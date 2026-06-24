Drug Possession And Personal Use In The UAE: Key Legal Consequences

The United Arab Emirates has a strict and highly regulated anti-narcotics regime. The country has maintained a tough position on illegal drug use, possession, trafficking, importation, and related offenses for many years to protect public safety and deter substance use. This is particularly important in the UAE, given its large expatriate population, international travel connections, and its status as a major tourism and business hub.

The legal framework has been developing, especially through Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on the Combating of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and the subsequent amendments and executive measures. Some reforms introduced structured treatment and rehabilitation in particular cases but did not eliminate the serious criminal consequences attached to drug offenses. For all practical purposes, drug possession remains a high-risk offense under the law in the UAE, and recent legal developments continue to reflect the State’s strong deterrent position, especially for foreign residents and visitors who may also face immigration related consequences after conviction.

The Statutory Framework: Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 and the Amendments

Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, which formally repealed Federal Law No. 14 of 1995. The decree unified the legal classification of controlled substances across the Emirates, while distinguishing between use, simple possession and commercial trafficking. Articles 10 and 11 of the 2021 law prohibit the import, export, transportation, manufacture, possession, or acquisition of scheduled narcotic or psychotropic substances except in cases legally authorized.

Unlawful dispensing or prescribing of narcotic or psychotropic substances may be treated as facilitation offenses under Article 48 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, read with Articles 34 and 40(1), and punishable by imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of not less than AED 50,000.

Conversely, the law retains a treatment-based pathway for early-stage addiction recovery through voluntary treatment provisions. According to Article 89 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, no criminal proceedings are initiated if the user, his spouse or a relative up to the second degree, or the person responsible for his upbringing, or the educational institution in which he studies, after coordination with a child protection specialist, and with the approval of the legal guardians, approaches the Unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police before an arrest order is issued, requesting admission for treatment. The person remains admitted until the Unit decides to discharge them, subject to a maximum treatment and rehabilitation period of one year. However, this protection is conditional. Article 90 states that the benefit of Article 89 will not apply if the person still possesses narcotic or psychotropic substances and fails to hand them over when requesting treatment, or if the person refuses the confinement order issued by the Public Prosecution. In such cases, the Public Prosecution may proceed with filing the criminal case.

Statutory Penalties for Drug Possession and Consumption

Penalties for drug offenses in the UAE depend on the type of drug, the schedule it falls under, and whether the offender has previous violations. Article 41 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 stipulates that any abuse or personal use of substances listed in Schedules 1, 2 and 5 without authorization shall be punishable with a minimum imprisonment of three months or a fine between AED 20,000 and AED 100,000, which shall be increased in the event of repetition.

Article 42 provides for a separate penalty regime for offenses involving Item 29 of Schedule 1 and Item 8 of Schedule 4/Part II. This provision creates separate penalties for the specific class of these substances. First offenders will be fined between AED 10,000 and AED 100,000, and subsequent offenses will attract increasing penalties. The penalty for a violation will depend on the person’s prior criminal history and the circumstances surrounding the violation. The law provides for increased penalties for repeat offenders to discourage the continuing use or possession of illegal substances.

Article 42 bis applies to persons who are neither UAE nationals nor legal residents and who enter the UAE with narcotic or psychotropic substances for personal use outside legally authorized medical cases. The penalty is a fine between AED 5,000 and AED 1,000,000, with confiscation and destruction of the seized substances.

Where the offense goes beyond personal use, the penalties increase significantly. Under Article 57 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, read with Article 10(1), Article 14, and Schedule 10, possession, acquisition, import, export, transport, or similar conduct involving controlled substances is punished according to the type, group, and quantity of the substance involved.

For Group 1 substances, such as major narcotics, Schedule 10 sets progressively harsher penalties depending on the quantity. Similar quantity-based penalties apply to Group 2 plants and Group 3 psychotropic substances. These penalties may include long terms of imprisonment, life imprisonment, and substantial fines.

Article 57 further provides that the death penalty may be imposed when the crime is committed with the intent to traffic or promote narcotic or psychotropic substances or when the offender is a member of or acts for the benefit of a hostile group or organized gang.

Framework for Non-Resident Tourists

Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2024 sets a defined framework for the administrative penalties for the treatment of cases involving non-resident foreigners entering the UAE with small quantities of controlled substances. The same applies in respect of a person who is not a UAE national or a legal resident, who is caught at a land, sea, or airport, in possession of narcotic or psychotropic substances for abuse or personal use, outside cases legally authorized for medical purposes and within the weight limits stated in the schedule to the Resolution.

This framework is related to Article (42 bis) of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 53 of 2023. It only applies in limited cases where non-resident foreigners are caught at UAE entry points with narcotic or psychotropic substances for personal use outside of legally authorized medical cases. Such cases shall be handled through fines, confiscation, destruction of the seized substances, and a ban on entering the State as stipulated by the relevant Cabinet decision.

Under Article 3, for substances listed in Clauses 1–3 of the schedule, a first offense attracts a fine of AED 5,000–20,000; a second offense, AED 10,000–30,000 plus deportation and a three-year entry ban; and a third offense, AED 50,000–100,000 plus deportation and a permanent entry ban. For substances listed in Clause 4, the penalty from the first offense is a fine of AED 50,000–100,000, deportation, and a permanent entry ban. The same penalty applies where multiple substances are seized, and one falls under Clause 4.

Article 3(4) further provides that, without prejudice to the entry-ban periods stated in the Resolution, a person who fails to pay the fine will be placed on the list of persons permanently banned from entering the UAE after deportation. This ban remains in force until the fine is paid.

In addition to the criminal penalty, for foreign nationals, a drug conviction in the UAE can have immigration consequences. Pursuant to Article 75 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, as amended, the court shall order the deportation of a foreigner convicted of an offense falling within the scope of the Decree-Law.

Article 75 provides for limited exceptions. Deportation shall not apply if, at the time of the commission of the offense, the convicted person was a spouse of a UAE national or a first-degree blood relation. Deportation may also be avoided if the convicted person is a member of a family residing in the UAE and the court is satisfied that deportation would cause serious harm to the stability of the family or would deprive a member of the family of the care or support they need, provided that the family is able to provide treatment for the convicted person.

Conclusion

The UAE still treats possession of drugs as a serious crime, with penalties depending on the type of substance, the quantity involved, the purpose of possession, and the offender’s criminal record. The UAE adopts a strict position under Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, as amended, and Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2024, but also permits limited treatment-based and administrative avenues in specific cases.

For residents, tourists and other foreign nationals, the repercussions can be more than just imprisonment and fines. Deportation, exclusion orders, seizure of substances and permanent travel bans may also be imposed. The law therefore clearly states that possession, use, importation or transportation of narcotic or psychotropic substances in the UAE has serious legal and immigration consequences even where the quantity is small or for personal use.