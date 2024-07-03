Energy & Sustainability Client Feature — GroGuru

This month, we are excited to feature GroGuru, a company applying machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help farmers implement strategic water management solutions...

This month, we are excited to feature GroGuru, a company applying machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help farmers implement strategic water management solutions. To do so, they deploy soil sensors that measure soil moisture, temperature, and salinity at various root depth of crops. GroGuru analyzes this data to make AI-based recommendations to farmers about when and how much to irrigate their crops.

GroGuru's innovative product is a 100 percent wireless underground system, which enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops that have a destructive harvest. This allows GroGuru to provide real-time actionable data to farmers on how to apply exactly the right amount of water at exactly the right time to the necessary locations. With this technology in hand, GroGuru is executing its mission to help farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water and other scarce resources like labor, energy, and fertilizer in a more sustainable way.

Recently, GoGuru announced the commercial launch of the first fully integrated wireless soil sensor probe for continuous root zone monitoring of annual field crops fully integrating the patented GroGuru wireless underground system (WUGS). The battery life of these new probes is ten years, greatly simplifying the installation process.

"This breakthrough product with a 10-year life enables Continuous Root Zone Monitoring (CRM) of soil and the crop, providing farmers with actionable data to make informed decisions about irrigation practices. WUGS improves crop yield and reduces the total ownership cost for farmers, enhancing agricultural operations' scalability," saidPatrick Henry, President and CEO of GroGuru.

Mintz is proud to support GroGuru as they continue to aid farmers in efficiently and sustainably maximizing water. Congratulations to the entire GroGuru team!

