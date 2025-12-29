Tribal Tax Trends: December 19, 2025

Welcome to Tribal Tax Trends – your quick read of Tribal tax news in under a minute. We've boiled it down to what matters most (without the jargon):

This week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS released long-awaited final guidance on wholly owned, Tribally chartered entities and the General Welfare Exclusion (GWE). The final rules mark a historic win and offer comprehensive, definitive guidance – closing gaps that have challenged Tribal governments for decades. Read our GWE alert and watch for our alert on Tribally chartered entities coming soon. Review the Treasury Department's fact sheets on the new guidance for GWE and Tribally chartered entities.

. The Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee (TTAC) held its 17th periodic meeting on Dec. 15, 2025. Although the meeting was largely focused on the new guidance, there were additional important developments: SSA Commits to Discuss SSI/GWE Issue with TTAC. Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Frank Bisignano agreed to a meeting between SSA and TTAC on the treatment of tax-exempt GWE benefits for purposes of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This has been a long-standing concern for Indian Country. W-2G Threshold Raised to $2,000. The Treasury Department and IRS confirmed that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's increase to the general reporting threshold from $600 to $2,000 also applies to W-2G reporting (currently set at $1,200). Efforts to raise the W-2G threshold even higher are underway both legislatively and administratively, but even the move to $2,000 will reduce slot machine interruptions and ease administrative burdens for Tribal casinos. The new $2,000 threshold takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and will be adjusted annually for inflation.



