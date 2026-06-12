UK Government Proposes Reform Of Taxation Of LLC Members

Tax mismatches often arise where an entity is treated, for tax purposes, as transparent (so "look through") in its jurisdiction of establishment but opaque in a jurisdiction where one of its investors is resident. Such an entity is commonly referred to as a reverse hybrid.

The US limited liability company (LLC) is a popular business vehicle, providing limited liability and operational flexibility. It is commonly used in private capital investment structures, for example, as an asset holding vehicle. For US federal income tax purposes, its default status is that it is transparent (either as a partnership or, if it only has one member, as a disregarded entity), but a "check the box" election can be made for it to be treated as opaque. Typically, businesses will not make this election, so most US LLCs we come across are transparent for US tax purposes.

Whether any given non-UK entity is treated as opaque or transparent for UK tax purposes will depend on the circumstances of the entity. However, HMRC does, in its guidance, set out its general view of the position of various different entity types - but this is subject to the particular facts in any given case (and so may be overridden). HMRC considers that US LLCs will typically be opaque for UK tax purposes.

The problem

The mismatch between the typical US tax classification of a US LLC (transparent) and HMRC's view of the typical US LLC (opaque) can give rise to effective double taxation. This is because, in the US, UK resident members will be subject to tax on their share of the profits of the US LLC as they arise, but not on distributions of those (post-US tax) profits. However, in the UK, those members will not be taxed on the profits as they arise in the US LLC, but will be taxed on distributions of those (post-US tax) profits.

In addition, the current conditions for double tax relief will not be met (either under a double tax treaty or under domestic rules) because the tax charges do not arise on the same profits or income – in the US the tax is on profits whereas in the UK the tax is on distributions. This can give an effective tax rate of over 70%. 3

The consultation