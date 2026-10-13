A Federal Court Upheld A $1.9 Million Verdict Over “Compilation” Trade Secrets — Here’s Why

Businesses often assume if customer names are publicly visible on LinkedIn or industry directories, those client relationships cannot be legally protected. However, a major ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington turns that assumption on its head.

With solid roots in Jacksonville, Marks Gray is one of Northeast Florida’s leading business law firms. Our team of client-focused attorneys endeavor to work with clients during every step of the process to not only meet, but exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence by handling each matter with unparalleled customer service, efficiency, and professionalism. Our clients, community leaders, and legal peers value us because they trust in our ability to serve a diverse set of clients with a unique set of business needs. Marks Gray is able to add value to a client’s business by serving as a key partner while helping them navigate the myriad opportunities and varied challenges inherent in today’s ever changing business landscape.

Businesses often assume if customer names are publicly visible on LinkedIn or industry directories, those client relationships cannot be legally protected. However, a major ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington turns that assumption on its head.

In Silver Fern Chemical, Inc. v. Lyons et al., the federal district court upheld a $1.916 million jury verdict against former employees and a competing firm, Ambyth Chemical, for trade secret misappropriation under the Washington Uniform Trade Secrets Act (WUTSA).

The court flatly rejected the defendants’ argument that public customer identities cannot qualify as trade secrets. This establishes crucial precedent on how courts evaluate “compilations of information,” internal databases, and employee exfiltration.

A Coordinated Mass Departure and Downloaded Files

It all started when Silver Fern Chemical, a specialty chemical distributor, experienced a coordinated mass departure. Several key sales employees resigned on the same day to launch a competing division at Ambyth Chemical.

Before giving notice, one departing employee accessed and downloaded an internal customer pricing folder. Immediately after leaving, the former employees solicited Silver Fern’s existing accounts, successfully diverting significant business to Ambyth.

Naturally, Silver Fern sued, alleging breach of contract and trade secret misappropriation. Following a trial, a jury awarded Silver Fern over $1.9 million in lost profits, saying all defendants acted willfully and maliciously.

The defendants, however, filed post-trial motions under Rules 50(b) and 59(a), asking the court to overturn the verdict or grant a new trial.

Why the $1.9 Million Award Still Stands

Federal District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez denied these motions, issuing key legal rulings on how modern trade secrets are defined and proven:

Public Availability Does Not Constitute a “Compilation” Secret

The defendants argued that Silver Fern’s customer information could not be a trade secret. Why? Because the identities of the chemical buyers were general knowledge in the industry.

The court rejected this argument. Their point? A compilation of data is legally distinct from isolated facts. In short, even if individual customer names are public, combining those names with non-public internal data (historical deal sheets, vendor pricing, margin costs, order frequency, tailored account preferences) creates an independent trade secret that holds substantial economic value.

Additionally, the court noted that the employee’s choice to secretly download the internal pricing folder before resigning undercut their own argument. If the information were truly general knowledge, there would have been no need to copy it.

Trade Secrets Don’t Require a Single “Master List”

The defense also claimed that Silver Fern failed to identify a specific, tangible “trade secret document.”

The court disregarded this, clarifying that state and federal trade secret statutes define protected information broadly. This includes systems and compilations, regardless of physical form.

Silver Fern had successfully satisfied its legal burden by pointing to specific, compartmentalized database locations (including its ERP systems and customer folders) and detailing the precise categories of sensitive data stored within them.

Concealment Equals “Willful and Malicious” Misappropriation

In upholding the jury’s finding of willful and malicious conduct, the court highlighted incriminating circumstantial evidence, including:

Text messages between departing employees discussing a “tangled web of lies.”

Internal warnings among the group regarding potential legal subpoenas.

Deletion of emails prior to departure to conceal their transition plans.

This paper trail of concealment supported both liability and the jury’s determination of malicious intent.

Strategic Takeaways and Important Lessons

This decision offers vital lessons for companies looking to protect customer relationships and defend against insider threat risks:

Protect Data Synergies. Your competitive edge often lies not in who your clients are, but in what you know about them. Ensure non-disclosure agreements and employment contracts explicitly define protected trade secrets to include:

customer compilations,

historical pricing structures,

margin details,

and purchasing habits.

Layer Information Security. Silver Fern’s strong legal standing was supported by its multi-layered security measures. These included two-factor authentication, password-protected servers, and role-based access restrictions.

Demonstrating that your business takes “reasonable efforts” to maintain secrecy is a non-negotiable prerequisite under statutory trade secret law.

Audit Pre-Departure Activity. Coordinated employee resignations are frequently preceded by unusual data access. Implement automated data-loss prevention (DLP) software that flags bulk downloads, cloud uploads, or mass email deletions prior to an employee’s last day. This will provide you with the evidentiary foundation needed to secure emergency injunctive relief or monetary damages.

In a mobile workforce, proprietary customer insights remain a primary corporate asset. Protecting that value requires combining clear employment policies with robust technical controls — not to mention a willingness to enforce your rights when confidential compilations are compromised.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.