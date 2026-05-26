Facing a criminal case in the UAE raises urgent questions about travel rights and restrictions. Understanding when authorities may impose travel bans, how the Public Prosecution handles investigations, and what steps can lift these restrictions is crucial for residents and expats navigating the UAE's criminal procedure system.

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For many residents and expats, one of the first questions after a police complaint or criminal case is: Can you leave the UAE with a criminal case?” The answer depends on the type of case, its stage, and whether a travel ban or legal restriction has been issued.

The existence of a criminal case does not stop everyone from traveling. But once a complaint is filed and is being investigated, the police, Public Prosecution or court may take measures to ensure that the accused is available for investigation, hearings, and enforcement of any final judgment. The UAE’s criminal procedure is largely dictated by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 on Criminal Procedure, while the crimes and punishments are defined by Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law.

Can You Travel While a Criminal Case Is Pending?

You may be able to travel only if there is no active travel ban, arrest warrant, court order, or other restriction preventing you from leaving the UAE. In practice, criminal cases may lead to travel restrictions where the authorities need to secure the person’s presence.

The decision on whether to impose a travel restriction will be based on a number of factors, including the seriousness of the complaint, the evidence available, the risk of non-attendance and the current stage of the case. Therefore, one should not assume that he is free to travel just because he has not received written notice.

What Is the Role of the Public Prosecution?

The Public Prosecution is responsible for criminal investigations and also determines whether a case should proceed to the court. This is not merely an administrative power. It has the legal competence to assess evidence, to interrogate the parties, to decide procedurally, and to refer cases to the competent court.

In travel-related issues, the Public Prosecution may become involved where the accused person’s presence is required for investigation or where there is concern that the person may leave the UAE before the case is resolved. The court may also impose, continue, or lift restrictions depending on the circumstances.

What Happens If You Try to Leave with a Travel Ban, and Can a Travel Ban Be Removed?

If there is an active travel ban, you may be stopped at immigration or the airport. This can result in missed travel, questioning, or further legal complications. It is risky to go to the airport without first checking the status of a criminal case, especially if the complaint is recent or still under investigation.

A travel ban may be removed when the legal reason for it no longer exists. This may happen if the complaint is settled where legally allowed, the case is dismissed, the accused is acquitted, the judgment is executed, or the competent authority accepts an application to lift the restriction.

In circumstances such as for medical treatment or family emergencies, a person may, where appropriate, seek a temporary travel authorization. Approval is not automatic. The authority may consider the nature of the case, the risk of non-return, supporting documents, and whether guarantees are necessary.

Are Settlements Enough to Travel?

Settlement may help in certain criminal cases, especially where the matter includes a private complaint or financial claim. However, settlement does not always end criminal liability. Some offenses may continue because they involve the public right or public interest.

Therefore, even after settlement, it is important to confirm that the criminal file has been closed and that any travel ban has actually been removed from the system.

Why Legal Advice Matters Before Traveling

Criminal cases in the UAE can go through different stages, such as police complaint, prosecution, court, appeal, and enforcement. Each phase may impact travel rights in different ways.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, a senior Emirati advocate, is often approached in criminal matters when residents, expats, and business persons need clarity on prosecution steps, court procedures, and travel restrictions. The aim in such cases is to respond to the allegation and also to establish whether the person is safe to travel or whether a formal request needs to be made.

Practical Steps Before Leaving the UAE

If you have a criminal complaint or suspect one has been filed, find out if there is a travel ban, arrest warrant, hearing date, or prosecution requirement. Keep copies of any settlement, complaint number, judgment, proof of payment, or official clearance.

It is also important to respond to police, prosecution, or court notices on time. Ignoring summons or hearings can worsen the situation and may lead to stricter measures.

Conclusion

So, can you leave the UAE with a criminal case? You can leave only if there is no legal restriction preventing travel. A pending criminal case may lead to a travel ban where the authorities need to secure the accused person’s presence for investigation, trial, or enforcement.

Before traveling, always verify the case status and take the proper legal steps if a restriction exists. Guidance from a senior criminal law practitioner such as Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri can help individuals understand their position, assess available options, and follow the correct procedure for removing or temporarily lifting a travel restriction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.