Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

The topic of this week's video is "U.S. Department of Labor takes Unprecedented Action during the Government Shutdown" (linked).

On October 31st, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that it was resuming processing of visa and green card applications – including H-2B visa petitions – despite the ongoing (and now historic) federal shutdown. Learn about what this announcement means, why it is such a big deal, and lessons that can be learned now and going forward.

