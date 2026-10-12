IPR Estoppel And PTAB Institution: What To Assess Before Filing

IPR estoppel can restrict later patent-invalidity arguments after a final written decision on the reviewed claims. In-house defense counsel should assess those restrictions alongside the USPTO's separate decision about whether to institute review. Ironburg and Ingenico clarify estoppel's limits, while Magnolia explains why an additional administrative challenge may be denied.

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Quick Answer: IPR estoppel can restrict later patent-invalidity arguments after a final written decision on the reviewed claims. In-house defense counsel should assess those restrictions alongside the USPTO's separate decision about whether to institute review. Ironburg and Ingenico clarify estoppel's limits, while Magnolia explains why an additional administrative challenge may be denied. (Ironburg opinion; Ingenico opinion; Magnolia decision) Before filing, compare prior-art grounds, proposed stipulations, litigation timing, and the defenses the company would like to retain at trial.

What does IPR estoppel prevent a petitioner from arguing in the litigation?

IPR estoppel can bar later invalidity grounds raised or reasonably could have been raised during inter partes review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Assess that potential loss alongside the petition's technical strength. Both belong in the filing decision.

Section 315(e)(2) addresses an IPR resulting in a final written decision and applies to the reviewed patent claim. It affects the petitioner, its real parties in interest, and its privies in district court and International Trade Commission proceedings.

The USPTO's decision whether to institute review is a separate question, as Magnolia's discretionary denial illustrates. A favorable estoppel analysis does not answer whether the petition should be heard.

Prepare two assessments before filing: (i) what the company may surrender, and (ii) why this petition fits the dispute. Include the litigation schedule, remaining defenses, proposed stipulations, and the cost of proceeding without an IPR.

What did Ironburg change about proving IPR estoppel?

Ironburg requires proof of reasonable discoverability before the petition, rather than mere later discovery of prior art. For challengers and patent owners, the practical task is to document the relevant search conditions and test evidence for hindsight.

On June 18, 2026, the Federal Circuit reversed two estoppel rulings in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp. The patent owner (the party wishing to prevent the use of prior art at trial) has the burden to prove that a skilled searcher conducting a diligent search reasonably could have been expected to discover the art sought to be precluded. The patent owner plaintiff who wants to keep certain prior art out must show that the art in question was discoverable at the time the petition was filed and therefore should have been included in the petition, but the challenger (defendant) did not use that art in its petition and is therefore precluded from using it in later proceedings (trial).

In Ironburg, an overly broad classification search that returned too many references to be humanly reviewed did not trigger estoppel against references buried in the voluminous results.

Takeaways from these cases teach: preserve search dates, databases, classifications, terms, and methods used to narrow results. The court did not set a universal numerical cutoff for search results. Use the decision to test the evidence, not to justify a weaker initial search.

Can public-use or on-sale defenses survive IPR estoppel?

Ingenico distinguishes public-use and on-sale grounds from patent and printed publication based invalidity grounds available in IPR. Identify the precise legal ground and its evidence before deciding what remains available in court. On May 7, 2025, the Federal Circuit decided Ingenico Inc. v. IOENGINE, LLC. It held that IPR estoppel does not preclude grounds based on prior knowledge or use, public use, or sale.

A document can support a public-use or on-sale ground without making that ground a printed-publication challenge. Ask what the evidence proves about the earlier technology's features, dates, availability, and use.

Review any stipulations and case-specific orders separately. Do not treat a limit on statutory estoppel as a release from every commitment made in the dispute. Compare the defense you hope to preserve with the one the evidence actually supports.

How do PTAB institution policy and stipulations affect the choice?

PTAB institution policy examines whether administrative review narrows a dispute or instead expands the dispute by adding another challenge. Evaluate the petition against the litigation history and the defenses the company plans to keep. Preserving court arguments deserves attention alongside the case for institution.

In Magnolia Medical Technologies v. Kurin, the Director denied institution on May 14, 2026, following the petitioner's district-court loss. The petition followed expert preclusion arising from a disclosure failure within the petitioner's control.

Magnolia does not make parallel litigation automatically disqualifying. Current USPTO guidance asks whether a stipulation materially reduces overlap between proceedings. (USPTO discretionary process)

Before offering a stipulation, identify the arguments it relinquishes and when its commitments take effect. Weigh that cost against the expected benefit of an IPR.

How do Gesture Technology and Kroy differ from petitioner estoppel?

The case, Gesture Technology, concerns an ongoing reexamination; Kroy concerns collateral estoppel against a patent owner asserting other claims. Keep those consequences separate from a petitioner's district-court estoppel. The affected party, claims, and proceeding matter.

Gesture Technology, December 1, 2025: Section 315(e)(1) does not require the Patent Office to stop an already ongoing ex parte reexamination. The Office maintains that proceeding; the holding does not authorize a new request otherwise barred by the statute. (Gesture Technology opinion)

Kroy, February 10, 2025: A PTAB unpatentability finding on separate claims cannot collaterally estop assertion of other, unadjudicated claims in district court. Different burdens of proof drive the holding; it does not revive claims finally held unpatentable. (Kroy opinion)

Map the asserted claims and parallel proceedings before applying either decision. A broad statement that “estoppel has narrowed” can hide the distinction that determines the outcome.

What should in-house counsel assess before filing an IPR?

An IPR filing assessment should connect claim coverage, invalidity evidence, estoppel exposure, institution prospects, and the alternative defense plan. The decision regarding whether to file a petition should be shared between the patent owner’s IPR counsel and its litigation counsel.

As a potential patent challenger (defendant), use this five-part IPR filing checklist:

Claim coverage: Identify the asserted claims that the petition addresses and the exposure left uncovered.

Invalidity grounds: Separate patent- and publication-based challenges from other defenses. Identify evidence for each.

Estoppel exposure: Assess the petition's grounds and all other grounds that reasonably could have been raised.

Institution prospects: Explain why this petition should be heard at this stage of the dispute.

Alternative defense: Plan for institution denial or an IPR outcome that leaves asserted claims standing.

For a hypothetical company with strong product evidence but a fast-moving court case, compare both routes before spending on a petition. Have counsel assess proposed stipulations against the evidence the company wants to preserve. Recheck policy and case law before filing.

The decision regarding whether or not to file an IPR is analytical and can impact other aspects of a patent litigation in surprising ways. An IPR is one defensive measure best woven into the fabric of a well-planned invalidity counterattack.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.