UMG v. DistroKid: When AI Becomes A Consumer Protection Issue

Universal Music Group’s new lawsuit against music distributor DistroKid, UMG Recordings Inc. et al. v. DistroKid LLC et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01156 (D. Del.), is getting attention because UMG calls the company an “AI-slop pipeline” and accuses it of massive copyright infringement. The lawsuit includes several copyright claims, but it also includes a claim under the Delaware Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act that may be particularly important for brands, agencies and other companies using generative AI: UMG alleges that DistroKid is misleading the market, including consumers, about whether content is actually created by humans.

According to the complaint, DistroKid distributes enormous volumes of mass-generated AI music while allegedly creating the impression that its music consists of legitimate releases backed by real human artists. UMG points to one “artist” that allegedly released 4,562 tracks in a single year and two others that released thousands of tracks, more than 97% and 98% of which UMG alleges were AI-generated. DistroKid disputes UMG’s allegations and says it takes copyright protection, fraud prevention and the integrity of the music ecosystem seriously.

What makes the case interesting from a consumer protection perspective is that UMG is not arguing that AI-generated music is inherently deceptive. In fact, the complaint expressly says that the lawsuit “is not about the distribution of AI-generated music when clearly disclosed as such.” Instead, UMG says the problem is passing off mass-generated AI content as music created and performed by real people.

That is a potentially significant theory.

Much of the discussion around AI disclosure has focused on the growing number of laws that expressly require disclosure in particular circumstances, such as certain deepfakes, digital replicas and synthetic content. But the DistroKid complaint illustrates another possible path: existing consumer protection laws may themselves require disclosure of AI use when the absence of a disclosure creates a misleading impression about what consumers are seeing, hearing or buying.

UMG’s theory is essentially that consumers have expectations about provenance and authenticity. According to the complaint, listeners reasonably expect music they encounter through established streaming services to be legitimate artist-backed releases, rather than content generated by AI bot farms for the purpose of generating streams. UMG alleges that consumers are therefore deceived when they believe they are listening to and supporting real artists when that is not actually the case.

Whether a court ultimately accepts that theory remains to be seen. But it raises an important question for companies using AI: when does the fact that something was created by AI become information that is material to consumers?