Fraud Claims In UAE Business Disputes: Civil And Criminal Legal Options

The answer depends on the facts, the documents and the intention of the conduct. Not all bad business decisions or failed business deals are fraud. However, under UAE law, it may be possible to pursue both civil and criminal action in cases of fraud, dishonest representation, misuse of funds or forged documents.

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Business fraud is not usually simple. It could be a bad investment, a broken promise, a misleading financial statement, or a forged document. The first question for investors, companies and business owners in the UAE is usually the same: is this a civil dispute, a criminal case or both?

The answer depends on the facts, the documents and the intention of the conduct. Not all bad business decisions or failed business deals are fraud. However, under UAE law, it may be possible to pursue both civil and criminal action in cases of fraud, dishonest representation, misuse of funds or forged documents.

For anyone searching for a lawyer in Dubai to handle fraud related matters, it is important to understand the difference between recovering money through the civil courts and pursuing criminal accountability through the police and prosecution.

What Counts as Fraud in a Business Dispute?

Business fraud is the act of a person deliberately cheating someone else to obtain money, property, shares, signatures, documents or other business advantage. Typical examples are:

Convincing an investor to transfer funds using false promises or fake documents

Misrepresenting the financial position of a company

Selling assets, shares, or rights that the seller does not own

Using forged invoices, purchase orders, contracts, or payment confirmations

Diverting company funds for personal use

Hiding material facts before signing an agreement

Taking advance payments with no intention to perform

The key issue is not only whether money was lost. The court or authority will also look at whether there was deception, whether the victim relied on it, and whether the accused party gained an unlawful benefit.

Civil Fraud Claims in the UAE

A civil claim is for the recovery of money, the cancellation of contracts or the enforcement of rights. Civil proceedings may be suitable for business disputes. The primary purpose of civil proceedings is to recover financial loss instead of punishing the wrongdoer.

The UAE Civil Transactions Law provides that contracts must be based on the principles of consent, good faith and proper disclosure. The new Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 has increased the significance of good faith in negotiations and the obligation to disclose material information that could influence a party’s decision to enter into a contract.

This is important for investors and business owners. If a party was pushed into signing a contract because of false statements, concealed facts, or misleading conduct, the affected party may seek legal remedies. Depending on the case, this may include cancelling the contract, claiming damages, or asking the court to restore the position as much as possible.

Civil fraud claims usually require strong evidence. This may include contracts, WhatsApp messages, emails, bank transfers, company records, invoices, audit reports, witness statements, and expert reports. In commercial matters, a court-appointed expert may also be asked to examine accounts, transactions, and business records.

Criminal Fraud Complaints in the UAE

Criminal fraud is different. It focuses on whether a crime has been committed. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties, fraud is addressed under Article 451. In broad terms, it covers dishonest methods used to obtain movable property, benefits, signatures, documents, or to alter or revoke documents unlawfully.

In the case of clear evidence of dishonest intent, such as forged documents, false identity, fake ownership, fabricated payment proofs or deliberate deception used to obtain money, a criminal complaint may be appropriate.

The complaint is normally registered with the police and then may be passed on to the Public Prosecution. Prosecutors will decide if the facts warrant a criminal case. In a criminal court, the matter may be brought before the court and penalties imposed, and in some cases, the victim may take civil action in connection with the criminal matter.

But not every unpaid debt or unperformed contract is criminal fraud. The UAE authorities will often examine whether the dispute is actually a criminal issue or merely a commercial one. This is why the evidence must prove more than non-payment or breach of contract. There must be fraud at or from the initial stage of the transaction.

Can Civil and Criminal Cases Run Together?

Yes, in some situations, civil and criminal options may coexist. For example, an investor may file a criminal complaint for fraud while also pursuing a civil claim to recover money or claim damages.

The strategy is facts-dependent. If there is strong evidence of a fraudulent job, a criminal complaint can put pressure on them. If the primary dispute is breach of contract, accounting, repayment or compensation, then a civil case may be more appropriate. In many business disputes, the best approach is to look at the evidence and figure out which route is legally stronger.

Filing a weak criminal complaint can be risky. If the matter is clearly civil, the complaint may not proceed. It may also delay recovery efforts. On the other hand, treating a serious fraud case as only a civil dispute may reduce the chance of urgent action where money has been diverted, or documents have been falsified.

What Evidence Should Businesses Collect?

Fraud cases are document-heavy. Before taking legal action, companies and investors should organise the evidence clearly. Useful evidence may include:

Signed agreements, term sheets, memoranda, and addendums

Bank transfer receipts and bank statements

Messages, meeting notes and emails

Companies’ shareholding and trade licences

Receipts, delivery notes, quotations and invoices

Internal financial records or audit reports

Copies of cheques, guarantees or payment undertakings

Evidence of representations prior to payment or signature.

Timing is also important. The timeline helps establish the chronology of when the representation was made, when the money was paid, what was promised, what was later changed, and when the fraud was discovered.

Practical Steps Before Filing a Fraud Claim

Before starting a claim, investors and companies should avoid emotional or rushed decisions.

To identify the exact legal wrong. Was it fraud, breach of contract, breach of trust, forgery, misrepresentation, or unpaid debt? To preserve evidence. Do not delete messages, alter documents, or send aggressive communications that may weaken the case. If company data or bank records are involved, take secure copies and maintain a proper record. To assess the recovery path. Sometimes it is more effective to pursue a legal action, such as a claim for settlement, a civil claim, a precautionary attachment, or a claim for accounting by an expert, rather than filing a criminal complaint. In certain other cases, particularly when there is evidence of forged documents or intent to mislead, urgent criminal action may be warranted.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s approach in such matters is often centred on building the case around evidence first, not assumptions. In fraud-related business disputes, this practical assessment is important because the wrong legal route can waste time, increase costs, and weaken the client’s position.

Conclusion

Fraud claims in UAE business disputes need to be handled with care. A deal that falls through is not automatically fraud, but if a party has used concealment, forged documents or dishonest promises to get money or benefits, UAE law may provide civil and criminal remedies.

For investors, companies, and business owners, the most important step is to act early, preserve evidence, and choose the correct legal route. With her experience in UAE dispute matters, Mrs Awatif Al Khouri brings a practical and evidence-focused approach to fraud-related claims, helping clients assess whether to pursue compensation, criminal accountability, or both.

A strong fraud case is built on facts, documents, timing, and intention. The clearer the evidence, the stronger the legal position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.