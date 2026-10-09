Beyond Defensive IP: Inside The Patent Deal Quietly Shaping AI Models (Part One Of Three)

The Shared AI License Foundation, or SAIL, is an early signal that AI patent strategy is moving past the old binary choice between hoarding patents and suing over them.

Novak Druce Carroll LLP starts with the decision at hand: what to protect, where to invest and how to prepare for patent challenges. Its attorneys connect patent preparation and prosecution with post-grant proceedings, trademarks, trade secrets and IP transactions, engineering IP strategy around the technology and business behind it.

Part One – Boards, Tiers, and Who Controls the Pool

WHY SAIL MATTERS NOW

The Shared AI License Foundation, or SAIL, is an early signal that AI patent strategy is moving past the old binary choice between hoarding patents and suing over them.

SAIL creates a shared, non‑exclusive patent license for AI foundation models and the software and services that support them, while excluding end‑user applications, user interfaces, domain‑specific implementations, and hardware.

That carve-out is the point. SAIL does not ask members to give away their products, source code, brands, data, trade secrets, customers, or vertical markets. It asks them to treat part of the foundation model's layer as a shared clearance space.

For technology companies, investors, and legal teams, this move is a useful insight. In AI, a company's strongest patent position may not come from owning a piece in every market. Going forward, it may come from careful analysis and strategic planning to determine whether being a member and having access to SAIL's member-linked patent family will be beneficial to the company's current and future patent portfolio.

This piece will work as a series. This, Part One, will look at SAIL's administrative design: member levels, observer status, patent scale, and the governance questions that remain open. Part Two will come next and will look at litigation and defense: what SAIL appears to do, what it does not do, why Canon matters, and how the structure may shape AI patent strategy.

SAIL'S ADMINISTRATIVE ARCHITECTURE

WHO SITS WHERE AT SAIL

SAIL is not just a list of participants. Its tiers reflect varying levels of influence, visibility, and governance involvement, even though the core cross-license appears to apply across all member categories.

At launch, SAIL named Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, and Microsoft as founding board members; eBay and TD Bank Group as board observers; and Block and Figma as members.1 And SAIL's most recent member, Canon, joined as a board observer.

From what we can see so far, the founding board members shaped the original agreement and publicly anchored SAIL's direction. Board observers signal which companies want proximity to the policy and licensing conversation without taking on the same formal responsibilities. The member class broadens the license network and serves as the standard entry point to the structure.

Membership applications are open to any non-restricted entity willing to enter into the agreement and comply with its terms. Participation is $25,000 per year, regardless of member level, but discounts may be available for early-stage companies.2

It remains unclear whether a member can later move into a different tier, or what criteria SAIL uses to distinguish a board observer from a standard member.

RISK SIGNALS AND MUTUAL UPSIDE

The mix of members matters. Membership may reflect how companies assess patent risk, future product plans, and the value of being closer to a shared licensing network. It may also create softer commercial benefits by making it easier to identify collaboration opportunities across models, infrastructure, and services.

Canon is a useful example here. While Canon's board-observer status does not necessarily tell us why it entered at that tier or how SAIL distinguishes observers from ordinary members, what Canon does show is that a major patent holder may want visibility into the governance process while they also participate in the broader licensing structure.

A practical illustration is that Canon could potentially draw on another member's model capabilities while also finding easier paths to partnerships with service-oriented members, such as IBM. That kind of mutual benefit is commercial and strategic.3

In this way, current members show that SAIL is not only for companies training frontier models.4 Downstream AI users and major patent owners are analyzing their current and future plans and weighing their risk exposure. Some members may not have patents that are automatically included in the member-linked patent-family count, but membership still allows them to benefit from the cross-license as they build on or integrate what the Foundation calls "Covered AI Technologies," while reducing litigation risk. SAIL's agreement turns on two defined terms: "Covered AI Technologies" (what the license reaches) and "Subject Patents" (the patents members bring into the shared pool). Both terms carry significant weight, and we take them up in detail in later Parts. Where one member is lacking, another member may have services or platforms to easily fill a void.

Some companies will lead. Some will observe. Some will join for clearance.

HOW CANON REWEIGHTED THE POOL

Canon's board-observer role is more than a name on the roster. SAIL described Canon as one of the world's largest patent holders and said its addition increased the member-linked patent-family count from 33,000 to more than 62,000.5

That change matters because a cross-license is only as useful as the rights it covers. When a large patent owner joins the table, the pool gains practical weight and credibility through broader patent coverage.

Canon also shows how SAIL can expand beyond the obvious AI lab circle. AI patent risk will not stay confined to model companies. Banks, retailers, biotech companies, software companies, design platforms, semiconductor players, and industrial firms will each interact with the foundation-model layer in different ways.

Read together, these membership choices are a risk signal. When companies of this size and with this patent strength choose to join, they signal that they see foundation models as the layer where AI value and AI patent risk will concentrate, and that they would rather help build a shared clearance space than fight over it. That is the Foundation's core bet: that reducing litigation friction at the model layer leaves more room for AI innovation, not less.

Footnotes

1. “Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, eBay, TD Bank Group, Block & Figma Launch Shared AI License,” MarketScreener, marketscreener.com/news/anthropic-genentech-ibm-meta-microsoft-ebay-td-bank-group-block-figma-launch-shared-ai-licen-ce7e50dbdc8bf427 (reporting that SAIL named Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, and Microsoft as founding board members; eBay and TD Bank Group as board observers; and Block and Figma as members) (unless otherwise specified, all links in this article were last visited on July 14, 2026).

2. “SAIL Foundation: AI Patent-Sharing Collaborative Network,” Techstrong.ai, techstrong.ai/features/sail-foundation-ai-patent-sharing-collaborative-network/ (reporting that participation is $25,000 per year regardless of member level, with discounts potentially available for early-stage companies).

3. “Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, eBay, TD Bank Group, Block & Figma Launch Shared AI License,” MarketScreener, marketscreener.com/news/anthropic-genentech-ibm-meta-microsoft-ebay-td-bank-group-block-figma-launch-shared-ai-licen-ce7e50dbdc8bf427; see also “IBM-Backed SAIL Launches Shared AI Patent Foundation to Accelerate Foundational AI Models,” Productive Clue, productiveclue.com/ibm-backed-sail-launches-shared-ai-patent-foundation-to-accelerate-foundational-ai-models/ (discussing prospective cross-member collaboration, including Canon drawing on another member’s model capabilities and pursuing partnerships with service-oriented members such as IBM).

4. SAIL Foundation, LinkedIn Post (“SAIL is pleased that Canon Inc., one of the …”), linkedin.com/posts/sailfoundation_sail-is-pleased-that-canon-inc-one-of-the-activity-7460000939907739648-QYZx; see also “Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, eBay, TD Bank Group, Block & Figma Launch Shared AI License,” MarketScreener, marketscreener.com/news/anthropic-genentech-ibm-meta-microsoft-ebay-td-bank-group-block-figma-launch-shared-ai-licen-ce7e50dbdc8bf427 (together indicating that SAIL’s membership extends beyond companies training frontier models to downstream AI users and major patent owners).

5. SAIL Foundation, LinkedIn Post (“SAIL is pleased that Canon Inc., one of the …”), linkedin.com/posts/sailfoundation_sail-is-pleased-that-canon-inc-one-of-the-activity-7460000939907739648-QYZx (describing Canon as one of the world’s largest patent holders and stating that its addition lifted the member-linked patent-family count from 33,000 to more than 62,000).

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