What Is Financial Fraud In The UAE?

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Financial fraud under UAE law refers to any act of deception, misrepresentation, or unlawful conduct with the intention of obtaining money, property, or financial advantage. It covers offenses like embezzlement, forgery, cyber fraud, and misappropriation of funds, which are punishable under criminal law.
Quick Answer
Who can take action?
Any individual, company, or institution affected by fraud may take legal action.
What are the rights?
Victims have the right to file criminal complaints and claim damages and restitution of property.
Legal rule:
Financial fraud is a criminal offense under UAE law and can result in imprisonment, fines, and confiscation of proceeds.
Governing law (with full name):
- Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 On the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law
- Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrime (as amended)
- Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organizations
Legal System in the UAE
In the UAE, financial fraud is controlled through criminal laws and laws against financial crime.
1. Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 On the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law
This law defines core fraud offenses, including:
- Fraud and deception
- Breach of trust
- Embezzlement
- Forgery and use of forged documents
The court may impose imprisonment and fines based on severity and financial impact.
2. Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 (Cybercrime Law)
This law covers:
- Online fraud and scam
- Identity theft and phishing
- Unauthorized access to the financial system
The UAE law imposes harsher penalties on cyber-enabled fraud.
3. Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2025 (AML/CFT Law)
This law introduces:
- A broad definition of predicate crimes, covering any felony or misdemeanor
- Criminalization of money laundering and handling illicit proceeds
- Liability for transferring, converting, concealing, possessing, using, or dealing with proceeds of crime
According to UAE law, the proceeds of financial fraud can be deemed to be money laundering without a separate conviction for the underlying fraud offense if they are transferred, concealed, used, possessed, converted, or otherwise dealt with as proceeds of an illicit activity.
Practical Use
According to UAE Law:
- Cases of fraud are investigated by the police and the public prosecutor.
- Courts look at intent, evidence, and financial harm
- Asset tracing and confiscation may be ordered
The court may impose criminal penalties in combination with civil compensation.
Key Rules and Conditions
Rights of Each Party
Victim:
- Right to file a criminal complaint.
- Right to claim compensation.
- Right to request asset freezing
Accused
- Legal representation
- Right to defend against charges
- Right to appeal court decisions.
Court’s Discretion
The court can:
- Assess intent and degree of fraud
- Order restitution of money
- Impose imprisonment or fines
- Freezing or seizure of assets
Exclusions
- Lack of criminal intent may reduce liability
- Civil disputes can be distinguished from criminal fraud.
- Evidence must satisfy legal standards for conviction
Legal Questions Based on Scenarios
Can financial fraud lead to imprisonment in the UAE?
Yes. Under UAE law, financial fraud is punishable by imprisonment depending on the severity and value involved.
What happens if fraud is committed online?
The UAE’s Cybercrime Law also covers cyber fraud and provides for harsher penalties.
Is it legal to settle a financial fraud case privately?
Settlement may be possible depending on the circumstances of the case
What happens if someone is falsely accused of fraud?
The accused has the right to defend the case. The court may dismiss charges if the evidence is insufficient.
Can businesses be held liable for financial fraud?
Yes. Companies may face penalties, fines, and regulatory consequences under UAE law.
Criminal Procedure for Financial Fraud in the UAE
- Filing a Complaint
The victim may file a complaint with the police and submit relevant evidence, documents, payment records, messages, contracts, or transaction details.
- Investigation
The police look into the complaint and the evidence submitted to support it. The matter may then be forwarded to the public prosecution for further action and legal proceedings.
- Court Referral
If the Public Prosecution finds that there are sufficient grounds, the matter can be referred to the criminal court, and charges can be filed.
- Court Proceeding
The court holds hearings, reviews the evidence, hears the parties, and, when financial or technical issues are involved, may consider expert reports.
- Judgment
The court reviews the facts and the evidence and then applies the law. The judgment may include penalties and compensation, restitution, or other orders, as the case may be.
- Enforcement
Judicial authorities are responsible for enforcing court orders, including penalties, restitution, confiscation, and asset recovery actions as required.
Legal Representation in Financial Fraud Cases
Under UAE law, legal representation is essential in complex financial crime cases.
Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, owner of Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, advises and represents clients in financial crime matters, including fraud investigations, defense, and asset recovery proceedings.
Common Mistakes and Misconceptions
Many people believe financial disputes are always civil cases
UAE law states that fraud may constitute a criminal offense
Many people believe online scams are minor offenses
Cyber fraud carries severe penalties under UAE law.
Many people believe that repayment avoids prosecution
UAE law may still pursue criminal liability
Many people think that intent is unimportant.
Proof of fraudulent intent is required by UAE law.
Conclusion
Financial fraud is a serious crime with severe penalties under UAE law. The legal framework guarantees accountability and protection for victims in the UAE financial system by offering precise procedures for asset recovery, defense, and prosecution.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]