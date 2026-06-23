UAE Social Media Age Limit: Legal Implications For Parents And Platforms

The UAE’s decision to ban social media platforms for minors under the age of 15 is a fundamental change in the approach towards child protection, digital safety and online accountability.

From a legal perspective, this measure reflects a growing recognition that children face serious risks online, including cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, privacy violations, online exploitation, impersonation, and misuse of personal images or information. By setting a minimum age for social media access, the UAE is placing greater responsibility not only on parents, but also on social media platforms to create safer digital environments for minors.

The rule could also have practical implications for families, schools and online service providers. Parents may need to play a more active role in overseeing their children’s digital activity, while platforms may be expected to employ stronger age verification measures and limit the accounts of minors. Schools may also need to improve awareness of online safety, especially in relation to cyberbullying and online misconduct involving students.

For families, this development is also relevant in situations involving family disputes, custody matters, online harassment, or digital evidence. A child’s exposure to harmful online activity may become an important issue where questions of welfare, supervision, and parental responsibility arise.

The UAE’s approach underscores a broader legal trend: online safety is no longer only a technology issue. It is increasingly seen in connection with child protection, privacy, the fight against cybercrime and responsible digital behaviour.

Parents and guardians should take this opportunity to review their children’s online activity, preserve evidence where online harm occurs, avoid retaliatory messages, and seek legal advice where cyberbullying, threats, blackmail, image misuse, or privacy violations are involved.