Crypto Criminal Lawyers In The UAE For Money Laundering Cases

A person, director, employee, trader, or virtual asset business faces questions about crypto transactions and suspected money laundering. Accounts or wallets may be frozen, and investigators may request records or an interview.

A person, director, employee, trader, or virtual asset business faces questions about crypto transactions and suspected money laundering. Accounts or wallets may be frozen, and investigators may request records or an interview.

These cases combine criminal procedure, anti-money laundering duties, cybercrime evidence, financial regulation, and blockchain analysis. An incomplete explanation or altered record can create serious additional risk.

Quick Answer crypto criminal lawyers in the uae for money laundering review the allegation, transaction path, source of funds, wallet control, compliance records, and procedural status immediately. Do not delete messages, move assets, contact witnesses, or provide speculative explanations. Preserve onboarding files, transaction hashes, exchange records, bank statements, screening results, alerts, and suspicious transaction decisions. Counsel can prepare for questioning, challenge unsupported attribution, coordinate expert analysis, and address freezing or seizure measures through lawful channels. Businesses should reconstruct who approved each transaction and why. A wallet transfer alone does not prove criminal knowledge, but it can become important when combined with communications and compliance failures. The defense and outcome depend on the facts, documents, intent evidence, regulatory status, and procedural stage.

Create a defensible transaction narrative supported by original records. Identify every wallet, bank account, exchange, beneficial owner, approval, alert, and business purpose.

At the same time, protect procedural rights and observe preservation duties. Any request to release frozen property or correct an allegation must follow the competent authority and applicable process.

Why crypto criminal lawyers in the uae for money laundering start with records

Crypto investigations often begin with a transaction pattern, bank alert, exchange report, or international request. Investigators then test who controlled the assets and what each participant knew.

Counsel should establish:

The owner and controller of every relevant wallet.

The source and destination of each asset.

The commercial or personal purpose of the transfer.

The identity checks completed before the transaction.

Sanctions, wallet, and adverse media screening results.

Alerts generated and how staff resolved them.

Internal approvals and escalation decisions.

Any suspicious transaction report and related confidentiality obligations.

The relationship between crypto movements and fiat bank transactions.

Communications showing knowledge, instructions, or concerns.

A blockchain address does not identify a person by itself. Attribution may require exchange records, device evidence, account access, messages, and other corroboration.

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UAE Anti-Money Laundering Framework

Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025 regarding Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation is the current federal framework.

Cabinet Resolution No. 134 of 2025 provides the Executive Regulations. The framework addresses risk assessment, customer due diligence, beneficial ownership, monitoring, reporting, recordkeeping, and supervisory responsibilities.

The exact obligations depend on the person’s status, activity, regulator, and risk. A licensed virtual asset service provider has different compliance responsibilities from an individual customer.

Money laundering analysis focuses on the prohibited conduct and required mental element under the applicable provisions. High transaction volume or privacy tools do not automatically prove guilt.

However, unexplained flows, false identities, structured transfers, rapid layering, and links to predicate crime can support an investigation when combined with other evidence.

Virtual Asset Regulation

The regulator depends on location and activity.

The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority regulates virtual asset activities in Dubai, excluding the DIFC.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority regulates relevant financial services in the DIFC.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority regulates relevant activities in ADGM.

The Capital Market Authority is the federal capital markets regulator from January 1, 2026.

The Central Bank of the UAE supervises activities within its statutory mandate.

Dubai Law No. 4 of 2022 regulates virtual assets in the Emirate of Dubai and established VARA. Cabinet Decision No. 111 of 2022 forms part of the federal virtual asset framework.

A commercial license does not necessarily authorize regulated virtual asset activity. Verify the legal entity, regulator, license category, and permitted services.

Regulatory noncompliance and criminal liability are distinct questions. They can overlap, but one does not automatically establish the other.

Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes can apply when electronic systems, accounts, or assets are used in suspected criminal conduct.

Article 30 addresses specified dealings with funds obtained from cybercrime. The original article identifies exposure including imprisonment of up to ten years and fines from AED 100,000 to AED 5,000,000.

The exact provision and penalty must be matched to the charged conduct. Lawyers should verify the formal accusation rather than assume that every crypto laundering allegation falls under Article 30.

Article 65 recognizes evidentiary value for electronic evidence derived through relevant technical means. Authenticity, integrity, attribution, collection method, and context remain important.

Evidence may include exchange exports, blockchain records, device images, IP logs, bank data, messages, smart-contract activity, and access credentials. Each item should be preserved and explained.

Criminal Procedure and Asset Measures

Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 Promulgating the Criminal Procedure Law governs criminal investigation and proceedings within its scope.

Articles 115 to 117 address measures involving proceeds and property during criminal proceedings. The competent authority may impose restrictions when the legal conditions are satisfied.

An affected person should obtain the order details where legally available. Counsel can examine scope, ownership, necessity, proportionality, and the procedure for challenge or release.

Do not move assets to avoid an expected restriction. Do not ask another person to hold funds. Those steps may be misunderstood or create additional allegations.

Third-party property requires separate analysis. A family member, investor, customer, or business may need to prove ownership and legitimate source through reliable documents.

Immediate Steps After Contact by Authorities

Confirm the authority, case reference, request, and deadline. Contact qualified counsel before giving a detailed statement. Preserve devices, records, messages, and cloud data. Suspend routine deletion or retention schedules affecting evidence. Identify relevant wallets, accounts, transactions, and personnel. Separate confirmed facts from assumptions or hearsay. Collect source-of-funds and source-of-wealth records. Do not coordinate accounts with potential witnesses. Follow lawful directions concerning travel, property, or access. Record every document supplied and maintain an indexed copy.

A request for information should be answered accurately and within its lawful scope. Guessing can create contradictions that later require explanation.

If language is a concern, request appropriate assistance. Do not sign a statement that you do not understand.

Defense Issues in Crypto Money Laundering Cases

Knowledge and intent

The prosecution must establish the elements of the charged offense. The defense may examine whether the accused knew the assets were criminal proceeds or intended prohibited concealment.

Wallet attribution

A seed phrase, device, account login, or exchange profile may help establish control. Shared access, custodial arrangements, compromised credentials, and delegated trading can complicate attribution.

Legitimate source and purpose

Invoices, contracts, payroll records, audited accounts, tax records, trading history, and loan documents may explain the origin and use of funds.

Reliability of tracing

Tracing tools use clustering assumptions and external data. Experts should disclose methods, limitations, and confidence levels rather than present inferences as certainty.

Compliance governance

For a business, the case may turn on policies and actual decisions. A written policy that staff ignored is less persuasive than contemporaneous records showing effective controls.

Documents and Evidence Needed

Passport, Emirates ID, and corporate authority records.

Wallet list with owners, controllers, purpose, and custody method.

Transaction hashes, network details, timestamps, and exchange exports.

Bank statements and links between fiat and crypto movements.

Contracts, invoices, purchase orders, loans, and settlement documents.

Customer due diligence and beneficial ownership files.

Risk ratings, screening results, alerts, and case notes.

Policies, staff training, audit reports, and compliance committee minutes.

Emails, chats, call logs, and internal approvals.

Device, server, access, and security records.

Suspicious transaction reporting records handled under applicable confidentiality rules.

Evidence of business activity, source of funds, and source of wealth.

Keep originals intact. Work from copies and document the collection method. Unauthorized access to another person’s account or device can create separate risk.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Giving an unprepared narrative

A long speculative account may create avoidable contradictions. Provide accurate facts with documents and distinguish what you know from what you infer.

Deleting or editing records

Deletion can damage the defense and may be interpreted adversely. Preserve the complete record, including material that appears unfavorable.

Sharing case details widely

Public posts or group discussions can expose confidential information and influence witnesses. Limit communications to proper channels.

Treating a tracing report as final proof

A tracing result is an expert inference. Test wallet attribution, clustering assumptions, data sources, and alternative explanations.

Ignoring the business compliance file

For a VASP or company officer, onboarding, monitoring, alerts, and escalation records may be decisive. Reconstruct those decisions early.

Have Accounts or Wallets Been Frozen? Send us the details on WhatsApp and we’ll help you understand the procedure and your options. Review My Situation on WhatsApp

How a Lawyer Can Help

Counsel can obtain the procedural position, prepare for questioning, organize disclosure, instruct technical experts, and challenge unsupported inferences.

Faris Raian‘s professional contribution in the original article focuses on the company’s own compliance record. He identifies onboarding, wallet screening, alerts, and reporting decisions as potentially decisive evidence.

His recommendation is to reconstruct those records at the beginning. Later explanations are less effective when contemporaneous files are missing or inconsistent.

A lawyer may also address third-party ownership, frozen assets, parallel regulatory inquiries, and cross-border requests. The strategy must remain consistent across every forum.

Relevant Legal Services

The closest services for this matter are crypto lawyer services in Dubai, criminal defense lawyer services in Dubai, and cybercrime lawyer services in Dubai. The appropriate service depends on the facts, documents, forum, procedural stage, and requested remedy.

Relevant Success Story

The firm publishes selected completed matter examples in its Success Stories archive. A prior result does not guarantee a similar outcome. Every matter depends on its facts, documents, evidence, procedure, and legal circumstances.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.