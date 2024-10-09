October Visa Bulletin: EB-4 Religious Workers Category Set To Expire

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for October 2024 notes that no employment-based fourth preference certain religious workers (SR) visas may be issued overseas, or final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight September 29, 2024. Visas issued before that date were valid only until September 29, 2024, and all individuals seeking admission in the non-minister special immigrant category needed to be admitted into the United States by September 29, 2024.

The bulletin notes that the SR category is listed as "Unavailable" for all countries for October. If Congress extends the category, "it is likely it will become available effective immediately. If extended, the category will be subject to the same final action dates as the other Employment Fourth Preference categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability," the bulletin states.

