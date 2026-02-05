ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 11 – Update – Texas Mini-TCPA Registration Requirements (Video)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Episode 11 is now live. In a previous episode, we discussed the Texas amendments to its mini-TCPA statute that went into effect in 2025. This episode provides an update related to the registration requirements...
United States Texas Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
Episode 11 is now live. In a previous episode, we discussed the Texas amendments to its mini-TCPA statute that went into effect in 2025. This episode provides an update related to the registration requirements under that statute and the clarifications provided by the Texas Office of Attorney General and Secretary of State on certain types of telephone solicitations that are not subject to those requirements.

Watch Episode 11 Here:

Kristine R. Argentine
Paul Yovanic, Jr
