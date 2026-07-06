Key Takeaways

When facing extradition in Dubai, immediate legal action and specialized expertise can mean the difference between freedom and surrender to foreign authorities.

Act immediately upon learning of extradition risk - Delaying legal consultation severely limits defense options and strengthens the requesting country's position

- Delaying severely limits defense options and strengthens the requesting country's position Choose lawyers with proven extradition experience - General criminal lawyers lack the specialized knowledge of international law, Interpol procedures, and UAE extradition statutes required

- General criminal lawyers lack the specialized knowledge of international law, Interpol procedures, and UAE extradition statutes required Verify travel safety before leaving UAE - International notices and red alerts can trigger detention at airports , making legal clearance essential before any travel

- International notices and can trigger detention at , making before any travel Understand your refusal rights under UAE law - Political offenses, torture risks , discriminatory persecution , and dual criminality failures provide strong grounds to stop extradition

- Political offenses, , , and dual criminality failures provide strong grounds to stop extradition Gather comprehensive documentation early - Passport copies, UAE visas, detention notices, and case-related documents strengthen your defense strategy significantly

The UAE's extradition process moves rapidly through diplomatic channels and court proceedings, making expert legal representation and proactive defense strategies absolutely critical for protecting your rights and freedom.

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Introduction

Extradition cases are handled promptly in the UAE and the person involved is often faced with serious consequences. A good lawyer in Dubai with specialized experience in international criminal law can be the difference between a successful and failed extradition request. All requests are subject to the rigorous scrutiny of the courts of the UAE to ensure that the strict legal standards are fulfilled and the rights of the individual are protected. So, choosing the right legal representation means, knowing what makes some lawyers in Dubai stand out. The professional lawyer Dr. Hassan Elhais, who has been recognized as Legal Consultant of the Year 2025, is a perfect example of the expertise required in such high-stake cases. This guide will look at how to find a good lawyer in Dubai, for extradition defence, the key qualities you should look for in a lawyer in the UAE, and the common pitfalls to avoid.

Understanding Extradition Law in Dubai

What is extradition in the UAE

Extradition represents a formal legal process through which the UAE surrenders an individual to another country, for prosecution, or to serve a sentence. The Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 on the International Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters governs this process, with recent amendments introduced by Federal Decree-Law No. 38/2023. The UAE also operates under the Riyadh Arab Convention on Judicial Co-operation, and maintains bilateral agreements with countries including Australia, China, Egypt, France, India, Pakistan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The dual criminality principle forms the foundation of UAE extradition law. The alleged offense must constitute a crime in both the requesting state and the UAE, punishable by at least one year of imprisonment. For convicted individuals, extradition applies only when at least six months remain on their sentence. This framework ensures that individuals cannot be surrendered for acts that UAE law does not recognize as criminal.

How extradition requests are processed

The extradition process begins when a requesting country submits a formal request through diplomatic channels to the UAE's Central Authority. The request must include detailed personal information, certified copies of applicable laws, arrest warrants or judgments, and all documents translated into Arabic.

The Ministry of Justice conducts an initial review to verify that formal requirements are met before forwarding the case to the Public Prosecution. Subsequently, a competent Court of Appeal examines the request in closed session with both the Public Prosecution and the requested person present. The court evaluates whether legal conditions are satisfied, including dual criminality, jurisdiction, and human rights considerations. Both parties can appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation within 30 days. If the court approves extradition, the Minister of Justice must provide final consent before the individual is surrendered to requesting authorities.

Legal grounds for stopping extradition

Several mandatory grounds for refusal exist under Article 9 of the UAE Extradition Law. The UAE refuses extradition when the requested person holds UAE citizenship. Political offenses, excluding terrorism, war crimes, and genocide, cannot support extradition. Military offenses similarly fall outside extradition scope.

Courts reject requests when the individual faces torture, inhumane treatment, or disproportionate penalties in the requesting state. Discriminatory persecution based on race, religion, nationality, or political opinions constitutes grounds for refusal. If UAE courts have Jurisdiction over the matter or if the person was previously tried and acquitted for the same offense, extradition cannot proceed. Statute of limitations expiry in either jurisdiction also blocks surrender.

Key Qualities to Look for in an Extradition Defense Lawyer in UAE

Selecting legal representation requires evaluating specific competencies that distinguish effective extradition lawyers in Dubai from general practitioners. The complexity of cross-border criminal matters demands specialists who understand both UAE law and international legal frameworks.

Experience with international criminal law

A good lawyer in Dubai handling extradition cases must possess deep knowledge of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 and how UAE courts interpret it in practice. Extradition requires extensive understanding of laws and procedures across two jurisdictions simultaneously. The lawyer should analyze whether alleged crimes meet dual criminality requirements and identify procedural violations in requesting country documentation. Experience with international treaties, bilateral agreements, and the Riyadh Arab Convention enables lawyers to spot inconsistencies between treaty obligations and actual request content. This technical expertise allows challenges based on jurisdiction issues, statute of limitations, or missing formal requirements.

Knowledge of Interpol red notices

Professional lawyers in UAE must understand how Interpol operates, particularly the distinction between red notices and international arrest warrants. Red notices function as international alerts requesting provisional detention but do not compel any nation to act. A qualified lawyer verifies notice status through official and confidential databases, files petitions to the Commission for the Control of Files when notices violate Interpol's Constitution Article 3 or Data Processing Rules Article 83, and demonstrates whether cases involve civil disputes mischaracterized as criminal matters. Travel restrictions represent the primary consequence of red notice publication, making swift legal response essential for protecting mobility rights.

Track record in UAE courts

Successful representation in Court of Appeal proceedings demonstrates practical competence beyond theoretical knowledge. Lawyers in Dubai must present arguments effectively to local judges who evaluate extradition legality under UAE jurisdiction. Courts examine human rights considerations, including risks of torture, unfair trials, or political persecution in requesting states. Documented case outcomes showing extradition refusals based on reciprocity principles, missing indictment documents, or treaty non-compliance indicate proven capability.

Ability to coordinate with foreign legal teams

Effective defense requires working with local lawyers in requesting states who gather evidence, contact law enforcement agencies, and potentially withdraw cases at the source. International networks through associations enable comprehensive strategies addressing proceedings in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

How to Find a Good Lawyer in Dubai for Extradition Cases

Dubai hosts numerous criminal lawyers, but few handle extradition matters regularly. Given that extradition defense differs fundamentally from ordinary criminal litigation, evaluating potential legal representation demands specific attention to specialized experience.

Research the lawyer's case history

Asking direct questions reveals practical competence. Has the lawyer handled extradition casesbefore in UAE courts? Do they understand Federal Law No. 39/2006 in detail? Have they dealt with Interpol-related matters? Vague answers signal insufficient expertise. Professional lawyer Dr Hassan Elhais has advised on extradition requests from the USA, Germany, Pakistan, Britain, India, and other jurisdictions, including letters, red notices, and proceedings before local courts.

Verify their credentials and certifications

The Dubai Legal Affairs Department oversees licensing for legal consultants and advocates. Verification through the Ministry of Justice Lawyer Registry or Dubai Legal Affairs Department confirms proper authorization. Licensed practitioners must be registered to practice law legally and represent clients in criminal cases.

Check client testimonials and reviews

Client feedback provides insights into communication, transparency, case management, and court performance. Detailed testimonials offer more reliability than generic praise. Examining case histories similar to the current situation helps assess relevant experience.

Schedule initial consultations

Initial meetings determine whether lawyers actively listen, explain matters clearly, and appear trustworthy. Reputable lawyers outline immediate action plans rather than providing vague responses. Questions regarding urgency, realistic risks, and total costs reveal transparency.

Assess their response time and availability

Extradition cases move quickly, making rapid response essential. Speed can differentiate between swift resolution and prolonged complications. Lawyers should demonstrate how quickly they can respond and what immediate steps they will take.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Facing Extradition

People facing potential extradition often make critical errors that weaken their legal position. Waiting until detention or arrest occurs represents the biggest mistake. Options become severely limited after authorities act.

Delaying legal consultation

Immediate engagement with a good lawyer in Dubai prevents complications from escalating. Getting legal help early strengthens cases and provides clarity on available options. Professional lawyer Dr Hassan Elhais has provided expert advice prior to formal requests being filed, demonstrating the value of proactive consultation. Time works against individuals in extradition proceedings, with strictly limited deadlines for filing objections. Errors or delays in responding lead to serious legal and personal repercussions.

Traveling without legal clearance

Leaving the country without verification creates detention risks at airports. International notices may restrict movement at border crossings. Checking for notifications or warrants, including Interpol alerts, before traveling prevents unexpected arrests. Travel bans prevent departure until lifted through proper legal channels.

Not gathering proper documentation

Lawyers require specific documents to build effective defenses. Essential materials include passport copies, UAE visas, detention notices, international warrants, case-related documents, and contact details of individuals confirming UAE status.

Failing to understand your rights

The right to remain silent until a lawyer arrives protects against self-incrimination. Refusing interrogation until receiving legal advice prevents statements from being used in court during extradition proceedings.

Conclusion

Extradition cases demand specialized legal expertise that most general practitioners lack. When facing an extradition request, the stakes are undeniably high, with freedom and future hanging in the balance. Professional lawyer Dr Hassan Elhais represents the level of expertise required to navigate these complex proceedings successfully. Before traveling or responding to any official request, consult with a qualified lawyer in Dubai who understands international criminal law. Early action provides the strongest defense, while delays only narrow available options.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can someone be extradited from Dubai to countries without formal treaties?

Yes, the UAE can process extradition requests even without formal treaties through diplomatic channels on a case-by-case basis. While the UAE lacks extradition treaties with countries like the United States, Canada, the UK, and EU nations, it maintains the authority to handle requests through diplomatic relations and exercises discretion based on the specific circumstances of each case.

2. What types of crimes qualify for extradition under UAE law?

Extradition applies to offenses that are criminal in both the UAE and the requesting country, with a minimum punishment of at least one year's imprisonment. Common cases include fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, terrorism, and cybercrime. However, offenses classified as political or military in nature are excluded from extradition proceedings under UAE law.

3. What are the typical legal fees for hiring a lawyer in Dubai for extradition cases?

Legal fees in Dubai vary based on the lawyer's experience, case complexity, and required services. Lawyers typically charge hourly rates or fixed fees for specific services. For extradition cases requiring specialized expertise in international criminal law, fees reflect the complexity and urgency of the matter. It's essential to discuss costs transparently during initial consultations.

4. Are there specific offenses that cannot lead to extradition from the UAE?

Yes, several categories of offenses are excluded from extradition. Political offenses (excluding terrorism, war crimes, and genocide), military offenses, and cases involving UAE citizens cannot result in extradition. Additionally, extradition is refused when there are risks of torture, inhumane treatment, discriminatory persecution, or if the statute of limitations has expired in either jurisdiction.

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