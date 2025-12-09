Treasury Redeems Complex Proposed Excise Tax Regulations

On November 21, 2025, Treasury and the IRS released final regulations (the Final Regulations) governing the 1% excise tax on corporate stock repurchases enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. These final rules mark a significant shift from the proposed rules (the Proposed Regulations)1, narrowing the scope of transactions subject to the excise tax and providing much-needed clarity for public companies, private equity firms, and multinational groups. This alert summarizes the key changes, highlights practical implications, and offers actionable guidance for taxpayers, including those that adopted the Proposed Regulations or earlier guidance.2

Stock Repurchase Excise Tax: The Basics

The 1% excise tax applies to U.S. corporations (and certain non-U.S. corporations) with "publicly traded" stock ("covered corporations") and certain acquisitions by "specified affiliates"—entities that covered corporations own, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the stock (by vote or value) or 50% of the partnership interests (by capital or profits). The excise tax is imposed on the net fair market value of repurchased stock during the taxable year, after accounting for certain issued stock or certain stock provided by a specified affiliate (the "netting rule") and statutory exceptions (including a $1 million de minimis threshold).

What's Changed? A Narrower, More Practical Approach

The Final Regulations rein in the broad reach of the Proposed Regulations and apply a more tailored approach, focusing on transactions that generally align with congressional intent—cash-rich corporations buying back stock rather than investing in growth or employees.

Key Exemptions and Clarifications

Tax-Free Acquisitive Reorganizations : Most reorganizations are now exempt 3 , even if the shareholder receives cash or other property as part of the transaction.

: Most reorganizations are now exempt , even if the shareholder receives cash or other property as part of the transaction. Leveraged Buyouts (LBOs) and Take-Private Deals : Redemptions occurring in connection with a transaction in which a covered corporation ceases to be a covered corporation (e.g., a take-private transaction) are not subject to the excise tax.

: Redemptions occurring in connection with a transaction in which a covered corporation ceases to be a covered corporation (e.g., a take-private transaction) are not subject to the excise tax. Proposed Funding Rule Eliminated : Repurchases of stock by publicly traded foreign corporations that are funded by U.S. affiliates are no longer subject to the excise tax.

: Repurchases of stock by publicly traded foreign corporations that are funded by U.S. affiliates are no longer subject to the excise tax. Preferred Stock Redemptions : Redemptions of "plain vanilla" preferred stock under section 1504(a)(4) and additional tier 1 preferred are each excluded from the excise tax.

: Redemptions of "plain vanilla" preferred stock under section 1504(a)(4) and additional tier 1 preferred are each excluded from the excise tax. Complete Liquidations : Distributions in complete corporate liquidations or dissolutions are excluded from the excise tax.

: Distributions in complete corporate liquidations or dissolutions are excluded from the excise tax. Specified Affiliate Repurchases : A covered corporation's repurchase of its stock from a specified affiliate is exempt if the specified affiliate's acquisition was treated as a repurchase.

: A covered corporation's repurchase of its stock from a specified affiliate is exempt if the specified affiliate's acquisition was treated as a repurchase. Net Cash Settlements of Options or Derivatives : Net cash settlements are generally exempt unless the instrument being cash settled is treated as stock for federal income tax purposes.

: Net cash settlements are generally exempt unless the instrument being cash settled is treated as stock for federal income tax purposes. Dividend Exception Documentation : Redemptions treated as a dividend continue to be excluded from the excise tax; however, the Final Regulations provide a more practical approach to substantiating this treatment (e.g., shareholder certification is no longer required).

: Redemptions treated as a dividend continue to be excluded from the excise tax; however, the Final Regulations provide a more practical approach to substantiating this treatment (e.g., shareholder certification is no longer required). Transition Relief: Redemptions of stock issued before August 16, 2022, and subject to mandatory redemption or a unilateral put option are generally not treated as repurchases, so long as the stock included those features at the time of issuance through the time of redemption.

Primary Transactions Still in Scope

Divisive Transactions : Split-off transactions and other divisive transactions where shareholders recognize gain or loss are subject to the excise tax.

: Split-off transactions and other divisive transactions where shareholders recognize gain or loss are subject to the excise tax. Partial Liquidations : Distributions in a partial liquidation are in scope.

: Distributions in a partial liquidation are in scope. Forfeitures and Clawbacks: Certain stock recouped by a covered corporation or a specified affiliate is treated as a repurchase.

A&M Insight: The Final Regulations offer opportunities to simplify deal structures and reduce compliance burdens, while avoiding the excise tax. For many, this means unwinding costly workarounds put in place under the Proposed Regulations – especially for private equity sponsors and multinational groups. The elimination of the funding rule is significant, allowing multinational groups to structure acquisitions and capital infusions without risk of inadvertent excise tax exposure or the burden of maintaining extensive contemporaneous documentation for downstream monetary transfers.

However, some pitfalls remain: stock forfeited or clawed back may still be treated as a repurchase, creating unexpected excise tax exposure, particularly in management incentive programs. Additionally, the Final Regulations leave gray areas, notably for certain complex reorganizations and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Proactive assessment of the Final Regulations and how they might apply is critical, along with modeling different transactions, to maximize tax efficiency and avoid surprises as Treasury and IRS guidance continues to evolve.

Multinational Groups: Relief and Remaining Risks

In addition to eliminating the funding rule (discussed above), the Final Regulations modify other rules affecting multinational groups:

Higher Ownership Threshold : The excise tax can apply where a foreign partnership in a multinational group repurchased stock of its foreign publicly traded parent, but only if domestic entities within the group own 10% of capital or profits of the partnership (increased from 5% under the Proposed Regulations).

: The excise tax can apply where a foreign partnership in a multinational group repurchased stock of its foreign publicly traded parent, but only if domestic entities within the group own 10% of capital or profits of the partnership (increased from 5% under the Proposed Regulations). Clarified Tax Responsibility: If a foreign partnership qualifies as a specified affiliate, it must pay the excise tax upon acquiring stock of the applicable foreign corporation, even if the partnership itself is not a U.S. taxpayer.

A&M Insight: While the increased ownership threshold provides welcome relief, multinational groups should remain vigilant. Repurchases by foreign partnerships—especially in common structures involving a public foreign corporation, a U.S. subsidiary, and a foreign partnership (such as up-C and sandwich structures)—may still trigger excise tax liability. Ongoing monitoring and proactive tax planning remain essential.

Netting Rule Revisions

The netting rule allows corporations to offset the fair market value of repurchased stock by the value of certain stock issuances during the same taxable year. The Final Regulations expand this relief to include:

Stock for Performance of Services : Stock grants by domestic covered corporations to independent directors, bankers, and other service providers (not just employees) are considered issuances. 4

: Stock grants by domestic covered corporations to independent directors, bankers, and other service providers (not just employees) are considered issuances. Non-stock Instruments: Issuances of certain instruments treated as stock for federal income tax purposes are included for purposes of the netting rule when the stock is repurchased by a covered corporation or acquired by a specified affiliate.

A&M Insight: While the Final Regulations expand the scope of the netting rule, they do not change the limited annual $1 million fair market value de minimis threshold, which is tested before all other exceptions and the netting rule. As such, many corporations are still likely to exceed the de minimis threshold and rely more heavily on the expanded netting rule.

Practical Impact: What Should Taxpayers Do Now?

The Final Regulations generally apply retroactively to repurchases of a covered corporation's stock occurring after December 31, 2022, as well as to issuances and provisions of stock during taxable years ending after that date. These changes create important action items for corporations.

1) Review Past Returns and Consider Refunds

If your company filed excise tax returns based on the broader Proposed Regulations or interim guidance, you may qualify for a refund. Key steps include:

Re-run acquisition and restructuring models to assess the effect of the new rules and identify refund opportunities.

File Form 720-X (Amended Quarterly Federal Excise Tax Return).

Attach a corrected Form 7208 (Excise Tax on Repurchase of Corporate Stock) marked "Amended."

2) Reassess Transaction Structures

The new rules eliminate the need for certain structuring strategies and necessitate modeling changes. For example:

Private equity firms and other acquirers that borrowed at the parent level to avoid excise tax exposure in take-private deals may no longer need this approach.

Excise tax effects can be excluded from deal considerations and modeling for certain transactions.

3) Update Policies and Procedures

Corporations should revisit internal policies and procedures adopted in response to the Proposed Regulations. Some may no longer be relevant, while others may require adjustments to reflect the Final Regulations.

A&M Tax Says

The Final Regulations significantly narrow the reach of the excise tax and emphasize practicality. Taxpayers should revisit transaction models, incentive plans, and internal policies to identify refund opportunities and ensure compliance under the Final Regulations. A&M Tax experts are ready to assist with implementation, compliance, and strategic planning as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. Perhaps the approach taken in the Final Regulations—Treasury's focus on congressional intent and administrability—is a signal of a new era for tax guidance, including that required to implement the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Footnotes

1. For a discussion of the Proposed Regulations, see Kevin M. Jacobs et al., "'Can't Get [Much] Satisfaction' from Proposed Stock Repurchase Rules," Alvarez & Marsal, Tax Alert, April 19, 2024, https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/insights/cant-get-much-satisfaction-proposed-stock-repurchase-rules.

2. For a discussion of the initial interim guidance under Notice 2023-2, see Kevin M. Jacobs et al., "IRS Gives Mixed Bag of Gifts with Year-End Guidance," Alvarez & Marsal, Tax Alert, January 4, 2023, https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/insights/irs-gives-mixed-bag-gifts-year-end-guidance.

3. The Final Regulations continue to treat single-entity reorganizations under section 368(a)(1)(E) (an E reorganization) as economically similar to a redemption, but only to the extent the shareholder receives nonqualifying property (e.g., cash) and the receipt of that property is not treated as a section 301 distribution. The Final Regulations also treat reorganizations under section 368(a)(1)(F) (an F reorganization) as exempt from the excise tax if shareholders receive only qualifying property (i.e., property eligible to be received without gain or loss recognition). However, any distribution of nonqualifying property from the transferor

4. Under section 4501(d), relating to foreign covered corporations and surrogate foreign corporations, the netting rule includes only stock issued or provided to employees of the section 4501(d) covered corporation or a specified affiliate.

Originally published 2 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.