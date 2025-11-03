Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

This week's video is posted! Thank you for your cheers, whoops, and ooh's and ahh's. This week's video is all about whether H-2B visa workers are allowed to work 2nd jobs!

Video link: Can H-2B Visa Holders Work 2nd Jobs?

Please feel free to share with those that may be interested – and those who could use some education on this topic. You can access all our Pabian Law videos at our Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law. Wishing everyone a great weekend!

