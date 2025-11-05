ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

Pabian Law

Contributor

I hope all is well. This week's weekly update video is posted on our YouTube channel.

The topic of this week's video is "Are H-2B Visa Workers Paid Less than Americans?".

Video link: Are H-2B Visa Workers Paid Less than Americans?

This week's 2 minute(ish) video debunks the myth that employers can utilize H-2B workers to pay people less to do a job than they would Americans. We also explain the Prevailing Wage and rate of pay requirements for the H-2B visa program. Enjoy!

You can access this week's video, as well as helpful ones from prior weeks, by going to our YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw. Please feel free to share the videos with others that may be interested. I hope you enjoy!

Wishing everyone a great weekend!

Thank you,

