From Waste To Control: Using SAM To Protect Your 2026 Budget

As we enter the 2026 fiscal planning peak, organizations need to shift their focus from simple license compliance to strategic cost recovery.

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As we enter the 2026 fiscal planning peak, organizations need to shift their focus from simple license compliance to strategic cost recovery. With March and April marking the finalization of yearly budgets for many enterprises, Software Asset Management (SAM) has evolved into a critical financial lever for protecting margins and reclaiming wasted spend.

Here is how to leverage SAM to optimize your 2026 budget and eliminate fiscal leakage.

1. Data-Driven Budgeting

Traditional budgeting often relies on “last year + x%,” which frequently leads to over-provisioning. Modern SAM allows finance teams to move toward consumption-based budgeting. By analyzing actual usage telemetry over the past 12 months, you can have better forecast for next year’s needs.

Identifying True Demand: Instead of renewing 1,000 seats because you have 1,000 employees, identify how many employees actively logged in during the last quarter.

Instead of renewing 1,000 seats because you have 1,000 employees, identify how many employees actively logged in during the last quarter. Predicting Growth: Use historical onboarding data to build a “buffer” into the budget that reflects actual hiring trends rather than optimistic department headcounts.

2. Eliminating ‘Shelfware’ and License Wastage

One of the largest drains on a software budget is “shelfware,” which is a licensed software that is paid for but never deployed or used. Aim to “harvest” these assets during the April renewal cycle.

Automated Reclamation: Set policies to automatically revoke licenses from users who have not accessed a specific application in 30 or 60 days.

Set policies to automatically revoke licenses from users who have not accessed a specific application in 30 or 60 days. Recycle: Instead of purchasing new licenses for a hiring wave, a robust SAM program can identify and repurpose inactive accounts from the previous year.

3. ‘Right-Sizing’ the User Profile

Not every user requires a “full professional” or “enterprise” license. One of the most effective cost-optimization tactics is profile analysis.

The Feature Gap: SAM data can reveal how many of your “full feature” license holders actually use all features.

SAM data can reveal how many of your “full feature” license holders actually use all features. Downgrade: Move the users from “full feature” or “enterprise/professional” licenses to lower editions depending on their actual usage.

4. Negotiations

March and April are the best times to audit your software purchased vs. utilization to gain better visibility of future requirement.

Negotiation Leverage: Entering a renewal negotiation with a clear report on your actual usage puts the power back in your hands. If a vendor knows you have the data to prove their software is underutilized, they are more likely to offer favorable downsizing options or price freezes.

5. Avoiding Audit Penalties

A budget can be perfectly optimized on paper, only to be destroyed by an unbudgeted audit fine. SAM ensures that you are “audit-ready” year-round. By maintaining a clean effective license position (ELP), you avoid the “emergency” budget requests typically needed to cover compliance gaps discovered during an audit or vendor true-up.

How Ankura Can Help

Ankura offers a structured approach to ensure the successful implementation of SAM within organizations. Our expertise supports businesses in maximizing the value of their technology investments, minimizing unnecessary expenditure, and maintaining alignment with strategic objectives.

Comprehensive Audit: Conducting thorough audits of all installed software across the organization, including inventorying applications, analyzing their usage patterns, evaluating associated costs, and assessing how well these assets align with the company’s business goals. Through this comprehensive review, organizations gain clarity on their software estate and can identify areas for improvement.

Conducting thorough audits of all installed software across the organization, including inventorying applications, analyzing their usage patterns, evaluating associated costs, and assessing how well these assets align with the company’s business goals. Through this comprehensive review, organizations gain clarity on their software estate and can identify areas for improvement. Optimising License Usage: Identify software that is underutilized or redundant. We facilitate reduction of licensing costs while ensuring that the business retains access to essential tools by preparing tailored optimization plans. This targeted strategy allows for efficient allocation of resources and supports cost-saving initiatives.

Identify software that is underutilized or redundant. We facilitate reduction of licensing costs while ensuring that the business retains access to essential tools by preparing tailored optimization plans. This targeted strategy allows for efficient allocation of resources and supports cost-saving initiatives. Continuous Monitoring: Provide continuous monitoring services to ensure that the SAM strategy adapts to changes in business needs and technology trends. This proactive approach maintains optimal software usage and compliance over time.

Conclusion

In 2026, SAM is no longer a back-office administrative task; it is a strategic function that directly influences corporate profitability. By focusing on reclamation, right-sizing, and rigorous usage analysis. With effective SAM practice, you can turn your software estate from a fixed cost into a flexible, optimized asset during this budget season.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.