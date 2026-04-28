Structuring Wealth In Uncertain Times: Singapore And Hong Kong's Growing Role

Geopolitical instability is prompting ultra high net worth Asian families to reassess their wealth structures and consider diversifying their presence across established financial centres. Singapore and Hong Kong continue to attract international capital through robust legal frameworks, sophisticated private wealth ecosystems, and strategic access to global markets, while families increasingly adopt multi-hub strategies to manage risk and ensure long-term resilience.

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Periods of geopolitical instability often prompt ultra high net worth (UHNW) families to reassess where their assets are held and how their wealth is structured, often through international arrangements. Recent global tensions have accelerated this trend, with many Asian families reviewing their existing arrangements and considering relocating to established financial centres such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

These developments rarely signal a wholesale exit from any single jurisdiction. Rather, they reflect a broader reality of modern wealth planning: capital is increasingly mobile, and sophisticated families must regularly revisit their structures to ensure resilience in an unpredictable environment.

The evolving geography of global wealth

Over the past decade, several financial centres have successfully attracted international wealth by offering favourable tax regimes, robust infrastructure and flexible residency frameworks. Entrepreneurs and family offices have incorporated these jurisdictions into their global strategies.

Recent geopolitical developments have, however, reminded investors that even well established centres operate within wider regional dynamics. In response, some families are rebalancing their exposure by strengthening their presence in jurisdictions that offer legal familiarity, cultural alignment and trusted banking and advisory relationships. In many cases, this involves reviewing existing investment vehicles or family office arrangements to determine whether part of the family’s wealth architecture should be diversified.

Importantly, these decisions are typically driven by long term strategic considerations rather than short term reactions, with a focus on resilience, continuity and future proofing. These structuring decisions are often closely linked to where families are based. Immigration frameworks therefore play an important role alongside tax and legal considerations, particularly where relocation is contemplated.1

Why Singapore and Hong Kong remain resilient wealth centres

In periods of uncertainty, investors tend to gravitate towards jurisdictions with strong legal systems, political stability and deep financial markets. On these metrics, Singapore and Hong Kong continue to rank among the world’s most trusted financial centres2.

Singapore has firmly established itself as a leading global family office hub. Its stable political environment, strong rule of law and transparent regulatory framework support long term wealth preservation. This is complemented by a sophisticated private wealth ecosystem, including well developed tax incentive schemes, a deep private banking sector and access to global capital markets.

The regulatory framework administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) provides clarity and credibility, with single family offices managing proprietary wealth generally exempt from licensing requirements. Recent refinements to the relevant tax incentive regimes, including enhanced economic substance requirements, further reinforce Singapore’s position as a well regulated and sustainable centre for long term wealth structuring.

Education is a major draw. Singapore offers highly ranked public schools alongside more than 60 international schools — from the Australian International School to Waseda Shibuya Senior High School — providing globally recognised curricula, enabling children from different backgrounds to transition without academic disruption. Its location, a flight hub connecting Asia, Europe and the Middle East, adds another dimension of value for families that operate globally.

Hong Kong remains equally significant, particularly for families with North Asia or mainland China connections. Its role as a gateway to Chinese markets, combined with its long standing status as an international financial centre, continues to make it a key jurisdiction for wealth structuring. Access to Mainland China markets through established channels such as Stock Connect and Bond Connect remains a notable differentiator for globally mobile capital.

Recent policy initiatives3 further strengthen Hong Kong's position. Proposed enhancements to its existing preferential tax regimes for funds and family owned investment holding vehicles include extending tax exemption treatment to a broader range of assets, such as private credit, virtual assets and precious metals, and expanding the scope of qualifying investments. These proposals, most recently discussed at the Legislative Council Panel on Financial Affairs in March 2026, reflect a continued effort to align the regime with evolving UHNW investment strategies.

Notably, proposals to recognise "fund of one" structures - where a single investor establishes an investment fund managed in Hong Kong - signal increased flexibility for bespoke family office arrangements under the fund tax concession regime.

For many international families, the choice is not between Singapore or Hong Kong, but how best to deploy both within a broader cross border wealth architecture.

The rise of the multi-hub family office

One of the defining features of modern wealth planning is the emergence of multi hub family office structures, reflecting a more deliberate approach to family office structuring across jurisdictions. Rather than concentrating assets and operations in a single jurisdiction, many UHNW families now operate across multiple financial centres to better manage geopolitical risk, regulatory change and market access.

In practice, this may involve maintaining investment entities in different jurisdictions, operating a family office in one location while holding assets elsewhere, or deploying trust and corporate structures that operate seamlessly across borders. Industry surveys consistently show that geopolitical risk has become a central factor in structuring decisions, reinforcing the importance of jurisdictional diversification alongside investment diversification.

Key considerations when restructuring wealth

For families contemplating restructuring or re positioning assets, careful legal and tax planning is essential. Common considerations include:

Tax implications , particularly where transfers, residency changes or new holding structures may trigger exposure in multiple jurisdictions.

, particularly where transfers, residency changes or new holding structures may trigger exposure in multiple jurisdictions. Regulatory requirements , including licensing, reporting and ongoing compliance obligations.

, including licensing, reporting and ongoing compliance obligations. Asset protection and governance , especially where trusts, foundations or holding companies are used for inter generational planning.

, especially where trusts, foundations or holding companies are used for inter generational planning. Operational alignment, such as banking relationships, investment managers and family office personnel.

The objective is seldom to merely relocate assets. Rather, it is to design flexible, robust structures capable of supporting long term stewardship across changing global conditions.

Planning for uncertainty

Geopolitical developments rarely unfold predictably, but they often accelerate existing trends. The renewed focus on the location and structure of private wealth underscores the enduring appeal of stable financial centres such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

For UHNW families, resilience increasingly depends on diversification — not only across asset classes, but across jurisdictions.

How we support international families

As wealth structures become more international, legal advice must adopt the same cross border perspective. Families navigating these transitions often require coordinated advice covering tax structuring, trust and estate planning, corporate restructuring and regulatory analysis across multiple jurisdictions.

This is particularly relevant for families establishing complementary presences in Singapore and Hong Kong as part of a multi-hub strategy. Our private client and tax teams in both jurisdictions, including UK and US qualified lawyers, work closely with colleagues across the Withers global network, to support families whose assets, businesses and family members span multiple countries. This integrated approach enables us to deliver robust, forward looking solutions tailored to an increasingly complex global environment.

Footnotes

1 https://www.withersworldwide.com/en-gb/insight/read/singapore-a-strategic-launchpad-for-global-entrepreneurs-and-families

2 https://www.withersworldwide.com/en-gb/insight/read/a-review-of-the-tax-regimes-in-singapore-and-hong-kong

3 https://www.withersworldwide.com/en-gb/insight/read/hong-kong-s-new-law-providing-a-tax-concession-for-family-investment-vehicles-has-finally-passed

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