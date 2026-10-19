Who Is the Best Lawyer for Cybercrime in Dubai?

A threatening WhatsApp message, an unfamiliar bank transfer or an allegation involving a social media account can raise difficult questions. What should you preserve? Should you respond? How can you explain what happened without making the situation more complicated?

For someone facing these concerns, searching for the best lawyer for cybercrime in Dubai is often the first step towards finding help. However, choosing suitable legal support requires more than comparing names or reading promotional claims. The important question is whether the adviser can assess the allegation, understand the electronic records and explain a practical course of action.

This guide explains what to consider when choosing a cybercrime lawyer in Dubai, how to prepare for an initial consultation and why the details of the evidence deserve close attention.

Cybercrime in Numbers

On 20 January 2025, the UAE Cyber Security Council reported more than 200,000 cyberattacks a day targeting the country’s strategic sectors (Emirates News Agency, 20 January 2025).

The Council and CPX’s State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025, announced on 25 February 2025, identified over 223,800 UAE-hosted assets potentially exposed to cyberattacks. These figures describe technical threats and exposure; they do not count criminal complaints, victims or convictions.

What Is the Main Cybercrime Law in the UAE?

The principal legislation is Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes, also commonly described as the law on combating rumours and cybercrimes. This is the legislation referenced in the Legal 500 article addressing the same subject. The UAE Government legislation portal identifies the law under that number and title.

Issues addressed in this area include unauthorised access, electronic fraud, online threats, privacy violations and defamatory communications. The legal assessment depends on the alleged conduct and the relevant provision. Different allegations should not be treated as though they carry identical requirements or consequences.

A useful consultation should therefore begin with identifying precisely what is alleged. Describing an incident simply as “cybercrime” is not enough to explain the legal position.

Who Is the Best Lawyer for Cybercrime in Dubai?

For a person seeking legal assistance, the most useful meaning of “best” is the professional whose knowledge, approach and availability match the needs of the particular case.

Someone whose business email has been compromised may need help organising transaction records and understanding possible recovery steps. Someone accused of sending threatening messages may need a careful review of the full conversation, the identity of the sender and the surrounding circumstances.

These situations require different questions and different preparation.

When comparing cybercrime lawyers in Dubai, look for someone who can explain:

What information is needed before a reliable assessment can be made.

Which parts of the allegation require closer examination.

Whether technical assistance may be useful.

What immediate steps deserve attention.

Who will handle the matter and communicate with you.

What the proposed fees cover.

A clear explanation of uncertainty is often more useful than a confident promise made before the documents have been reviewed.

Why Should a Cybercrime Lawyer Examine the Full Conversation?

Electronic communications can be easy to misunderstand when presented in fragments.

Consider a complaint based on one message taken from a lengthy exchange. A proper review should consider the messages before and after it, the dates, the participants and whether the material supplied is complete.

A cybercrime lawyer in Dubai should ask whether the documents allow the reader to understand what actually happened. A cropped image may show a particular sentence while leaving unanswered questions about its context or source.

For your initial consultation, it is sensible to prepare the complete material available to you rather than selecting only the messages that appear favourable.

This allows your adviser to identify difficult points early and assess how they fit into the wider account.

How Should Digital Evidence Be Reviewed?

A useful starting point is to separate three questions:

What does the record show?

This concerns the actual content of the message, document, transaction or account activity.

Where did the record come from?

This concerns its source, the device or account involved and how it was obtained.

What does it establish about the allegation?

This concerns the connection between the material and the conduct being examined.

These questions should not be treated as interchangeable. A document may show that a message appeared on an account without, by itself, answering every question about who used that account or the surrounding circumstances.

When speaking with a UAE cybercrime lawyer, ask how any disputed technical issue will be assessed. Depending on the material, specialist input may help explain account access, email information or device records.

The objective should be a clear explanation supported by the available evidence.

What Should You Prepare If You Have Lost Money Through Online Fraud?

Start with a factual chronology. Record when you were first contacted, what was represented to you, what you were asked to do and when each payment was made.

Prepare copies of the material already available to you, including:

Payment confirmations and bank correspondence.

and bank correspondence. Emails and complete message exchanges .

. Website addresses and account usernames .

. Invoices, agreements and payment instructions .

. Details of any report or complaint already submitted.

Avoid assuming that every name, photograph or company logo used in a conversation identifies the person responsible. Explain what you know directly and what you were told.

A cybercrime lawyer in Dubai can use this organised information to assess the questions requiring further investigation and discuss possible next steps.

Where a transfer has only recently occurred, promptly contacting your bank through its verified channels is a sensible practical step. Ask what protective action may be available and retain a record of the response. Recovery should never be assumed or promised.

What If You Are Accused of a Cybercrime?

Being accused can create pressure to respond immediately with a lengthy explanation. Before doing so, organise the facts and obtain advice on the specific allegation.

Prepare a timeline covering the relevant events, identify the accounts or devices involved and preserve the records already in your possession. Tell your adviser about material that may appear unfavourable as well as material supporting your position.

A useful assessment may need to examine questions such as:

Do you recognise the communication or transaction?

Is the material complete?

Did anyone else have access to the relevant account?

Are there records supporting your explanation?

Have you already provided a statement or received official correspondence?

These are preparation questions, not automatic defences. Their significance depends on the allegation and the evidence.

A criminal lawyer reviewing a digital dispute needs an accurate account from the outset. Missing information can make it harder to give useful advice.

Should You Delete Messages or Publicly Respond to the Other Person?

As a practical approach, preserve relevant material and seek advice before changing or removing it. Deleting messages or resetting a device can make it more difficult to reconstruct events.

Similarly, avoid turning a private dispute into a public argument. Publishing accusations, screenshots or personal information may complicate the situation and introduce additional issues.

Preserving material for confidential legal review is different from circulating it online.

If you need to secure an account after suspected unauthorised access, ask how to protect it while retaining useful records. Keep a note of the protective steps taken and when they occurred.

A cybercrime lawyer should help you identify priorities, including which concerns need immediate attention and which require further information.

What Should Businesses Look for in a UAE Cybercrime Lawyer?

For a business, an incident may affect several people and systems at the same time. Management, finance staff and technology specialists may each hold different parts of the relevant information.

The legal consultation will be more productive if the business prepares a consistent factual record.

For example, where payment instructions were changed by email, useful questions include when the change was received, who reviewed it, how it was verified and which records remain available.

When choosing among UAE cybercrime lawyers, ask how the legal team would coordinate with the people responsible for the business records. The adviser should be able to distinguish confirmed facts from assumptions and identify gaps requiring technical clarification.

Also clarify who is authorised to provide instructions and who will receive updates. Clear responsibility helps prevent conflicting accounts and repeated requests for the same information.

What Questions Should You Ask Before Appointing a Cybercrime Lawyer?

An initial meeting should leave you with a clearer understanding of the proposed work.

Consider asking:

Have you advised on matters involving this type of allegation?

The relevant comparison is the nature of the work and evidence involved. You do not need confidential details about another client.

What do you need to review before advising on the merits?

A considered answer should identify the documents and information that are missing.

Who will provide advice and who will handle any court representation?

Ask the firm to explain the respective roles of its legal consultants and advocates.

Will technical assistance be needed?

Ask what issue a specialist would examine and whether that work would involve additional fees.

What does the fee proposal include?

Clarify the stages covered, reporting arrangements and any separate expenses.

What can be assessed now, and what remains uncertain?

A responsible answer should distinguish the present assessment from matters that depend on further evidence or procedural developments.

Seeking Legal Advice from Dr. Hassan Elhais

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants in Dubai.

Readers seeking a consultation with Dr. Hassan Elhais about a cybercrime concern should prepare a short chronology, the relevant communications and copies of any official documents already received.

It is also helpful to explain the immediate concern clearly. You may need advice about an accusation, a financial loss, threatening communications or the misuse of an account.

Providing this information allows the consultation to focus on the actual problem, the available records and the questions that need to be resolved. The scope of any legal work and the arrangements for representation should then be confirmed with the firm.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a cybercrime lawyer in Dubai advise someone who has not yet filed a complaint?

An initial consultation can be used to review the available information, identify missing documents and discuss the appropriate next steps. Explain whether you have already contacted a bank, platform or public authority.

2. Should I bring screenshots to the consultation?

Yes, bring relevant screenshots alongside the original messages or records where available. Explain how you obtained them and whether you have the complete exchange. Avoid editing the material supplied for review.

3. Is every online dispute a cybercrime?

An online setting alone does not resolve the legal classification. The specific conduct and applicable legal requirements need to be examined. Describe what happened rather than relying only on a label.

4. Can the best cybercrime lawyer guarantee a successful result?

A guarantee should not be your basis for choosing legal support. Ask for an explanation of the available evidence, the uncertainties and the proposed approach.

5. When should I seek advice?

Seek advice promptly when an incident raises concerns about money, account access, threats or an official allegation. Early preparation gives your adviser a better opportunity to understand the facts while the relevant records remain available.

Choosing a cybercrime lawyer in Dubai should leave you better informed about your position. Look for careful questions, clear communication and a practical explanation of the work required. Those qualities provide a more useful basis for your decision than the word “best” alone.