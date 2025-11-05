Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! - Oct 17, 2025

Keith Pabian’s articles from Pabian Law are most popular:

I hope all is well. This week's video is posted! It provides helpful information on disciplinary actions surrounding H-2B visa workers. A huge thank you to one of our clients for suggesting this topic!

You can find the video linked here: H-2B Visa Workers & Disciplinary Action

And don't forget to check out our full video library at https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw!

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

