SCOTUS Confirms Federal Courts Retain Jurisdiction After Staying A Case Pending Arbitration

On May 14, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held in Jules v. Andre Balazs Properties, No. 25-83 that a federal court that stays an action pending arbitration under § 3 of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) retains jurisdiction to confirm or vacate the resulting arbitral award without requiring a new jurisdictional basis.

Factual Background

A former employee filed employment-related claims in federal district court in New York. The dispute was subject to an arbitration agreement; the defendants invoked it, and the court stayed the action pending arbitration under FAA § 3, which directs courts to stay litigation involving issues subject to a written arbitration agreement.

After the arbitrator found for the employer, the parties returned to court for post-award relief. The question was whether the federal court that had issued the stay retained jurisdiction to confirm or vacate the award.

The district court answered yes, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed. The employee petitioned for certiorari on a split between the Second and Fourth Circuits, and the Supreme Court granted review.

The Precedents: Vaden and Badgerow

Two prior Supreme Court decisions framed the question.

In Vaden v. Discover Bank,556 U.S. 49 (2009), the Court held that the FAA does not itself supply federal subject matter jurisdiction. For applications to compel arbitration under § 4, however, the Court allowed courts to “look through” the FAA application to the underlying dispute to determine whether federal jurisdiction exists.

In Badgerow v. Walters,596 U.S. 1 (2022), the Court declined to extend Vaden’s look-through approach to standalone applications to confirm or vacate arbitral awards under FAA §§ 9 and 10. Unlike § 4, those provisions contain no language permitting a court to look to the underlying controversy. In a freestanding post-award application, federal jurisdiction thus must appear on the face of the application itself. Badgerow left unresolved what happens when the parties return not with a freestanding application, but to the same federal court that had previously stayed their case pending arbitration.

The Supreme Court’s Analysis

Writing for a unanimous Court, Justice Sotomayor distinguished the standalone FAA applications in Vaden and Badgerow from Jules, where the post-award motion was part of the same continuing federal case—not a new, independent proceeding. On that basis, the Court rejected a second jurisdictional inquiry at the post-award stage: “this case is not Badgerow all over again.”

The holding creates no new source of federal jurisdiction. It confirms that a federal court with subject matter jurisdiction over a stayed action retains that jurisdiction through the post-award phase, allowing the parties to return to the same court to confirm or vacate the award without a fresh jurisdictional showing.

Conclusion and Practical Takeaways

Badgerow remains fully applicable where no prior federal action exists: parties filing a standalone petition to confirm or vacate must still establish jurisdiction on the face of the application. Jules governs the distinct situation where a federal court stayed an existing action pending arbitration. There, jurisdiction carries through to the post-award phase without a fresh showing.

The practical consequence is that forum selection at the outset of a dispute may determine where award-enforcement proceedings occur. Parties with access to federal jurisdiction should consider whether filing in federal court—and obtaining a stay under § 3 rather than dismissal—preserves a federal forum for the full arc of the dispute, from the initial stay through confirmation or vacatur.