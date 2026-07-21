Investments In The UAE: When An “Investment” Becomes Fraud And Money Laundering

Under UAE law, investment schemes that promise fixed or unusually high returns may constitute criminal fraud and money laundering if no genuine investment activity exists behind them. This analysis examines how Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 and Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 distinguish between legitimate investment failures and sham arrangements, exploring the criminal and civil consequences for perpetrators and the recovery options available to victims.

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An investment that promises fixed or unusually high returns, backed by a registered company, polished statements and steady payouts, can still be a crime. The question under UAE law is not whether the arrangement looked legitimate. The question is whether any genuine investment activity existed behind it. Where it did not, the arrangement is not a failed investment; it is a sham, and the consequences run from nullity of the contract through criminal fraud to money laundering.

A Failed Investment Is Not a Sham. A Sham Is Not an Investment.

Genuine investments can and do lose money, and the law does not compensate disappointment. The dividing line is whether the funds were ever deployed in real investment activity. A sham scheme induces investors to pay on the basis of a project that does not exist, an activity that is misrepresented, or returns that are illusory, often supported by fabricated reports, informal statements and early “returns” paid out of new investors’ money.

Fraud Under the Penal Code

A sham investment scheme becomes criminal fraud under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 (the Penal Code) where three elements meet:

fraudulent means capable of deceiving the investor, criminal intent, and the obtaining of another person’s money as a result.

Investment failure alone is not fraud. Fabricated structures, false financial statements and reporting designed to simulate genuine activity are.

From Fraud to Money Laundering

The exposure does not stop at fraud. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering (as amended), dealing with the proceeds of crime is an autonomous offence. Article 2 captures, among other things, transferring or moving proceeds to conceal their origin, disguising their nature or ownership, and acquiring or using proceeds with knowledge of their illicit source.

In sham investment cases the analysis is direct: funds obtained by deception are illicit proceeds, and the steps that typically follow, movement through corporate layers, cross-border transfers, recycling into apparently legitimate assets, are the conduct the money laundering offence describes. The offence can be pursued independently of the underlying fraud, and knowledge can be inferred from a person’s role in the scheme and control over the funds.

Personal Liability of Managers and Directors

Liability is not confined to the company. Under the Commercial Companies law, managers and directors face personal liability for fraudulent acts and breaches of law, even where committed in the company’s name, and the courts have upheld personal claims against managers in this context.

What Victims Should Do

preserve everything: contracts, statements, marketing material, chat messages, trade licenses, transfer receipts and the identities of those involved; act quickly, because recovery depends on reaching assets before they move; consider both tracks: a criminal complaint for fraud and money laundering, and a civil claim for nullity, restitution and compensation; and do not accept partial “goodwill” repayments in exchange for silence or waivers without advice, as these are often designed to buy time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get my money back from a sham investment scheme?

The legal framework favours recovery: void arrangements lead to restitution of amounts actually received, and compensation may be available where loss is established. The practical obstacle is usually not the law but the assets, which is why speed, evidence and precautionary measures decide these cases.

Is this a civil or a criminal matter?

Potentially both. The same facts can support a criminal complaint for fraud and money laundering and a civil claim for restitution and damages. The two tracks interact, and a final criminal conviction can materially strengthen the civil case.

Can the people behind the company be personally liable?

Yes. Managers and directors may be personally liable for fraudulent or unlawful acts notwithstanding the corporate form, and the money laundering offence reaches individuals who moved, concealed or used the proceeds with the requisite knowledge.

Conclusion

UAE law distinguishes between an failed investment that and an arrangement that was never an investment. The first is a commercial risk. The second is void, criminal, and increasingly the subject of coordinated enforcement. For investors, the protections are real, but they reward those who verify licensing before paying and who move quickly when the returns stop.

MIO & Partners advises victims of investment fraud on recovery strategy, precautionary attachments, criminal complaints and civil claims before the UAE courts, and advises businesses on financial crime exposure. For advice on a specific matter, please contact our team to schedule your initital consultation today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.