With 98% of the UAE's population being expats, understanding Dubai's strict drug laws is crucial for both visitors and residents. This video breaks down what substances are prohibited and the serious legal consequences that thousands face each year for violations.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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ANNOUNCEMENT: As of February 2026, Dr. Hassan Elhais is no longer with Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy and moved to Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants.

For any inquiries or legal consultation with Dr. Hassan Elhais, please contact +971 50 506 5861.

Learn about Illegal Drugs in Dubai: How to Stay Safe and Legal in the UAE | CRIMINAL LAW

Every year, thousands of visitors and residents are caught off guard by the consequences of illegal drug use in Dubai. With 98% of the UAE’s population being expats, it’s essential for everyone to know what is prohibited by law

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