth before recommending a path forward, is genuinely well suited to cybercrime cases, where the specific facts, which platform, what evidence exists, and how the matter first came to light, shape the strategy considerably more than a generic template ever could.

How to Identify the Best Cybercrime Lawyer in Dubai for Your Case

Begin with the event, not the marketing label. Describe what was published, transferred, demanded, accessed, or alleged; identify the platform or device; and state whether the client is the complainant or the accused person. That short classification immediately narrows the experience the lawyer needs.

Ask about recent work involving the same kind of problem. A lawyer who has handled privacy publication may not approach a complex online-fraud defense in the same way. The useful question is how the lawyer would organize this evidence and procedure, not whether they handle cybercrime in the abstract.

The lawyer should also explain the first urgent steps without promising a result. Those steps may include preserving data, stopping further contact, reporting through the appropriate channel, or reviewing a police request before a statement is made.

Current familiarity with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

Experience with the exact issue, such as Article 44 privacy, fraud, blackmail, defamation, or defense.

A clear method for preserving and presenting digital evidence.

Understanding of Dubai Police E-Crime reporting and the court process relevant to the matter.

and the court process relevant to the matter. An ability to explain risks, stages, and next actions in plain language.

Digital Evidence Should Be Collected as a Timeline

Screenshots are useful, but a strong digital file needs context. Record the profile name, URL, date, exact time, platform, account identifiers, surrounding messages, and what happened next. Where money moved, keep the transaction record and the communications that explain why it was sent.

Preserve the original device and files where possible. Repeated forwarding, cropping, or editing can remove context. A working copy can be used for review while the original material remains intact. If an account changes its name or content disappears, record that development as part of the same chronology.

The timeline should distinguish direct evidence from assumption. It should show which account performed an action, what connects that account to a person, and which facts remain uncertain. That distinction matters both for a complaint and for a defense against an accusation.

A separate evidence index can list each item, its source, the date obtained, and the allegation it may support or challenge. This makes gaps visible early and prevents an important file from being buried among repeated screenshots. It also gives the client and legal team one consistent reference when the matter moves between reporting, investigation, and later proceedings.

Full screenshots that show profile, message, date, time, and surrounding context.

URLs, usernames, account numbers, telephone numbers, and email addresses.

Original messages, attachments, audio, video, and device files.

Payment, transfer, or account records where online fraud is alleged.

A written chronology linking each digital item to the event it is said to prove.

Victims and Accused Persons Need Different Cybercrime Strategies

A victim needs a complaint that explains the event clearly, preserves changing evidence, and uses the appropriate police channel. The lawyer should identify the immediate risk, whether publication or demands are continuing, and what records are controlled by platforms, banks, or other parties.

An accused person needs a careful review of attribution, knowledge, intention, access, and the specific legal provision alleged. The existence of a message or account does not answer every question about who controlled it, whether the evidence is complete, or whether each element of the accusation is supported.

The lawyer should not use the same template for both sides. The evidence may overlap, but the objective, burden of explanation, and immediate procedural decisions are different. Confirming which side the client is on is therefore the first part of choosing the right lawyer.

Been Contacted Over a Cybercrime Accusation? How the evidence was obtained, linked to you, and used to prove each element matters far more than the fact that a message or account exists. Speak to Faris Raian before you make a statement.

Article 44 Privacy Cases Require Specific Experience

Article 44 matters may involve unauthorized photography, recording, publication, or disclosure of private information. A useful review identifies what material was created, whether it was shared or published, who could access it, and what evidence connects the conduct to the person accused.

The lawyer should separate the privacy issue from any related blackmail, defamation, or fraud allegation. One online incident can produce several factual complaints, but each should be stated clearly rather than grouped under the word “cybercrime” without analysis.

For a complainant, the file should show the privacy impact and the publication trail. For a defense, it should test whether the evidence establishes the act, the account or device connection, and the particular Article 44 allegation actually made.

Questions to Ask Before Appointing a Cybercrime Lawyer

Use the first meeting to test whether the lawyer understands the platform, evidence, legal category, and client’s side of the matter. A clear initial assessment should identify urgent preservation work and information still needed without claiming that the outcome is guaranteed.

Ask who will handle the file, who can appear in the relevant proceedings, how updates will be provided, and which stages are included in the fee proposal. Cybercrime files can move from evidence review to police reporting, investigation, and court work, so the team structure matters.

Have you handled this exact kind of cybercrime allegation recently?

Which provision and evidence issues are likely to be central?

What must be preserved or reported immediately?

Who will prepare the file and who can represent me in the relevant proceedings?

How will digital evidence from several platforms or devices be organized?

What are the expected stages of the matter and the scope of the engagement?

Facing a cybercrime complaint or accusation? Faris Raian and the team at Leaders Advocates can assess the specific allegation, preserve the digital record, and identify the appropriate reporting or defense strategy.

Common Mistakes

Choosing a general criminal lawyer without confirming genuine, current cybercrime-specific experience.

Waiting to engage a lawyer while digital evidence that could support your case disappears.

Assuming every cybercrime matter is handled the same way, when privacy, fraud, and blackmail cases each turn on different evidence and legal provisions.

Selecting a lawyer only because they handle general criminal cases without testing their digital-evidence approach.

Editing, cropping, or repeatedly forwarding digital material without keeping an intact original copy and full context.

Relevant Legal Services

A Cybercrime Lawyer in Dubai can assess the specific cybercrime provision and digital evidence. A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can advise where the client is accused of an offence. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can manage contested proceedings and related claims.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.