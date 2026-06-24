Vince McKnight On The False Claims Act, Qui Tam Cases & Whistleblower Advocacy (Video)

Vince McKnight, Co-Vice Chairman and Whistleblower & Qui Tam Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, discusses his career path from his formative years in Washington, D.C. to becoming a leading advocate in whistleblower and employment law. He shares insights on the False Claims Act, qui tam litigation, and the critical role of whistleblower advocacy in protecting those who expose fraud and wrongdoing.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.

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In this partner spotlight, Vince McKnight, Co-Vice Chairman, Co-Ombudsperson, and Whistleblower & Qui Tam Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from childhood to a distinguished career in whistleblower and employment law. Vince reflects on how both growing up in Washington, D.C. and his student advocacy work in college first ignited his commitment to public service and ultimately influenced his decision to become a lawyer. He and David revisit their first case together and the path that brought Vince to Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight to build and lead the firm’s whistleblower practice group. Vince closes by walking through significant whistleblower and qui tam cases from his career and shares his perspective as a Chair on the Board of Directors at The Anti-Fraud Coalition, a non-profit dedicated to empowering whistleblowers and educating whistleblower attorneys.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.

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