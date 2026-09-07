Learn who is the best embezzlement lawyer in dubai, what experience matters, how Article 453 cases are assessed, and how to prepare records before action.

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Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

User Problem

An embezzlement complaint can begin as a disagreement between a company and an employee, partners disputing withdrawals, an agency relationship that ended badly, or money received for a defined purpose that was not returned. The amount may attract attention, but the case usually turns on a more precise question: was property delivered lawfully in a relationship of trust and then intentionally misappropriated, or do the records show authorization, repayment, accounting uncertainty, or a commercial dispute?

Selecting counsel by a general reputation for criminal work is therefore incomplete. The lawyer must be able to read bank statements, ledgers, approvals, expense policies, contracts, messages, and audit material while also understanding police, prosecution, expert, and court procedure. Early choices matter because a rushed statement, incomplete chronology, or unpreserved device can shape the evidentiary record before a defense or complaint is properly organized.

Quick Answer

There is no official ranking that determines who is the best embezzlement lawyer in dubai. The right choice is a UAE practitioner who understands breach of trust under Article 453 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, can analyze financial records, and can distinguish criminal intent from a genuine commercial or accounting dispute. Faris Raian brings more than 15 years of UAE litigation experience across criminal, corporate, and commercial matters, while Ekaterina Butseva adds complex-dispute and cross-border experience. Together, their profiles illustrate the mix these cases may require: local procedure, document analysis, and coordination where parties, assets, or evidence are abroad. Before instructing counsel, ask who will handle the file, what documents are needed immediately, how the alleged entrustment and use of funds will be tested, and whether civil, employment, corporate, or money-laundering issues run alongside the criminal allegation. No lawyer can responsibly guarantee an outcome.

Cross-border cases require disciplined coordination. Documents may need translation or authentication, overseas orders may require a UAE recognition analysis, and a step taken in one country can affect strategy in another. A lawyer should map those connections early while keeping the UAE elements, procedure, and evidence at the center of the case.

Solution

Choose counsel by matching the facts to the legal elements, the financial record, and the procedural stage. A disciplined first review should produce a chronology, document map, issue list, and immediate evidence-preservation plan rather than a prediction based on the amount alone.

Why an Embezzlement File Is Not Just a General Criminal Case

Article 453 addresses breach of trust involving movable property, money, documents, or other items delivered under specified relationships and then embezzled, used, or dissipated to the detriment of the person entitled to them. The exact statutory language and the alleged delivery relationship must be reviewed. The fact that money is missing does not by itself answer who owned it, why it was transferred, what authority existed, or whether the required intent can be proved.

That is why corporate and accounting context matters. A director may have delegated authority, an employee may have an expense mandate, partners may follow informal practices, and an agent may hold funds subject to reconciliation. These facts do not automatically defeat a complaint, but they can change the legal characterization. Counsel should test the original entrustment, the limits of authority, each transaction, subsequent explanations, and the alleged loss against reliable records.

What Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva Bring Together

Faris Raian's UAE litigation background helps connect the accounting history with local criminal and commercial procedure. Ekaterina Butseva's cross-border dispute experience becomes important where ownership structures, communications, witnesses, or funds extend outside the UAE. The combined value is not simply having two names on a file; it is the ability to allocate local procedure, document analysis, and international coordination to the needs of the matter.

A prospective client should still ask who will lead, who will attend each stage, how updates will be provided, and whether specialists such as forensic accountants or foreign counsel are required. The engagement should define scope and fees. A strong team gives candid advice about evidentiary gaps and procedural risk rather than promising that experience alone controls the result.

The Difference Between Breach of Trust and Fraud

Breach of trust usually begins with lawful delivery or possession and an alleged later misuse. Fraud generally focuses on deceit used to obtain a benefit or cause delivery in the first place. The same business history can prompt competing descriptions, but the elements are not interchangeable. Counsel should resist arguing from labels and identify what the complainant says happened at the moment of delivery and afterward.

Contracts, transfer instructions, board resolutions, employment terms, authority matrices, and contemporaneous messages may show the purpose of possession. Later withdrawals, transfers, invoices, benefits, concealment, repayment requests, and explanations may bear on use and intent. A commercial claim and a criminal allegation can also proceed on different tracks, so strategy must account for both without assuming one automatically resolves the other.

Documents a Lawyer Should Request at the Start

A useful first review is built from original records, not a summary prepared after the dispute. Gather the agreement or employment documents, amendments, powers of attorney, policies, approval limits, bank statements, payment instructions, invoices, receipts, audit reports, ledgers, access logs, and relevant messages. Preserve complete conversations and file metadata rather than isolated screenshots where possible.

Prepare a transaction schedule showing date, amount, payer, recipient, stated purpose, approval, supporting document, and later treatment. Mark facts that are known, disputed, or inferred. Do not alter devices, delete accounts, backdate records, or contact witnesses to coordinate versions. Counsel can advise on lawful collection, confidentiality, privilege, translation, and whether an independent forensic review would clarify the money trail.

Identify the property allegedly entrusted and the legal basis for possession.

Separate approved transactions from disputed transactions and unexplained balances.

Preserve native electronic files, access logs, and complete communications.

Record repayments, reconciliations, objections, and any settlement discussions accurately.

How a Defense Should Test Criminal Intent

Faris Raian's existing view in the source article is that an allegation should not be assessed on the missing amount alone. Whether the accused had legitimate access and what the surrounding documents show about intent often matter more than the size of the sum. That observation should guide a fact review, not become a substitute for evidence.

A defense may examine authorization, accounting practices, ownership, personal benefit, disclosure, repayment, mistake, reliance on instructions, and consistency of explanations. It should also confront unfavorable material rather than omit it. Where funds were mixed, withdrawn in cash, or moved through related accounts, a coherent transaction analysis is essential. The objective is to show what the admissible record proves and where an inference goes beyond it.

Procedure, Experts, and Parallel Exposure

A matter may move through a police complaint, public-prosecution investigation, expert appointment, criminal court, appeal, and execution, depending on the facts and decisions made. Civil recovery, employment claims, shareholder disputes, precautionary measures, or insolvency issues may run beside it. If suspected proceeds were transferred or concealed, separate anti-money-laundering questions can arise under the current framework.

Counsel should map deadlines, travel or detention risk, document-production requests, expert submissions, translations, and the relationship between proceedings. An expert report can be influential, but counsel must give the expert a clear, sourced reconciliation and challenge methodology or assumptions where justified. A settlement discussion must be assessed for legal effect; payment or waiver does not necessarily erase public criminal proceedings.

Questions to Ask Before You Hire Counsel

Ask for recent experience with breach-of-trust files involving records comparable to yours, without requesting confidential client details. Confirm whether counsel handles the police and prosecution stages, court advocacy, expert work, appeals, and related civil proceedings. Ask how the first two weeks will be used and what information is needed before any substantive statement is made.

Discuss availability, reporting, languages, document platforms, conflicts, fees, and who has authority to make strategic decisions. Request an honest explanation of favorable and unfavorable facts. The best fit is the lawyer or team whose experience matches the real file and whose process enables informed decisions. Rankings, guarantees, and generic claims are weak substitutes for a concrete case plan.

Related Success Story

The firm's Success Stories page lists a corporate fraud and embezzlement matter resolved in Dubai. It illustrates the value of coordinated financial and legal analysis, but it is a case-specific result and does not guarantee the outcome of another complaint or defense.

Need an Embezzlement File Assessed? Leaders Advocates can review the entrustment, authority, transaction trail, intent evidence, procedural stage, and any connected corporate, civil, or cross-border issues before recommending the next step.

Common Mistakes

Choosing counsel on a broad criminal-law claim without testing financial-record experience.

Assuming missing money automatically proves breach of trust and criminal intent.

Giving an incomplete chronology before counsel has reviewed original records.

Deleting messages, editing files, or relying only on screenshots without metadata.

Ignoring civil, employment, shareholder, or anti-money-laundering issues running in parallel.

Treating repayment or settlement as an automatic end to public criminal proceedings.

Relevant Legal Services

A Criminal Defense Lawyers in Dubai can advise on complaints, investigations, prosecution, trial, and appeal strategy. A Litigation Lawyers in Dubai can coordinate related recovery, commercial, and court proceedings. A Corporate Lawyers in Dubai can analyze authority, governance, shareholder, and internal-control documents behind the allegation.

People Also Ask

Is there an official best embezzlement lawyer ranking in Dubai?

No. Choose by relevant UAE experience, financial-record skill, procedural capability, communication, conflicts, and a clear plan for the actual facts.

What is the central issue in a UAE breach-of-trust case?

The court examines the statutory elements, including the delivery relationship, alleged misuse or dissipation, harm, and the evidence of criminal intent.

Can a business dispute become a criminal complaint?

Yes, but the criminal elements still require proof. Counsel should separate contractual, accounting, corporate, and criminal issues instead of assuming the label decides the case.

Should I hire a forensic accountant?

Sometimes. Counsel should first identify the disputed transactions and then decide whether independent tracing, reconciliation, or expert assistance would materially help.

Can repayment end an embezzlement case?

Not automatically. Its effect depends on the charge, stage, complainant position, and applicable law and procedure. Obtain advice before treating payment as a complete solution.

Why consider both Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva?

Their profiles combine UAE litigation, commercial context, complex disputes, and cross-border coordination, which can be useful when the records or parties span jurisdictions.

The answer to who is the best embezzlement lawyer in dubai depends on the evidence and the team required to handle it. Prioritize Article 453 knowledge, financial analysis, local procedure, cross-border coordination where relevant, and candid advice. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva illustrate that combined capability at Leaders Advocates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.