The United Arab Emirates maintains one of the world's strictest stances against drug trafficking, treating it as a grave threat to public safety and morality. What are the specific legal consequences individuals face when convicted of drug trafficking offenses in the UAE? Understanding these penalties is crucial for anyone living in or traveling to the region.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Drug trafficking refers to the international trade of drugs. It involves production, manufacture, packaging, transportation and regional distribution of drugs, sometimes carried out by organised criminal groups. The United Arab Emirates considers drug trafficking as a serious crime as it threatens public safety and morality. The country has issued strict legislations against drug trafficking and offenses can lead to lengthy imprisonment, ranging from years to life, deportation and/or substantial fines.

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