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Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

User Problem

A fraud file can begin with a transfer induced by deception, a false investment, an altered invoice, a fake identity, a business email compromise, or an accusation that an ordinary commercial failure was dishonest from the start. Police, Public Prosecution, banks, civil courts, experts, regulators, and foreign platforms may each hold a different part of the case.

The phrase best fraud lawyer can therefore mislead. No lawyer is best for every allegation, forum, language, value, or urgency. The useful question is whether the lawyer's recent experience, professional status, team, evidence plan, and recovery strategy fit this particular matter—and whether those claims can be verified before critical deadlines pass.

Quick Answer

The best fraud lawyer for a Dubai case is the one whose verified experience matches its criminal, cybercrime, banking, and civil-recovery issues. Ask who will handle police and court stages, how digital and financial evidence will be preserved, and what recovery route is realistic. Faris Raian's cross-disciplinary UAE practice makes him a relevant candidate for assessment.

Solution

Choose counsel through a case-specific test, not a ranking claim. Prepare the chronology, transaction trail, communications, parties, locations, accounts, devices, contracts, and official references. Then ask each lawyer to identify the likely legal tracks, urgent evidence steps, forum, team roles, limits, fees, and next decision.

Why One Fraud Case Can Have Several Legal Tracks

Traditional fraud is addressed in the Crimes and Penalties Law. Article 451 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 concerns obtaining property or a benefit through fraudulent practices or by assuming a false name or capacity, subject to the statutory elements and evidence. Other facts may point instead to breach of trust, forgery, theft, embezzlement, or a genuine contractual dispute without criminal intent.

Where the deception uses an information network, information system, website, email, account, application, or other information technology, Article 40 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 may be relevant. It addresses unlawful acquisition of a movable asset, benefit, document, or signature using a fraudulent method, alias, or false impersonation through digital means and prescribes at least one year's imprisonment and/or a fine from AED 250,000 to AED 1,000,000.

Criminal accountability and financial recovery are connected but not identical. A victim may need urgent bank action, a police complaint, a claim for civil rights within criminal proceedings where available, a separate civil or commercial claim, attachment or execution measures, insurance notification, or cross-border assistance. An accused person may need to challenge intent, attribution, evidence integrity, jurisdiction, loss, or the attempt to convert a contract dispute into a criminal allegation.

What Experience Should a Dubai Fraud Lawyer Have?

Ask about recent matters with the same mechanism, not merely fraud in general. An investment-platform case differs from a procurement kickback, forged payment instruction, employee diversion, real-estate misrepresentation, cryptocurrency transfer, bounced-payment dispute, or business email compromise. The lawyer should explain which facts change the legal classification and procedure.

Confirm who can appear at each stage and who will actually work on the file. Rights of audience, legal consultancy, investigation support, civil litigation, and specialist-forum work depend on registration and the relevant authority. A senior name on a website is not enough if an unidentified junior or external firm will handle the urgent interview or filing.

Useful experience includes reading bank and ledger records, coordinating forensic accounting or digital experts, handling Arabic evidence and translations, preserving electronic material, analysing beneficial ownership and money flow, and building a coherent chronology. The lawyer should also recognise when the evidence does not support a promised recovery or a criminal allegation.

Criminal procedure: complaint, police interview, Public Prosecution, court, appeal, and enforcement.

Cyber evidence: headers, logs, devices, account attribution, domains, messages, and wallet records.

Financial evidence: statements, invoices, ledgers, beneficiary accounts, ownership, and tracing.

Recovery: civil rights, separate claims, interim measures, judgments, execution, and settlements.

Questions to Ask Before You Instruct the Lawyer

Begin with the theory of the case. Ask which offence, defence, or civil cause of action may apply; which facts are still missing; which authority has jurisdiction; and what must happen in the first 24 to 72 hours. A careful lawyer will distinguish a preliminary assessment from a guaranteed outcome.

Ask for an evidence plan. It should identify what to preserve, how to obtain bank or platform records lawfully, whether expert work is needed, which translations require certification, and how originals will be stored. If counsel suggests deleting messages, editing records, contacting witnesses to align accounts, or accessing another person's account without authority, do not proceed.

Discuss scope and fees in writing. Clarify whether the engagement includes police attendance, prosecution follow-up, first instance, appeal, cassation, civil claim, expert meetings, interim applications, settlement, execution, travel, translation, and third-party disbursements. A low initial quote can become misleading if the key stages are excluded.

Who is the responsible lawyer, and who may substitute or appear?

Which forum and law apply, and what facts could change that view?

What urgent deadline or preservation step exists today?

What result is legally available, and what cannot be promised?

How will progress, documents, decisions, and fees be reported?

What Victims Should Do Before the First Meeting

Contact the bank or payment provider immediately through an official channel. Request a hold, recall, beneficiary alert, fraud reference, and preservation of transaction records where possible. Do not pay a recovery fee to an unverified person who claims to control the recipient account, exchange, wallet, police file, or frozen funds.

Preserve the original communications and transaction data. Keep emails with full headers, messages, telephone numbers, usernames, account and wallet addresses, invoices, contracts, audio lawfully held, website links, domain information, statements, receipts, and device records. Make a chronology that separates facts you observed from conclusions about who was responsible.

Report through the correct official channel for the facts and place. Cyber-enabled financial crime in Dubai can be reported through Dubai Police channels including eCrime, while an emergency requires the emergency route. A lawyer can help organise the complaint, but waiting for a perfect bundle may reduce opportunities to freeze or trace funds.

List the amount, currency, transfer time, beneficiary, bank, wallet, and reference.

Record every person, company, phone, email, account, platform, and location involved.

Keep warnings, verification attempts, promises, representations, and later explanations.

Identify insurance, auditors, employers, regulators, or counterparties requiring prompt notice.

What an Accused Person Should Do

Do not assume that a commercial disagreement cannot become a criminal complaint, and do not assume that an accusation proves fraudulent intent. Preserve the contract, negotiations, performance records, authority, disclosures, invoices, delivery, complaints, refunds, and use of funds. The timing of statements and conduct before and after payment can be central.

If contacted by police or Public Prosecution, verify the authority and reference, record the deadline, and obtain advice before a detailed statement. Do not ignore a summons, leave the UAE based on guesswork, transfer disputed assets, delete devices, pressure the complainant, or ask witnesses to adopt a common version. Those acts can damage a defence and create separate issues.

Digital attribution must be tested carefully. An email address, phone number, IP address, company title, device, bank account, or wallet link may be important, but it does not answer every question about control, authority, knowledge, and intent. The defence should engage with the technical and financial evidence rather than rely only on denial.

How to Compare Lawyers Without Relying on Advertising

Verify the lawyer or firm through official professional and business information, and confirm the office, engagement entity, responsible professional, and authority to act in the relevant forum. Treat awards, testimonials, search rankings, and the word best as marketing inputs rather than proof of fit or outcome.

Compare the clarity of the first assessment. Strong counsel should identify uncertainties, competing classifications, missing evidence, possible stages, and realistic remedies. A promise of guaranteed acquittal, arrest, recovery, travel-ban removal, or immediate account freeze should be treated cautiously because those decisions belong to authorities and courts.

Communication is part of competence. The client should know what has been filed, which documents were received, what deadline comes next, what decision is required, and how the strategy changes. In a complex fraud matter, a documented multidisciplinary plan is more valuable than an unexplained claim of connections or speed.

Need to act on a Dubai fraud allegation or loss? Leaders Advocates can review the criminal, cybercrime, financial-evidence, civil-recovery, and procedural issues, identify urgent preservation steps, and define a realistic scope before the next authority or court deadline.

Common Mistakes

Choosing by the word best, an award, or a search result without testing experience against the actual fraud mechanism.

Assuming a criminal complaint will automatically recover every loss or that a civil case proves criminal intent.

Waiting to contact the bank while funds move through additional accounts or platforms.

Providing screenshots only and losing native emails, headers, statements, logs, or device evidence.

Failing to confirm who will attend police, prosecution, court, expert, appeal, and execution stages.

Accepting guarantees about arrest, acquittal, recovery, or timing that no lawyer can control.

Relevant Legal Services

A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can handle allegations, interviews, prosecution, trial, appeal, and criminal strategy. A Cybercrime Lawyer in Dubai can assess online fraud, impersonation, digital attribution, platform records, and electronic evidence. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can evaluate civil recovery, interim measures, commercial claims, judgments, and execution.

People Also Ask

Who is the best fraud lawyer in Dubai?

There is no universal best lawyer. Choose the professional whose verified recent experience, status, evidence plan, team, and scope match the mechanism, forum, urgency, and recovery issues in your case.

What law applies to fraud in the UAE?

Traditional fraud may engage Article 451 of the Crimes and Penalties Law. Online fraud may engage Article 40 of the Cybercrime Law. Other offences and civil or commercial rules may also apply.

Can a fraud case be criminal and civil at the same time?

Yes. Criminal liability and compensation or recovery can follow connected but procedurally distinct tracks. The available route depends on the facts, forum, stage, and remedy sought.

What evidence should I take to a fraud lawyer?

Bring a chronology, contracts, invoices, native emails and messages, statements, transfer details, beneficiary and wallet information, identity records, official references, and all documents supporting the representation and loss.

Can a lawyer guarantee recovery or acquittal?

No responsible lawyer can guarantee a decision controlled by police, Public Prosecution, a court, bank, regulator, platform, or foreign authority. Counsel should explain risks, evidence, options, and realistic outcomes.

Why is Faris Raian relevant to a fraud matter?

His more than 15 years of UAE experience spans criminal, cyber-related, corporate, and commercial issues, which can be useful where one fraud file combines accusation, digital evidence, business records, and recovery.

The right Dubai fraud lawyer is identified by fit, not a slogan. Verify recent experience, professional role, evidence capability, forum coverage, team responsibility, recovery strategy, communication, and fees. Whether you are a victim or accused, act early to preserve records and protect procedural options before the case hardens around an incomplete narrative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.