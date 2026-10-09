A Statement That He “Might Have Used” Drugs Was Treated As A Confession

Introduction

A defendant’s attempt to explain a positive drug test became central to his conviction when the court treated his statement that he “might have used” drugs abroad as a confession. In this Al Ain case, the Court of Cassation examined whether those qualified words amounted to an admission of drug use. Later proceedings raised a further question: whether the evidence established when and where any consumption occurred.

Key takeaways

The defendant’s statement that he might have used the drug abroad was not a clear admission that he had done so . The Court of Cassation quashed the drug-use conviction after the judgment relied on that statement as a confession.

was . The Court of Cassation quashed the after the judgment relied on that statement as a confession. The later proceedings raised a separate question about when and where consumption may have occurred. The reported judgment quashed the conviction again and set a hearing on the merits ; it did not record a final acquittal .

; it did not record a . The exact words and their context matter. A possible explanation for a test result should be read alongside the full question, answer and other evidence.

Case Background and Court Findings

A defendant in Al Ain faced several accusations, including cannabis use and offences relating to alcohol, driving and using a vehicle without its owner’s permission. He denied using cannabis and suggested that the finding in his sample might be connected to smoking shisha while in Turkey. During the proceedings, a statement was attributed to him to the effect that he might have used the drug abroad. A judgment relied on this as an admission of consumption, and he challenged that interpretation before the Court of Cassation.

The Court of First Instance had convicted him of drug use and imposed imprisonment under the law applicable to the incident, alongside penalties for other offences. On appeal, some penalties were adjusted while the drug-use conviction remained. The cassation challenge raised a precise issue: did the words attributed to the defendant amount to an actual confession, or did they merely suggest a possible explanation for the test result? The answer mattered because the judgment had treated those words as evidence supporting guilt.

The Court of Cassation held that saying he might have used the drug abroad did not satisfy the legal requirements for an admission of the drug-use offence. It therefore quashed the part of the judgment concerning that conviction. At this stage, the defect was the reliance on an uncertain statement as one of the prosecution’s evidential grounds. The words did not unequivocally acknowledge the act. They expressed a possibility rather than a definite recollection or confirmation that consumption had occurred.

The distinction becomes clear when the statement is read in full. Saying that something might have happened is different, from confirming that it did happen. If a person is attempting to explain a test result and offers a possibility, removing that qualification makes the answer more definite than the original. The dispute was therefore not about an inconsequential choice of words. It concerned whether a confession existed at all or whether the judgment had attributed a stronger meaning to the statement than it could bear.

This did not mean that the defendant denied every surrounding event, nor that every charge disappeared because of the wording. The first cassation decision concerned the drug-use conviction, which had relied on the statement as an admission. Other accusations had their own evidence and procedural history. It would therefore be inaccurate to describe that stage as a complete acquittal or to suggest that reviewing one word brought all the proceedings to an end.

The case continued. A later appellate judgment maintained the drug-use conviction while deciding some of the other accusations differently. The defendant challenged that judgment again. He repeated his denial and his explanation concerning shisha use in Turkey, and produced a copy of his passport to support his travel history. The subsequent review therefore went beyond the disputed statement. It also concerned whether the necessary technical questions had been examined to assess when and where any consumption had occurred.

In that later review, the Court of Cassation noted that the case had not adequately examined how long the drug’s traces could remain, as required to assess the travel argument under the law governing the proceedings. It explained that the presence of a trace, even if capable of showing consumption, did not by itself identify where consumption took place. The reported judgment again quashed the drug-use conviction and fixed a hearing to consider the merits. It did not record a final acquittal on that charge.

The travel issue is included to explain the history of this particular case. It should not be read as establishing that consumption outside the UAE automatically results in acquittal today. That issue depends on the applicable legislation and jurisdictional rules. The narrower point addressed here is the treatment of an uncertain statement as a clear confession. That error had already affected the first cassation decision, before the later examination of matters relating to the time and place of consumption.

Reviewing statements in a comparable case starts with the complete question and answer. Was the defendant asked to describe something he had done, or to explain a result he had just been told about? Was he describing a remembered event or suggesting a possibility? Was he repeating information supplied by someone else? These questions help establish the statement’s meaning. An isolated sentence may be misleading if the preceding or following answer contains an important qualification.

The next step is to compare the recorded words with the way the judgment presents them. A record may contain an expression of uncertainty while the judgment states that the defendant confessed. Alternatively, the original answer may clearly admit a particular act and the judgment may accurately reflect it. The comparison establishes whether there is a real discrepancy. In the case discussed here, the objection was not simply a later withdrawal of an earlier confession. It was that the original words did not constitute the definite admission attributed to them.

An admission of a limited fact must also be distinguished from an admission of the whole offence. A statement that someone smoked shisha is not, by itself, an admission that he consumed cannabis. Confirmation of being abroad addresses another fact and does not establish knowledge of what was consumed there. A court may draw conclusions from statements alongside other evidence, but it must identify the basis for doing so. Describing the entire account as a confession cannot supply an element that the actual words do not establish.

This type of challenge may contribute to an acquittal if insufficient evidence remains after the mistaken interpretation is removed. It may instead first lead to the conviction being quashed and the case reassessed, as happened in the proceedings described. The defense should therefore identify the actual words, explain the misinterpretation and show its effect on the judgment. Here, the qualification was part of the recorded statement, and treating it as a definite admission materially affected the conviction. That was sufficient for the Court of Cassation to intervene at the stage when it considered the issue.

Conclusion

The case turns on the meaning of the defendant’s recorded words. His uncertain statement could be considered in the context of the evidence, but it could not fairly be presented as an unequivocal confession. The later ruling also shows why quashing a conviction should not be mistaken for a final acquittal.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a positive drug test automatically prove a drug-use offence?

Positive result is a significant form of evidence, but it does not by itself solve all questions. The substance detected, the reliability of the test and any explanation supported by medical or other evidence may need to be examined.

2. What counts as a confession in a drug-use case?

A confession should admit the conduct alleged. To say drug use may have happened, or to give a possible reason for a test result, is not necessarily an admission.

3. Can a court use a defendant’s statement even if it is not a confession?

Yes. A court may consider the statement alongside the other evidence, provided it reads the words in context. It should not describe an uncertain answer as a definite admission.

4. What if the judgment misquotes or misinterprets what the defendant said?

The defense may then compare judgment with the question and answer as recorded, and explain why the difference is important. The impact of the error on the verdict depends upon the importance of the statement to the reasoning of the court and the other evidence.

5.Does quashing a drug-use conviction mean the defendant has been acquitted?

Not necessarily. Depending on the ruling, the case may return for further consideration, or the court may hear the merits itself. The judgment must be checked to see, whether it records an acquittal, or a further hearing.

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