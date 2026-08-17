Understanding Breach Of Trust Crime And How To Handle It

Key Takeaways

Understanding breach of trust crime in UAE is important to protect your business and personal interests. The main points are:

In the UAE, breach of trust is the unlawful use of property received lawfully through employment, contracts or partnership. It is punishable with imprisonment from 1 month to 3 years and fines up to 30,000 dirhams .

is the unlawful use of through employment, contracts or partnership. It is punishable with and . Victims are entitled to criminal prosecution and civil compensation in parallel . Courts can mandate full restitution plus damages , as evidenced by awards in the millions of dollars in repayment .

. Courts can mandate , as evidenced by awards in the millions of dollars in . Any foreign national convicted will be automatically deported, which will have a lasting negative impact on any future visa applications and business opportunities in the UAE.

in the UAE. Document everything immediately . Important evidence are bank statements, contracts, emails and transaction records when filing complaints through Dubai Police stations , online portals or Smart Police kiosks .

. Important evidence are when , . Choose a breach of trust lawyer in UAE as early as possible to help you, to navigate the complex legal process , explore settlement options , and protect your rights throughout criminal and civil proceedings.

in as early as possible to help you, to , , and Breach of trust cases require fast action, with the right legal representation, to get the best chance of recovering losses, and getting justice.

In the UAE a breach of trust crime carries a penalty of one month to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of between 100 and 30,000 dirhams. Such breaches are subject to strict legal consequences, in accordance with article 453 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021. In fact, these offenses are prosecuted both criminally and civilly, allowing the victims to recover damages, for their financial losses. In one case, the civil court ordered repayment of Dh3.5 million and compensation of Dh300,000 after the criminal conviction. It is crucial for business assets, and integrity to know about dishonesty or breach of trust crimes in the workplace. Consulting a breach of trust lawyer in the UAE, can help individuals and organizations navigate, these complicated legal issues effectively.

What is Breach of Trust Crime in UAE

Breach of trust crime is defined in Article 453 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 as the embezzlement, use or dissipation of amounts, bonds or movable property to the detriment of the rightful owner. The offense applies where property is transferred voluntarily by deposit, lease, pledge, loan for use or agency arrangements. Real estate is not covered by this legal framework. The law applies only to movable property, including money, equipment and documents.

The offense consists of two critical elements. The material element is a criminal act through which the perpetrator turns incomplete possession to complete possession for his own benefit depriving the original owner of the ownership or use of it. The transfer must cause material or moral damage to the victim. The mental element consists of criminal intent and criminal purpose, where the offender knowingly commits illegal acts, although he knows that they are punishable.

The law further clarified the meaning of ‘agent’ to include partners in jointly owned property, officious agents without authority, and any person receiving property for a specific purpose. When an employee receives company funds for deposit, but uses them personally, this constitutes dishonesty, or breach of trust crimes even though the funds were initially handed over lawfully.

The key distinction with theft is the manner of possession. Breach of trust involves the lawful acquisition, obtained through an employment, partnership or contract with the criminal intent, arising after the acquisition.

Legal penalties and consequences

In sentencing for breach of trust, the courts take into account factors such as the value of property in the dispute, the method of commission, the defendant’s criminal history and cooperation during the proceedings. Under Article 404 of the UAE Federal Penal Code, the punishments include imprisonment up to three years, and the fines between 100 and 30,000 dirhams. Courts impose more severe penalties in cases involving large sums, or repeated patterns of conduct. The penalties are within statutory limits.

In addition to the criminal sentence, convicted persons are liable for financial obligations. A civil court ordered to pay Dh3.5 million plus Dh300,000 compensation for a criminal conviction and 5 per cent interest a year until the money has been paid in full. This is a civil obligation independent of imprisonment and is enforceable unless a settlement is made with the complainant.

Foreign nationals are subject to more severe penalties. Once the sentence is served, deportation orders are issued, which effectively end residency and economic activity in the UAE. Article 121 requires deportation compulsory in the case of foreigners convicted of a felony by imprisonment, and the court shall have the power to impose it as an additional or alternative penalty for misdemeanors. A criminal record will adversely affect future renewals of visas, work permit applications and investor visa applications, even after leaving and trying to return.

For licensed professionals like auditors and financial advisers, the relevant regulators may automatically revoke their licenses if they are convicted of a crime. Penalties are increased under Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 where technology is used to commit crimes of dishonesty or breach of trust. Breach of trust is a predicate offense for money laundering under Federal Decree-Law No. 10/2025 with fines up to AED 100 million.

How to handle breach of trust cases

The foundation to addressing breach of trust crime allegations is proper documentation. Bank statements, contracts, emails, messages, accounting records, internal correspondence and transaction receipts all provide proof to the existence of trust and its subsequent breach. Victims can lodge complaints though three channels. Dubai Police accepts submissions personally at Police Stations with Emirates ID or Passport, online though their website and 24/7 self-service kiosks at Smart Police Stations with translation assistance. The complaint shall include the relationship of the parties, dates and locations of incidents, specifics of the transaction and shall attach all supporting evidence.

Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 requires the employers to conduct formal internal investigations into allegations of gross misconduct, before filing criminal complaints. This documentation helps to establish, the credibility for future legal action. Following the police registration, investigators undertake the financial audits, scrutinizing the contested transactions, accounting documents, contracts and bank statements. If there are enough grounds, case materials are sent to the Public Prosecution for review.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, victims may also take civil action, to claim financial damages. The courts can order the freezing of assets and execution of recoveries by attachment orders. A UAE breach of trust lawyer will provide early case assessment, strategic communication with authorities, evidence analysis and representation in the criminal, and civil proceedings. Settlement options remain available for offenses involving dishonesty, or breach of trust, where the compensation can be made, allowing parties to resolve disputes before formal court proceedings.

Conclusion

The breach of trust crime is a serious offense with severe legal and financial penalties in the UAE. Foreign nationals who commit the breach of trust crime risk a lengthy imprisonment, large fines and deportation. In view of the above, victims should immediately obtain full documentation and lodge complaints through the proper channels. Early consultation with a breach of trust lawyer in UAE helps to ensure that the right legal strategy is adopted, whether that is criminal prosecution, civil recovery or settlement negotiations. Act fast to protect your legal rights, and financial interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the key elements needed to prove a breach of trust offense?

There are two elements to be constituted, the material and moral elements. The material element refers to the perpetrator converting incomplete possession into full possession for his or her benefit, dispossessing the original owner of his or her rights. The moral element involves the criminal intent, where the perpetrator proceeds with an illegal act knowing, that it is punishable.

2. What penalties can someone face for breach of trust in the UAE?

The penalties range from a fine of 100 dirhams to 30,000 dirhams, and imprisonment of one month to three years. Moreover, those convicted are required to pay financial restitution to the victims, while non-citizens are subject to the deportation at the end of their imprisonment, which effectively ends their residency, and the work permits in the UAE.

3. How is breach of trust different from theft?

The key distinction lies in how possession is obtained. Trust is breached when property is lawfully acquired in the course of employment, partnership or contract, but the criminal intent appears only after possession has been obtained. However, theft is the unlawful taking of property from the beginning.

4. What steps should I take to report a breach of trust case?

Start collecting all the documentation, bank statements, contracts, emails, messages, transaction receipts, etc. You can then lodge a complaint with Dubai Police in person at police stations, online though their website or at Smart Police Stations. In your complaint you need to establish the relationship between the parties, when and where the incidents took place, the details of the transaction and attach all supporting evidence.

5. Can breach of trust cases be settled outside of court?

Yes, you can still negotiate a settlement where compensation can be made and this allows the parties to settle disputes before going to formal court procedures. In addition to or instead of criminal prosecution and civil recovery, working with a breach of trust lawyer can help facilitate settlement negotiations.