Is Prank Calling Illegal In The UAE? Learn The Legal Risks

Most people think a prank call is just a joke. But in the UAE, one wrong word, a fake emergency, a threat, or recording the call without permission can quickly turn a harmless prank into a criminal case.

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Most people think a prank call is just a joke. But in the UAE, one wrong word, a fake emergency, a threat, or recording the call without permission can quickly turn a harmless prank into a criminal case.

Many people don’t realize where the legal line is until someone files a police complaint. By then, the situation can become much more serious than expected.

Quick Answer

A prank call is not automatically illegal in the UAE. However, it can become a criminal offence if it includes insults, threats, false information, misuse of emergency services, or recording or publishing a conversation without the other person’s consent. Depending on the circumstances, the case may fall under the UAE Penal Code or the Cybercrime Law, and penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and, in some cases, deportation for foreign nationals.

This guide explains “Is Prank Calling Illegal in the UAE?” and the laws that may apply. A prank may lead to criminal liability if it involves insults, threats, false reports, emergency service misuse, or recording and publishing conversations without consent. Depending on the circumstances, penalties can include imprisonment, substantial fines, and possible deportation for foreign nationals.

If a complaint has already been filed, early legal advice can help you understand your rights, avoid unnecessary mistakes, and respond appropriately during the police or prosecution process.

The Short Answer: The Content Decides

UAE law does not ban jokes. It bans specific conduct, and a prank call is judged by what is actually said and done during it, plus what happens to any recording afterwards.

Three features of the UAE system make prank calls riskier here than in many countries. Insult and defamation are criminal offences, not just civil wrongs.

Recording a private conversation without consent is itself a crime. And most of these offences are complaint-based, meaning one offended recipient is enough to open a police file.

The intent to joke is not a defence. Courts look at whether the words or acts themselves offend, threaten, or deceive, not at whether the caller found them funny.

When a Prank Call Becomes a Crime

The table below maps the common prank-call scenarios to the law that applies. Every figure is from the current legislation.

What the Call Involves Applicable Law Penalty Insulting words on an ordinary phone call Article 427, Penal Code (31/2021) Up to 6 months’ jail or a fine up to AED 5,000 Insult or mockery via an app, VoIP, or social media Article 43, Cybercrime Law (34/2021) Detention and a fine of AED 250,000 to AED 500,000, or either Recording or publishing the call without consent Article 44, Cybercrime Law (34/2021) At least 6 months’ jail and a fine of AED 150,000 to AED 500,000, or either Spreading false or alarming information online Cybercrime Law (34/2021) Up to 1 year’s jail and a fine from AED 100,000 Threats made during the call Threat provisions, Penal Code (31/2021) Jail terms that depend on the seriousness of the threat False reports or misuse of emergency lines False-report provisions, Penal Code (31/2021) Jail and/or a fine, with police tracing repeated misuse of 999.



Two general rules sit on top of this table. Aggravation applies where the target is a public official or where the content touches honour or family reputation. And under Article 126 of the Penal Code, a foreign national convicted of a misdemeanour can also be ordered deported, at the court’s discretion.

Insults and Offensive Jokes on a Call

The classic prank call script, mocking or insulting a stranger to get a reaction, sits squarely inside the Penal Code. Article 427 punishes defamation or insult delivered by telephone or face-to-face in front of others with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to AED 5,000.

The same article covers the quieter version. An insult delivered to the victim alone, or in a private message, carries a fine of up to AED 5,000.

Aggravating circumstances raise the stakes. Insulting a public servant during or because of his duties, or using words that touch on honour or the reputation of families, moves the case into the harsher penalty range. Court practice in the UAE treats even mild words like “fool” as actionable when the recipient is offended, and fines in reported insult cases have reached AED 20,000.

Calls Through Apps Fall Under the Cybercrime Law

Here is the distinction most people miss. A prank call made through WhatsApp, an internet calling app, or any online platform is not judged under the ordinary phone provisions.

It falls under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.

The difference in exposure is dramatic. Insult or defamation through an information network carries detention and a fine of AED 250,000 to 500,000, or one of the two, under Article 43. The identical words, spoken on a landline, would cap at AED 5,000.

Where an information network or digital platform is used, the cybercrime law must be checked alongside the Penal Code. The facts determine which provision applies.

Been named in a complaint over a call, message, or video?

The first statement to police often decides the case. Speak to our criminal defence team before you respond.

Recording and Posting the Prank: The Biggest Trap

Prank content is an entire genre online, and it is the most dangerous form of the joke under UAE law. Two separate offences stack on top of whatever was said in the call itself.

First, recording a conversation without the other party’s consent is an invasion of privacy. Article 44 of the cybercrime law punishes recording, transmitting, or disclosing conversations and private information without consent by imprisonment of at least six months and a fine of AED 150,000 to 500,000, or either penalty.

Second, publishing the recording is treated as a further act of disclosure, and it hands the victim permanent evidence. UAE courts have convicted and deported people over filmed pranks, and the platforms’ reach makes the harm, and the penalty, larger rather than smaller.

The rule of practice is short. In the UAE, never record a call without consent, and never post a recording of anyone without their clear agreement.

Hoaxes, Threats, and Emergency Numbers

Some prank formats are serious crimes everywhere, and the UAE is no exception. A fake bomb scare, a fake kidnapping, or any threat of harm made during a call is prosecuted as a criminal threat, with penalties that scale up to years of imprisonment depending on what was threatened.

Fake emergencies deserve their own warning. Knowingly making a false report to the police or other authorities is an offence under the Penal Code, and police trace repeated misuse of the 999 line back to the number’s owner. Abu Dhabi Police have publicly flagged waves of prank calls to 999, including 137 such calls from children over just two days in one reported period, precisely because they delay responses to real emergencies.

Parents should take note of that example. Children making prank calls create liability that lands on the household, and Dubai Police direct all non-urgent matters to 901 to keep 999 clear.

What to Do If You Are Receiving Prank Calls

The law protects recipients too, and the practical route is straightforward:

Do not retaliate on the call. Insults you send back are equally punishable.

Preserve the evidence. Save call logs, numbers, messages, and any recordings the caller themselves sent or posted.

Block the number, and ask your telecom provider about nuisance-call options.

Report it. File at any police station, through the Dubai Police app, or via the eCrime platform for online harassment. Repeated unwanted calls can amount to harassment even without insults.

Persistent, targeted calls are treated seriously. Once a complaint is filed, callers are usually identifiable quickly, since SIM registration in the UAE ties numbers to Emirates IDs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is prank calling illegal in the UAE?

There is no specific prank-calling offence in the UAE. However, a prank call may become a criminal offence if it involves insults, threats, false reports, or recording someone without their consent. Depending on the circumstances, penalties can range from an AED 5,000 fine to imprisonment and fines of up to AED 500,000.

Can I go to jail for a prank call in the UAE?

Yes. A prank call that includes insults, threats, or an unlawful recording may result in imprisonment. For example, insults may carry up to six months’ imprisonment under Article 427 of the Penal Code, while publishing a recording without consent may result in at least six months’ imprisonment under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrime Law. A harmless joke between consenting friends is generally not treated as a criminal offence.

Are prank videos and filmed pranks legal in the UAE?

Not always. Filming or publishing a prank involving another person without their consent may amount to an invasion of privacy. The offence may carry at least six months’ imprisonment and fines ranging from AED 150,000 to AED 500,000, in addition to any liability for insults or defamation contained in the video.

Is it illegal to record a phone call in the UAE?

Yes. Recording a telephone conversation without the consent of the participants may be an offence under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrime Law, even if you are part of the conversation. Publishing or sharing that recording may result in additional legal consequences.

What happens if someone prank calls 999?

Misusing the UAE emergency number (999) may be treated as making a false report. Police can trace repeated calls to the registered phone owner. For non-emergency matters in Dubai, the appropriate number is 901.

Can I be deported over a prank call?

Yes. A foreign national convicted of a misdemeanour may be deported at the court’s discretion under Article 126 of the UAE Penal Code. UAE courts have previously ordered deportation in cases involving offensive online content and unlawful filmed pranks.

How do I report prank or harassing calls in the UAE?

Keep screenshots, recordings (where lawfully obtained), call logs, and any other relevant evidence. You can report the matter through any UAE police station, the Dubai Police app, or the E-Crime platform for online harassment. A single complaint is generally enough for the authorities to open a case where the offence is complaint-based.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.