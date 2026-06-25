“NARCOTICS IS A DIRTY BUSINESS” Legal Consequences Of Drug Trafficking In The UAE (Video)

- within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
Drug trafficking refers to the international trade of drugs. It involves production, manufacture, packaging, transportation and regional distribution of drugs, sometimes carried out by organised criminal groups. The United Arab Emirates considers drug trafficking as a serious crime as it threatens public safety and morality. The country has issued strict legislations against drug trafficking and offenses can lead to lengthy imprisonment, ranging from years to life, deportation and/or substantial fines.
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