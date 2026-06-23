Can A Married Couple Qualify For Four Nil Rate Bands For Inheritance Tax?

When someone dies, their estate may be subject to inheritance tax. The rules include allowances that can significantly reduce, or even eliminate, the tax due. For married couples and civil partners, those allowances can be more generous than many people expect.

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When someone dies, their estate may be subject to inheritance tax. The rules include allowances that can significantly reduce, or even eliminate, the tax due. For married couples and civil partners, those allowances can be more generous than many people expect.

At its most basic level, inheritance tax is charged on the value of your estate when you die. Your estate includes your home, savings, investments and other assets, after deducting liabilities. The current rate of inheritance tax is generally 40 per cent on the portion of your estate that exceeds certain thresholds.

One of those thresholds is known as the Nil Rate Band. In straightforward terms, this is the amount of your estate that can pass on death without any inheritance tax being payable. The current Nil Rate Band is £325,000. If your estate is worth less than that figure, there is no inheritance tax to pay. If it is worth more, the excess is usually taxed at 40 per cent, unless a specific exemption or relief applies.

In addition to this standard allowance, there is a further inheritance tax allowance that may apply where a family home is left to children or grandchildren. This is called the Residence Nil Rate Band. It currently stands at £175,000 per person and is designed to reduce the inheritance tax burden where a main residence passes down the generations.

When these two allowances are combined, an individual may potentially have up to £500,000 free of inheritance tax. For many people, that figure alone comes as a surprise.

The position for married couples and civil partners

One of the most valuable features of the inheritance tax system is the spouse or civil partner exemption. Assets passing between spouses or civil partners, whether during lifetime or on death, are generally free of inheritance tax.

It is therefore common for the first spouse or civil partner to die leaving their entire estate to the survivor. No inheritance tax is payable at that stage.

If that happens, the Nil Rate Band of the first person to die may remain unused. The legislation allows any unused proportion of that allowance to be transferred to the surviving spouse or civil partner. On the second death, the survivor’s estate may therefore benefit from two Nil Rate Bands.

The same principle applies to the Residence Nil Rate Band. If it was not used on the first death, it may also be transferred to the survivor.

In a straightforward scenario, this means that on the second death a married couple or civil partners may have up to £1 million passing free of inheritance tax, made up of two Nil Rate Bands and two Residence Nil Rate Bands, provided the necessary conditions are met.

For many families, this is where the planning conversation ends. Two allowances each. A combined position on second death.

However, life is not always so straightforward.

How four Nil Rate Bands can arise

The inheritance tax legislation does not limit a person to claiming transferable allowances from only one predeceased spouse or civil partner.

What transfers between spouses is not a fixed cash amount, but the unused percentage of the allowance. This detail becomes particularly important where someone has been widowed more than once.

If an individual was married, became widowed, and later remarried or entered into a civil partnership, they may potentially be entitled to claim the unused percentage of the Nil Rate Band from each predeceased spouse or civil partner.

In practical terms, this means that on their death, their estate could potentially benefit from:

their own Nil Rate Band

the unused proportion from their first spouse

the unused proportion from their second spouse

The same analysis may apply to the Residence Nil Rate Band, provided the statutory conditions were met on each earlier death.

In the right circumstances, this can mean that up to four Nil Rate Bands are effectively in play within a single estate.

This is not a loophole or a special arrangement. It is simply the result of how the legislation is structured to accommodate modern family life, including remarriage and civil partnerships later in life.

Why the detail matters

Whether these additional allowances are available depends entirely on what happened on each earlier death.

If, for example, part of an earlier estate was left to children or placed into a trust rather than passing entirely to the surviving spouse, some or all of the Nil Rate Band may have been used at that stage. Only the unused percentage can be transferred.

Similarly, if significant lifetime gifts were made within seven years of death, those gifts may have used part of the available Nil Rate Band, reducing what remains transferable.

Where there have been multiple marriages, understanding the inheritance tax position can require careful reconstruction of earlier estates. Executors may need to review previous Wills, grants of probate and inheritance tax returns in order to establish how much of each allowance was used and what percentage remains available.

This is rarely straightforward arithmetic. It requires a detailed understanding of how each estate was structured and administered.

Blended families and second marriages

Second marriages and blended families frequently introduce additional complexity, both emotionally and financially.

In later-life marriages, it is common for individuals to want to provide security for a new spouse while also preserving assets for children from a previous relationship. A Will may include a life interest trust, allowing the surviving spouse to benefit from income or remain in the family home during their lifetime, with capital ultimately passing to children.

These arrangements can have different inheritance tax consequences depending on how they are drafted. In some cases, they may preserve transferable allowances. In others, they may result in part of the Nil Rate Band being used on first death.

When more than one marriage is involved, the inheritance tax history of the family can become layered. A surviving spouse may have entitlement to unused allowances from more than one earlier partner, but the outcome will depend entirely on the structure of each estate.

For families in these circumstances, coordinated estate planning is essential. What appears to be a simple assumption about double allowances may not reflect the true position.

The Residence Nil Rate Band and its conditions

The Residence Nil Rate Band carries its own set of rules.

To qualify, a person must have a qualifying residential interest, and it must pass to direct descendants. This generally includes children and grandchildren, and can also extend to stepchildren and adopted children, provided the statutory conditions are satisfied. If the property passes to other beneficiaries, the allowance may not apply.

The Residence Nil Rate Band is also subject to a taper for larger estates. Where the net value of the estate exceeds £2 million, the allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 above that threshold. For higher-value estates, this can significantly reduce or eliminate the benefit.

In situations involving multiple predeceased spouses or civil partners, each earlier estate must be examined to determine whether the Residence Nil Rate Band was available and whether it was used. Only the unused percentage can be transferred.

Administration and practical considerations

Claims to transfer unused Nil Rate Bands and Residence Nil Rate Bands are not automatic. They must be made by the executors of the estate and supported with appropriate evidence.

Where there have been multiple earlier deaths, the administrative process can be more involved. Executors may need to obtain documentation from estates that were administered many years earlier. If records have not been retained, the process can become more difficult.

Good record keeping and periodic review of estate planning arrangements can therefore make a significant difference. It is far easier to establish entitlement to transferable allowances where the relevant documentation is readily available.

Planning with clarity and foresight

The possibility of up to four Nil Rate Bands does not apply to every family, and it is not something that can be assumed. It arises only in specific circumstances, usually involving more than one predeceased spouse or civil partner, and depends heavily on how earlier estates were structured.

The key message is not to rely on broad assumptions about inheritance tax. A family’s legal and financial history can have lasting consequences.

Equally, what may initially appear to be a substantial inheritance tax exposure may, on closer examination, be mitigated by transferable allowances from earlier marriages or civil partnerships.

A carefully drafted Will, considered in the context of the wider family history, remains central to effective planning. Regular review is equally important, particularly following remarriage, bereavement or significant changes in asset values.

At Buckles, we advise on inheritance tax planning in straightforward and complex family situations alike, including second marriages, blended families and estates with a history of earlier bereavement. If you would like to understand how these rules apply to your own circumstances, we would be glad to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.