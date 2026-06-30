Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Key Takeaways

To protect yourself from Ponzi schemes, be vigilant for red flags and conduct proper due diligence before you invest any funds in.

Check the company's registration with DED/DFSA and confirm the licenses with SCA and Central Bank before investing

Real investments cannot guarantee risk-free returns of 100-150% or fixed monthly profits of 10%

Review criminal history, professional licensing and request audited financials of fund managers

Contact Dubai Police Economic Crime Unit and UAE Securities Authority while preserving all evidence;

Corporate lawyers in Dubai can review investment documents and verify legitimacy through regulatory frameworks

Introduction

The lawyers in Dubai are seeing a troubling development as Ponzi schemes increasingly target the emirate's investment community, especially its 98% expatriate population. These scams promise unrealistic returns while hiding their true nature behind the professional facades.

The challenge of spotting such scams before investing money requires the vigilance, and the expert advice is essential. The best lawyers of Dubai emphasize that, the prevention starts with knowing the warning signs and doing thorough due diligence. Whether the investors need the corporate lawyers in Dubai to check the documentation or the criminal lawyers in Dubai to pursue recovery, legal expertise is invaluable.

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A lawyer in the UAE can specifically help verify the credentials, review investment contracts, and navigate the regulatory frameworks set up to protect the investors from sophisticated financial fraud schemes operating in the region.

What Are Ponzi Schemes and How Do They Work?

Definition and Basic Structure

A Ponzi scheme is an investment scam in which returns are paid to the existing investors from money invested by new investors, rather than from any actual profit made. This makes investors believe that their profits are from a legitimate business, but they are in fact the result of money from new investors. The scheme's operator does not invest the money in anything legitimate such as shares, bonds, or property. When the operator receives money from new investors, he uses this to pay returns to previous investors.

This "rob Peter to pay Paul"" approach makes early investors think that the investment is legitimate when they are seeing the promised profits. Happy investors tell their friends and families about the amazing returns and so become unpaid marketers for the scheme. The operator continues this cycle, taking a cut each time. The scheme falls down when the new investment stops and the operator can no longer pay out the supposed profits.

Common Characteristics of Ponzi Schemes

Financial regulators have identified red flags common to most Ponzi schemes. They attract investors with high rates of return with little or no risk, often promising a return of 100-150%. Legitimate investments change in value with the market conditions but Ponzi schemes offer overly consistent returns regardless of economic environment.

The investments are generally not registered with financial regulators, so investors cannot obtain information on company management, products and services, and finances. Operators often lack a license to sell investment products. Investment strategies are described as secret or too complex to explain clearly. Errors on account statements and difficulty to withdrawing the money are additional red flags that funds are not being invested as they promised.

Real Examples from UAE Cases

Classic instance of the devastating effects of Ponzi schemes. The operation enticed the customers by offering a profit of 100-150% on investments, disguising itself as a legitimate foreign currency trading program. The Dubai Police have received 7 complaints against the operators, who had allegedly scammed from 7,000 people and embezzled Dh1.1 billion. The Dubai court imposed a 517-year imprisonment on the perpetrators; it shows a strong message that financial crimes will face severe punishment.

Warning Signs to Identify Ponzi Scams Before Investing

By recognizing warning signs, investors can protect their capital from being invested in fraudulent schemes. Dubai's lawyers advise clients to look for red flags that are common in Ponzi schemes when evaluating investment opportunities.

1. Promises of Guaranteed High Returns

The scammers often promise the specific returns, such as 13.5% a month or 2% a day. UAE authorities have warned against online investment proposals that promise fixed monthly returns of up to 10% with no risk. Legitimate investments take into account market fluctuations and cannot guarantee profits. Those who claim risk-free returns with exceptionally high yields use such promises to ward off rational investor scrutiny. Financial experts say even the world's top-performing institutional fund managers cannot reliably achieve such numbers.

2. Unregistered Investment Opportunities

Registered securities are the only type of securities investors can buy with the regulatory authorities. Unregistered investments do not give investors access to important information about the company's management and financial statements. Dubai corporate lawyers check the registration status through the proper channels before clients go ahead with investments.

3. Pressure to Recruit New Investors

The schemes collapse without a consistent inflow of new money. The operators pressure the existing members to bring in new investors, attracting them with offering special recruiting bonuses or limited-time offers. The pyramid promoters target tightly connected groups including religious organizations, sports teams and college students to build up pressure to participate.

4. Lack of Transparency in Operations

When asked about strategies operators say they are too technical or classified or confidential. Legitimate companies will provide full documentation, including a prospectus and audited statements. The absence of paperwork or the presence of documents filled with errors raises a warning sign for potential fraud.

5. Difficulty Withdrawing Your Money

The withdrawal requests that were once processed smoothly are now being delayed continuously. Operators blame technical or bank issues or regulatory compliance, which requires mandatory holding periods or minimum investment increases.

6. Unlicensed Operators and Missing Credentials

Before you invest, Dubai-based criminal lawyers suggest checking the professional credentials. Unlicensed persons selling securities perpetrate many frauds on investors. Best lawyers in Dubai recommend to check registration in official databases, confirm the authenticity of claimed credentials with the issuing organizations.

Essential Due Diligence Steps with Help from Lawyers in Dubai

Due diligence is the process of systematically testing a suspicion in order to become certain. Lawyers in Dubai help investors understand the regulatory regimes to expose fraudulent operations before any capital is deployed.

1. Verify Company Registration with DED and DFSA

Trade licenses issued by the Department of Economy and Tourism are required to operate on the Dubai mainland. Investors can verify the license status, expiry date and approved business activities for free on the DED portal, by entering the license number or the company name. Free zone companies are governed by separate authorities. Dubai International Financial Center entities are registered on a public register maintained by the DFSA. Institutions regulated by the DFSA are subject to anti-money laundering and financial compliance requirements.

2. Check Licenses Through SCA and Central Bank

The Securities and Commodities Authority issues licenses for brokerage, fund management, and financial consulting activities. Companies under SCA's scope are required to meet standards on transparency, governance and investor protection. The central bank maintains records of licensed financial institutions that investors can refer to to confirm their legitimacy.

3. Review Investment Documents with Corporate Lawyers in Dubai

In Dubai, the corporate lawyers review the incorporation documents, statutory registers and filings, where issues usually arise first. The legal due diligence checks for legal identity, the ownership structures, contractual obligations, compliance status, litigation exposure and the intellectual property issues.

A lawyer in the UAE assists in identifying old payments to related parties, missing assignments, contracts without termination rights or gaps in regulatory filings before recommending remedies.

4. Conduct Background Checks on Fund Managers

Background checks reveal character defects that contribute to investment risk profiles. Research examining existing funds discovered that 17% contain red flags similar to those found in major blow-ups. The best lawyers in Dubai suggest the checks to be done for criminal history, professional licenses, employment history, civil litigation and financial encumbrances.

5. Request Audited Financial Statements

DMCC member companies are required to submit auditor-signed and stamped financial statements within six months of each financial year. Audited statements help investors detect inconsistent revenue recognition, unusual related-party transactions, and poor cash flows. The criminal lawyers of Dubai say that missing or unaudited statements typically lead to the investors demanding the higher returns to compensate for additional risk.

Legal Protections and What to Do If You Suspect a Scam

If investors suspect fraud, they should immediately take action through the proper channels to prevent further losses. Dubai's Economic Security Center receives confidential reports of money laundering, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and economic crimes that threaten the security of the emirate. All submissions are protected with strict confidentiality.

Report to UAE Securities and Commodities Authority

The federal reforms in 2026 replaced the Securities and Commodities Authority with the Capital Market Authority, which now manages an investor protection fund to safeguard the assets against determined risks. The regulator imposes administrative fines reaching AED 200 million or ten times the profit gained. The investors submit complaints through the official portals detailing the suspected violations.

File Complaints with Dubai Police Economic Crime Unit

The Dubai Police operate the dedicated eCrime platforms for reporting the financial fraud. The victims should preserve all the evidence, including chats, emails, bank statements, and contracts, in both digital and physical formats. And avoid further contact with the suspected fraudsters and refrain from signing the additional documents or sending money.

Consult Criminal Lawyers in Dubai for Recovery Options

The criminal lawyers in Dubai pursue asset recovery through frozen injunctions, disclosure orders, and ancillary relief for asset identification. For cases involving the significant amounts, forged documents, or identity theft, immediate legal consultation proves necessary. The best lawyers in Dubai coordinate the international strategies across the multiple jurisdictions.

Understand Your Rights Under UAE Investment Laws

The authorities may impose the travel bans or asset freezes during the investigations. A lawyer in the UAE can help to navigate the compensation orders and settlement negotiations available under federal frameworks that protect investor interests.

Conclusion

Vigilance and expert legal advice are crucial in safeguarding the capital from Ponzi schemes. The investors who check the registration status, scrutinize promised returns, and obtain legal advice from Dubai lawyers before investing the money minimize the risk of fraud. The warning signs are obvious when investors know what to look for. The best lawyers of Dubai provide the expertise needed to perform the due diligence procedures and validate credentials effectively. It is very important to take the action now by conducting a comprehensive examinations, rather than regretting losses later.

Sophisticated scams by fraudsters exploiting the emirate's international business environment have targeted Dubai's expatriate community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I verify if an investment company in Dubai is legitimate before investing?

You can check with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DED) or the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) through their official portals for the company's registration and check the licenses through the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the central bank's registers. You can additionally ask for the audited financial statements and the background checks on fund managers through the official databases to verify their credentials and the regulatory compliance status.

2. What are the main warning signs that an investment opportunity might be a Ponzi scheme?

The major red flags are guaranteed high returns ( 8-10 % per month), investment opportunities not registered with the appropriate regulatory body, pressure to recruit others into the investment, lack of transparency on how the investment works, difficulty in withdrawing money, unlicensed operators. Any investment that promises risk free returns with extremely high returns should be viewed with extreme caution. Real investments are always subject to market related risks.

3. What should I do if I suspect I've been scammed by an investment fraud in the UAE?

If you suspect a fraud, please do not communicate with the person you suspect to be a fraudster any further, and do not send any more money or sign any papers, report it immediately to the authorities like Dubai Police Economic Crime Unit and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority. And gather and retain all the evidence including the contracts, emails, bank statements and the communications. Avoid any further contact with the suspected fraudsters and consult with the criminal lawyers in Dubai to discuss the recovery options including the asset freezing, disclosure orders and the compensation claims.

4. Can I recover my money if I've invested in a Ponzi scheme in Dubai?

The recovery methods are difficult but can be done through legal routes, such as filing both the criminal and the civil complaints, pursuing check execution if applicable, and requesting the asset freezes on the perpetrator's accounts and the properties. While authorities can punish fraudsters with travel bans and jail time, full recovery depends on whether assets can be traced and seized before they leave the UAE.

5. Why do investment scammers specifically target Dubai residents?

Dubai has a large expat community (98 per cent of residents), a global business environment and a high concentration of wealth, which makes it a tempting target for the fraudsters. The scammers depend on both low-income workers looking for high returns and educated professionals with sophisticated presentations, technical jargon and the promise of extraordinary profits in a cosmopolitan financial hub.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.