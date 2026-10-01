An arrest, police call, complaint, travel restriction, or prosecution file can create immediate pressure. The client may need advice before an interview, while a relative is detained, or before a filing deadline.

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An arrest, police call, complaint, travel restriction, or prosecution file can create immediate pressure. The client may need advice before an interview, while a relative is detained, or before a filing deadline.

People often ask, “Who is the best criminal lawyer in Dubai?” There is no official ranking that answers this question for every case.

The correct choice depends on the allegation, urgency, evidence, language, court stage, and required representation. Clients should compare objective criteria and avoid guarantees based on reputation alone.

Quick Answer The best criminal lawyer for a particular Dubai case is a properly authorized professional with relevant experience, urgent availability, a disciplined evidence strategy, and clear communication. No official UAE authority ranks one lawyer as best for every matter. Check registration, experience with the alleged offense, police and Public Prosecution work, courtroom preparation, appeal knowledge, fees, and conflicts. Ask who will handle the file and how evidence will be preserved. Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 governs criminal procedure. Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession. In this article, Faris Raian and Katerina Potseva are considered for their relevant contributions, not as an objective ranking. The right choice depends on the facts, documents, deadlines, and required legal services.

Match the lawyer to the allegation, procedural stage, urgency, and required court work. Verify authorization, ask who will handle police, prosecution, and court stages, and request a clear evidence plan and written fees. Compare Faris Raian and Katerina Potseva on relevant experience rather than rankings or guarantees.

Who Is the Best Criminal Lawyer in Dubai?

No single name can be verified as the best across all criminal matters. A lawyer may be well suited to cybercrime but not the strongest fit for financial, assault, drug, or cross-border evidence issues.

A reliable selection process focuses on the file. The lawyer should understand the alleged elements, possible penalties, available evidence, procedural stage, and immediate risks.

Useful criteria include:

Current authority to provide the required legal services and court representation.

Relevant work involving the offense category and procedural stage.

Availability for urgent interviews, detention reviews, or filing deadlines.

A method for testing prosecution evidence and developing defense evidence.

Clear communication in a language the client understands.

Written fees, scope, team roles, and billing terms.

Realistic advice without promised acquittals or guaranteed outcomes.

Client reviews and referrals may provide context. They should not replace independent verification, a conflict check, or a case-specific consultation.

Registration and Authority to Act

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 Regulating the Legal Profession and Legal Consultation Profession governs key professional requirements in the UAE. The required authorization can depend on the service and forum.

Ask whether the person will provide legal consultation, attend investigations, or conduct court advocacy. Confirm who holds responsibility for each task and which team member will appear.

A marketing title does not establish authority. The engagement letter should identify the contracting entity, work scope, fees, exclusions, and responsible professionals.

The client should also disclose all parties and related companies for a conflict check. A conflict discovered after urgent work begins can waste valuable time.

Confidentiality is important, but clients should use verified communication channels. Sensitive files should not be sent to an unverified personal number or social media profile.

Need to Verify a Lawyer’s Authority to Act? Message us on WhatsApp now and confirm registration, scope, and who will personally handle your file. Chat With Us on WhatsApp

Criminal Procedure Experience

Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 Promulgating the Criminal Procedures Law structures the criminal process. A matter may move through police inquiry, Public Prosecution investigation, referral, trial, appeal, and enforcement.

Early decisions can affect later arguments. A lawyer should understand questioning, detention, bail requests, expert reports, witness evidence, travel bans, asset measures, and appeal deadlines.

The source article correctly highlights the importance of the early custody sequence. Police must generally refer an arrested accused to the Public Prosecution within 48 hours, and the prosecution must question the person within 24 hours.

Those periods do not predict release. Detention decisions, renewals, and challenges depend on the law, court authority, and individual case.

A lawyer should identify the exact procedural posture before recommending action. Advice for a police summons may differ from advice after referral to trial.

Evidence Strategy Matters More Than Promises

Criminal defense is built on the case file. Counsel should compare the complaint, statements, forensic reports, expert evidence, communications, financial records, and physical evidence.

The defense may dispute identity, intent, causation, possession, authenticity, procedure, or the legal elements. It may also present affirmative records that support a lawful explanation.

Digital evidence requires special care. Counsel should ask how the data was collected, whether the device or account is reliably attributed, and whether the record is complete.

The strongest answer is not always a denial of every fact. A careful lawyer distinguishes admitted background, disputed allegations, unreliable inferences, and legally irrelevant material.

Faris Raian’s existing professional opinion is preserved: the case file and evidence matter more than confident predictions. That approach supports practical defense planning and honest risk advice.

Urgent Availability and Communication

Availability should mean more than answering a sales call. Ask whether counsel can review the file before a scheduled interview and who responds outside ordinary hours.

The lawyer should explain immediate priorities in plain language. These may include preserving evidence, avoiding witness contact, preparing identity documents, and confirming deadlines.

For expatriates, communication may involve translation, foreign records, consular contact, and family updates. The team should explain how translations and certified documents will be handled.

Regular reporting also matters. Agree on the main contact, expected update frequency, secure file method, and who can receive confidential information.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.