Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

The topic of this week's video is "Are H-2B Visa Workers Paid Less than Americans?".

This week's 2 minute(ish) video debunks the myth that employers can utilize H-2B workers to pay people less to do a job than they would Americans. We also explain the Prevailing Wage and rate of pay requirements for the H-2B visa program. Enjoy!

