ARTICLE
19 January 2026

State Department To Suspend Consular Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries Starting 1.21.26

JL
The Department of State is expected to pause consular immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries starting Jan. 21, 2026...
Worldwide Immigration
Minnie Fu and Porter S. Young
The Department of State is expected to pause consular immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries starting Jan. 21, 2026, according to multiple public reports. This development represents a significant expansion of the Trump Administration's efforts that include more intensive screening and review of overseas visa applicants.

The government reportedly is undertaking a wide‑ranging reassessment of consular processing procedures, including fraud‑prevention practices, national‑security vetting, and public‑charge review standards. The countries expected to be affected span multiple regions. Consular posts within these jurisdictions will likely suspend scheduling and adjudication of immigrant visa interviews until new protocols are finalized.

This anticipated pause follows the Administration's implementation of Presidential Proclamation 10998, which imposed full or partial visa‑issuance restrictions on 39 countries effective Jan. 1, 2026. Although this proclamation restricted both immigrant and certain nonimmigrant visa categories for designated nationalities, the expected Jan. 21 action reaches a far broader group and halts immigrant visa processing entirely at impacted consulates.

Full list of the countries impacted:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahamas
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Barbados
  10. Belarus
  11. Belize
  12. Bhutan
  13. Bosnia
  14. Brazil
  15. Burma
  16. Cambodia
  17. Cameroon
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Colombia
  20. Cote d'Ivoire
  21. Cuba
  22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  23. Dominica
  24. Egypt
  25. Eritrea
  26. Ethiopia
  27. Fiji
  28. Gambia
  29. Georgia
  30. Ghana
  31. Grenada
  32. Guatemala
  33. Guinea
  34. Haiti
  35. Iran
  36. Iraq
  37. Jamaica
  38. Jordan
  39. Kazakhstan
  40. Kosovo
  41. Kuwait
  42. Kyrgyzstan
  43. Laos
  44. Lebanon
  45. Liberia
  46. Libya
  47. Macedonia
  48. Moldova
  49. Mongolia
  50. Montenegro
  51. Morocco
  52. Nepal
  53. Nicaragua
  54. Nigeria
  55. Pakistan
  56. Republic of the Congo
  57. Russia
  58. Rwanda
  59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  60. Saint Lucia
  61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  62. Senegal
  63. Sierra Leone
  64. Somalia
  65. South Sudan
  66. Sudan
  67. Syria
  68. Tanzania
  69. Thailand
  70. Togo
  71. Tunisia
  72. Uganda
  73. Uruguay
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen

