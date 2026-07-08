Why Global Asset Managers Are Increasingly Focusing On Japan

For decades, Japan was widely viewed as a nation of savers rather than investors. That perception is now beginning to change.

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For decades, Japan was widely viewed as a nation of savers rather than investors. That perception is now beginning to change.

A Market at an Inflection Point

Many of the world’s leading alternative asset managers, together with other global investment firms, are increasing their focus on Japan. They continue to invest in local distribution platforms, product development and private wealth capabilities in anticipation of growing participation by both institutional and private wealth investors. Blackstone, for example, has publicly stated that it sees Japan as having “the potential to become the second-largest market in the world for private wealth”.

Several structural trends help explain why: growing institutional allocations to private markets, one of the world’s largest pools of household financial wealth, supportive government policy and an established offshore fund infrastructure.

Institutional Demand and Structural Tailwinds

Institutional investors are continuing to increase allocations to alternative assets. Japan Post Bank, for example, has expanded its private equity portfolio from less than US$1 billion in 2016 to approximately US$53.5 billion, as of 31 March 2026. Japanese life insurers are similarly increasing allocations to alternative assets, including private credit, supported in part by Japan’s new economic value-based solvency framework.

Banks are also expected to play an increasing role. Regulatory reforms have made certain private credit investments more capital efficient, while the government has separately indicated that it intends to review restrictions on investment subsidiaries and information sharing between banks and securities firms. Taken together, these developments suggest that institutional demand for alternative assets is likely to continue growing.

Unlocking Household Wealth

Alongside these institutional trends, approximately US$7 trillion of Japan’s household financial assets remains in cash and deposits. If even a portion of that capital is redirected towards investment products, the implications for distributors and asset managers could be substantial.

Indeed, distributors are already positioning for this shift. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities recently announced a goal of increasing retail client assets by ¥10 trillion (approximately US$62 billion) and plans to expand its sales force by several hundred professionals. For global asset managers, the opportunity extends well beyond traditional equities and fixed income, with private market strategies increasingly being offered to Japanese high-net-worth and retail investors through regulated investment structures.

Recent press reports suggest that Japan is considering a strategy aimed at increasing the proportion of household financial assets invested in stocks, investment trusts and bonds from approximately 23% today to 40% by 2040. Based on current household financial assets of approximately US$14.5 trillion, that would imply roughly US$2.5 trillion of additional capital moving from cash and deposits into investment products.

While the headline figure is striking, the broader significance may lie elsewhere. The return of inflation after decades of deflation, one of the world’s fastest ageing populations and a clear determination by policymakers to shift household savings into investment assets have combined to create a powerful tailwind for the asset management industry, creating what may prove to be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for distributors and global asset managers.

Recent reporting has also highlighted proposals relating to publicly offered funds investing in private assets. While the details remain to be seen, Japanese investors are already accessing private market strategies through a range of publicly offered structures.

Offshore Structures Gain Ground

Publicly offered offshore funds already represent a significant part of the Japanese investment landscape, with approximately US$60 billion of assets invested through such vehicles. Cayman Islands play a particularly important role. According to Cayman Finance, the Cayman Islands accounted for approximately 62.4% of Japan’s overseas investment fund holdings in 2024, while Japanese holdings of Cayman-domiciled investment funds exceeded US$650 billion.

The key question may therefore not be whether Japanese investors gain access to private markets, as that process is already well underway, but rather how product structures, distribution channels and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve as Japanese households increase their participation in investment markets.

Whether Japan ultimately achieves its reported 40% target, remains to be seen. What appears increasingly difficult to dispute, however, is the direction of travel. As household participation in investment markets expand and institutional allocations to private markets continue to grow, Japan’s importance as a strategic market for global asset managers appears set to increase.

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