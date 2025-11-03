ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

PL
Pabian Law

Contributor

Pabian Law logo
Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.
Explore Firm Details
This week's video is posted! Thank you for your cheers, whoops, and ooh's and ahh's. This week's video is all about whether H-2B visa workers are allowed to work 2nd jobs!
United States Immigration
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Keith Pabian’s articles from Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

This week's video is posted! Thank you for your cheers, whoops, and ooh's and ahh's. This week's video is all about whether H-2B visa workers are allowed to work 2nd jobs!

Video link: Can H-2B Visa Holders Work 2nd Jobs?

Please feel free to share with those that may be interested – and those who could use some education on this topic. You can access all our Pabian Law videos at our Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law. Wishing everyone a great weekend!

Thank you,

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Pabian
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More