Illinois Federal Court Denies Certification Of Deceptive Advertising Class Where Named Plaintiff Knew The Truth But Continued Purchasing The Product

Duane Morris Takeaways: On February 20, 2026, in Clark v. Blue Diamond Growers, Case No. 22-CV-01591, 2026 WL 483275 (N.D. Ill. Feb. 20, 2026), Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the U.S. District for the Northern District of Illinois denied class certification in a deceptive advertising lawsuit brought under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act ("ICFA"). The Court concluded that the named plaintiff was not an adequate class representative because she knew the allegedly misleading representation was false yet continued purchasing the product. Because that knowledge defeated proximate causation and created a unique defense, the Court determined that class certification was improper.

This decision is a reminder that plaintiffs asserting deceptive advertising claims must show they were actually deceived. Where a named plaintiff knew "the truth" and continued to buy the product anyway, adequacy under Rule 23(a)(4) is vulnerable.

Background

Plaintiff Margo Clark filed a putative class action complaint against Blue Diamond Growers, a cooperative of California almond growers that sells flavored almonds, including "Smokehouse® Almonds." Id. at *1. She alleged that the "Smokehouse®" label misled consumers into believing the almonds were smoked in a smokehouse, when in fact the smoky flavor derived from added seasoning. Id. According to Plaintiff's Complaint, this purported misrepresentation enabled Blue Diamond to charge a price premium in violation of the ICFA. Id.

Plaintiff moved to certify a class of Illinois purchasers of Smokehouse® Almonds from March 2019 to the present. Id.

The Court's Ruling

Judge Alonso denied certification based on a failure to establish adequacy of representation. Id. at *2. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(a)(4), a class may be certified only if "the representative parties will fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class." Where the named plaintiff is subject to an arguable unique defense, however, adequacy is lacking. Id. at *1.

Here, the dispositive issue was proximate causation under the ICFA. To prevail on a deceptive advertising claim under the ICFA, a plaintiff must establish that the alleged deception proximately caused her injury, i.e., that she was actually deceived. Id. at *2. A plaintiff who knows the truth cannot establish proximate cause because she was not misled. Id.

At her deposition, Plaintiff testified that she learned as early as 2019 or 2020, after viewing a Facebook advertisement from her counsel, that the almonds were seasoned rather than smoked. Id. Despite that knowledge, she continued to purchase the product for over a year. Id. The Court found this testimony fatal, holding that Plaintiff was "inadequate to serve as the class representative because she cannot show proximate causation as required to prevail on her claim." Id.

Plaintiff's counsel attempted to rehabilitate the claim through a declaration asserting that the Facebook advertisements were not targeted to Illinois consumers in 2019 or 2020. Id. However, counsel also acknowledged in the same declaration that Plaintiff submitted her information in response to the advertisement approximately one year before signing her representation agreement in March 2022. Id. The Court concluded that this timeline did not resolve the proximate cause problem. Even accepting counsel's version, Plaintiff "saw the advertisement around March 2021, yet she still continued to purchase almonds for another year." Id.

Plaintiff's counsel also relied on Plaintiff's amended interrogatory responses in which she claimed she first learned the almonds were not smoked during a conversation with her attorney after signing the representation agreement. Id. at *3. Based on that revision, Plaintiff's counsel argued that Plaintiff could establish proximate causation because she stopped purchasing the almonds after she signed the representation agreement. Id.

The Court was unpersuaded. Weighing the deposition testimony, the declaration, and Plaintiff's original interrogatory responses, the Court concluded that Blue Diamond's proximate cause defense was at least arguable – and that was sufficient. Id. The Court emphasized that a unique defense need only be "arguable" to defeat adequacy, and here it was "certainly arguable." Id.

Accordingly, the Court denied certification and directed the parties to submit a joint status report addressing how they intend to proceed on Plaintiff's individual claims and whether they have considered settlement discussions in light of the Court's certification ruling. Id.

Implications for Companies

Clark reinforces a core Rule 23 principle that a named plaintiff subject to a unique defense cannot adequately represent a class. In deceptive advertising cases under the ICFA and similar statutes, knowledge is often outcome-determinative. If a plaintiff knew of the alleged defect before purchasing, or continued purchasing after learning the truth, proximate causation becomes vulnerable.

For companies defending consumer fraud class actions, deposition testimony, purchase history, and discovery into when and how the plaintiff allegedly learned of the "defect" or deception may provide a powerful adequacy challenge. As Clark illustrates, even an "arguable" unique defense can be enough to defeat class certification.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.