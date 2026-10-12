Rare USITC Fast-Track Proceeding Tests GG Technologies’ US Investment

Robert Vlasis was featured in an MLex article about the ITC’s recent use of its rarely invoked 100-day procedure in a patent dispute between GG Technologies and Apple. The article examines whether GG Technologies has made sufficient US investments to satisfy the domestic-industry requirement necessary to pursue relief under Section 337 of the Tariff Act.
Robert says, “Perhaps the commission is thinking that there should be more guideposts around what minimum investment there should be.”
Source - MLex
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