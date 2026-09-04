Article Insights

Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

A forgery case can involve a fabricated degree certificate, an altered signature on a contract, or a falsified property document, and the penalty depends heavily on whether the document forged is official or private. Getting the right lawyer means finding someone who knows which category applies and what that means for the case.

The best forgery lawyer in the UAE for a specific matter is not identified through a general ranking. The strongest fit understands document classification, criminal procedure, physical and digital evidence, expert examination, and the commercial or cross-border transaction behind the document.

At Leaders Advocates, that combination is represented by Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner, and Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner. Their backgrounds connect UAE criminal and commercial litigation with complex dispute resolution and international perspective.

Quick Answer

The best forgery lawyer in the UAE for a particular case is one who first establishes what document is involved, whether it is official or private, what was allegedly created or altered, who used it, and what knowledge or intent is alleged. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, official-document forgery can carry a meaningfully harsher penalty, up to ten years, than private-document forgery. Faris Raian brings more than 15 years across corporate, commercial, and criminal law in UAE courts. Ekaterina Butseva brings complex litigation, dispute-resolution, and cross-border experience. Together, that combination is relevant where a criminal allegation arises from a contract, company record, property document, certificate, foreign instrument, or multi-jurisdiction dispute requiring careful preservation and expert analysis.

Article by Ekaterina Butseva

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder and Partner at Leaders Advocates with legal experience since 2010. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association. Her practice centres on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. In forgery matters, that perspective is relevant when disputed instruments were created, signed, certified, transferred, or relied upon across more than one country or legal system.

How to Identify the Best Forgery Lawyer in the UAE

The right lawyer should request the original document, reliable copies, related communications, submission history, devices, and the legal or commercial transaction behind the allegation. A conclusion based only on a photograph or a client's description can miss classification and evidence issues.

Ask how the lawyer will distinguish an official document from a private one, address the difference between creating and using a forged document, preserve originals, work with expert evidence, and coordinate the criminal file with any related commercial, employment, property, or civil dispute.

Why Forgery Cases Need This Combination

Forgery is a criminal allegation, but the disputed document often belongs to another field. It may be a corporate resolution, contract, power of attorney, property record, certificate, invoice, or foreign legal instrument. Understanding the transaction helps explain authority, custody, purpose, reliance, and the alleged benefit or harm.

The strongest approach therefore combines criminal procedure with the relevant commercial or civil context and, where necessary, cross-border document analysis. That prevents the defence or complaint from being reduced to a superficial argument about whether a signature looks different.

Faris Raian's Experience and Approach

Faris Raian is the Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates. He brings more than 15 years of experience across family, corporate, commercial, real-estate, criminal, and cybercrime law in UAE courts and has represented individuals, banks, insurance companies, and corporate clients. His corporate, commercial, and criminal experience is relevant to contracts, signatures, certificates, property documents, company records, and the criminal exposure arising from their alleged falsification or use.

Faris Raian said that a forgery case should never be approached as a single, uniform offence. He explained that the type of document involved, whether it carries official status, and whether the person accused created the forgery or simply used one someone else produced, can all change the applicable penalty and the strategy that fits the case.

His approach begins with classification, chain of custody, and the transaction in which the document was used. That makes it possible to identify what must be proved, which originals or devices matter, and whether a related commercial or property dispute needs separate action.

Ekaterina Butseva's International Perspective

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder and Partner at Leaders Advocates with legal experience since 2010. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association. Her practice centres on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. Her perspective is relevant where a disputed document was issued abroad, notarised or legalised through several authorities, translated, transmitted electronically, or relied upon in a cross-border transaction.

Cross-border files may require coordination of originals, certified translations, foreign corporate or civil records, witnesses, and proceedings in another jurisdiction. Her dispute-resolution background helps align that work with the UAE criminal case and the client's wider commercial objective.

Facing a Forgery Allegation or Disputed Document? Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva can review the document category, evidence, transaction, and criminal and commercial implications before a statement or original is mishandled.

What This Means for Your Search

Confirm criminal-law experience and familiarity with official and private document classification.

Ask whether the lawyer will inspect the original, copies, metadata, devices, and chain of custody.

Check experience with the specific document type: commercial, property, corporate, academic, personal, or foreign.

Ask how expert examination and competing handwriting, signature, stamp, print, or digital evidence will be handled.

Confirm the team can address any related contract, employment, property, company, or cross-border dispute.

Avoid anyone who guarantees an outcome before reviewing the document and the allegation in the official file.

Why Classification Must Come First

Whether a document counts as official, one issued by or connected to a government authority, or private changes the penalty structure under UAE law. A lawyer who moves straight to a defence strategy without confirming this classification is starting from the wrong place.

The classification must be based on the document's legal status, source, function, and connection to authority, not merely its appearance. A document may contain an official stamp or reference without every part of the transaction becoming an official instrument. The actual document and applicable provision require review.

The lawyer should also distinguish the alleged act. Creating, altering, completing, signing, stamping, copying, submitting, possessing, or using a document are not factually identical. The prosecution theory and the person's knowledge and intent must be identified precisely.

Preserving the Original and Chain of Custody

The original may contain ink, pressure, paper, printing, sequence, seal, indentation, or handling information that a scan cannot show. Keep it flat, dry, secure, and unchanged. Do not write on it, staple it again, add labels, test ink, trace a signature, or repeatedly pass it among potential witnesses.

Record where the document came from, who held it, when it was received, how it was stored, and when it was submitted. Preserve envelopes, emails, message attachments, file names, cloud links, scanner records, and device information. A reliable chain of custody helps the authority and any expert understand what was examined.

If only a copy exists, be transparent about that fact and search for the best available source. Request records through lawful channels and avoid accessing another person's account or device without authority. A secretly altered or unlawfully obtained file can create new problems.

Preserve the original document and the most complete available copies.

Keep emails, message threads, metadata, submission receipts, envelopes, and courier records.

Identify every person who prepared, signed, witnessed, transmitted, stored, or relied on the document.

Create a dated custody log without cleaning, annotating, or testing the document yourself.

Handwriting and Digital Evidence

A visual comparison by a non-expert is rarely enough to resolve a disputed signature. Natural variation, writing surface, speed, health, copying method, and document quality can affect appearance. The useful comparison material is genuine, sufficiently contemporary, and obtained lawfully.

Digital forgery allegations may involve editing software, copied signatures, altered PDFs, electronic records, scanned stamps, email accounts, or document-management systems. Preserve the native file and device where possible rather than repeatedly resaving or converting it. Metadata can be lost through printing, screenshots, messaging applications, and cloud downloads.

Expert evidence should answer defined questions. The lawyer should understand what material the expert needs, how it was obtained, and how the conclusion fits the full transaction. An expert report is important evidence, but it does not replace proof of identity, knowledge, intent, use, or context.

Creating a Forgery and Using One

A person accused of using a false document may not be alleged to have physically created it. The case should identify when the person obtained the document, what they knew or believed, how they presented it, and what purpose it served. Those facts require separate evidence from the technical question of who made the alteration.

For a complainant, it is important not to assume that every person copied on an email knew the document was false. Map the preparation, approval, transmission, presentation, and benefit. For an accused person, preserve the source message, instructions, drafts, and earlier versions that show how the document was received or understood.

Do not contact witnesses to align accounts. Each person should preserve independent records and give truthful evidence through the proper process. Attempts to obtain a retraction, replace an original, or recreate a missing version can undermine the file.

Related Commercial, Property, and Employment Disputes

A forged contract or corporate record may affect ownership, payment, authority, or control. A disputed property document may be connected to transfer, tenancy, financing, or power of attorney. A false certificate may arise in employment, licensing, immigration, or education. The criminal investigation does not automatically resolve every connected right.

The lawyer should identify whether a civil or commercial filing, urgent application, notice, registration step, or defence is needed to protect the underlying position. Statements in the criminal file should be consistent with the related dispute, and any settlement should define what happens to documents, claims, complaints, and admissions.

Where a document was relied upon abroad or originated outside the UAE, gather the issuing authority's records, notarisation or legalisation trail, certified translations, and foreign case documents. The question is not only whether a document looks authentic, but whether it was validly issued and used for the purpose claimed.

Responding to Police or Public Prosecution

A complainant should present a focused chronology, the best available original, the transaction, and the reason the document is believed false. A person accused should obtain the exact allegation and avoid speculating about technical matters without the document. Both sides should keep the case reference and record what was submitted.

Do not delete devices, messages, drafts, cloud files, or signature samples after learning of a complaint. Do not alter business records to make them more orderly. Preserve the ordinary system and explain gaps honestly. If a device or original is requested, obtain advice about the proper handover and documentation.

A good lawyer will not promise that a private expert opinion ends the case. The competent authority controls the investigation, and the evidence must be assessed together. The legal team should prepare for questions about custody, authority, knowledge, use, benefit, harm, and the relationship between the document and the underlying transaction.

Common Mistakes

Assuming all forgery carries the same penalty when official documents are treated more seriously.

Choosing a lawyer without confirming criminal-law experience in addition to general commercial practice.

Failing to preserve the original document, native digital file, device, and related correspondence.

Handling, marking, testing, or repeatedly copying the disputed document before expert review.

Assuming that using a document and creating it are the same alleged act without checking the prosecution theory.

Ignoring the connected contract, property, employment, corporate, or cross-border dispute.

Relevant Legal Services

A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can advise on the allegation, police and prosecution procedure, evidence, and defence. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can coordinate expert evidence, related civil or commercial proceedings, and court strategy. A Corporate Lawyer in Dubai can address company documents, authority, resolutions, transactions, and governance issues connected to the dispute.

People Also Ask

Does the document type affect the seriousness of forgery?

Yes. Official-document forgery can carry a meaningfully harsher penalty than private-document forgery, so classification should be confirmed first.

Can someone be accused of using a forgery they did not create?

The alleged creation and use should be distinguished. The case must examine the person's conduct, knowledge, intent, and the evidence of how the document was obtained and used.

What evidence should be preserved?

Keep the original, native digital files, devices, metadata, drafts, emails, messages, envelopes, submission records, genuine comparison material, and a chain-of-custody chronology.

What makes Faris Raian relevant to forgery cases?

His more than 15 years across UAE criminal, corporate, and commercial matters is relevant where a document allegation sits inside a wider transaction or dispute.

What does Ekaterina Butseva add to a forgery case?

Her complex litigation and cross-border experience is relevant to foreign instruments, overseas evidence, certification trails, and related proceedings in another jurisdiction.

How do I choose the best forgery lawyer in the UAE?

Choose careful document classification, criminal experience, evidence-preservation discipline, expert familiarity, and the ability to address the underlying commercial or civil dispute.

The strongest forgery lawyer starts by classifying the document and alleged conduct, preserving originals and digital evidence, and understanding the transaction behind the accusation. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva at Leaders Advocates illustrate the combination of UAE criminal and commercial litigation with complex and cross-border dispute experience that a difficult forgery file may require.

Need Advice Matched to the Actual Case? Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva can review the facts, explain the realistic routes, and identify whether the matter requires local litigation experience, complex dispute strategy, cross-border coordination, or a combination of them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.