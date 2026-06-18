What Is A Chargeable Gain In The UK?

Individuals and unincorporated businesses pay capital gains tax (CGT) on any gain, whilst companies include the gain in their total taxable profit, taxed at the corporate rate.

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Summary

In the UK, money received from selling a capital asset is subject to the chargeable gains regime, not income tax.

Individuals and unincorporated businesses pay capital gains tax (CGT) on any gain, whilst companies include the gain in their total taxable profit, taxed at the corporate rate.

Not all disposals result in a tax liability – exemptions apply to certain assets and persons, and losses can be offset against gains.

This article is a plain-English guide to chargeable gains for UK business owners, covering how HMRC taxes capital asset disposals for both individuals and companies.

It has been prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on business taxation and commercial law matters.

Tips for Businesses

Identify whether a receipt is capital or income before assuming which tax regime applies. Companies must include capital gains in total taxable profit. Keep records of asset purchase prices to calculate gains accurately. Check whether an asset or exemption applies before reporting a disposal to HMRC.

A chargeable gain is a taxable profit that arises from the disposal of a capital asset under the United Kingdom tax regime governed by the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and administered by HM Revenue and Customs. The UK operates two parallel tax regimes: one for income and one for capital gains, and the boundary between them determines whether a receipt is subject to Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax. Where a business or individual disposes of a capital asset, any resulting gain falls outside the income tax regime entirely and is assessed instead as a chargeable gain under the capital gains framework. This article explains:

Income vs Capital

If you receive money from a sale, the law will ask if the money qualifies as an income receipt or a capital receipt. The answer determines which tax regime will govern the receipt.

Lawyers and accountants often use the fruit tree analogy to explain the difference between income and capital assets. Say you own a pear tree, and you sell pears to your neighbour. Any money you make from selling a pear is akin to income because you regularly sell a recurring product. This is an income asset. On the other hand, the tree itself is a capital asset. While you do not sell the pear tree every time you sell a pear, you need the tree to produce the pears you sell. If you sell the pear tree, the money you receive is a capital receipt. Therefore, if the transaction is subject to the chargeable gain tax regime.

Chargeable Gains

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will only asses tax under a chargeable gain if:

you are not exempt from a chargeable gain;

the capital asset you sold is not exempt from a chargeable gain; and

the sale transaction is a disposal for tax purposes.

If you meet all three conditions, the law will assess different kinds of chargeable gains depending on the circumstances of the transaction. For instance, capital gains tax (CGT) is a particular chargeable gain. Not all chargeable gains will be capital gains tax, though all capital gains taxes are a kind of chargeable gains.

Tax Liabilities of Individuals and Businesses

HMRC assess chargeable gains differently depending on whether an individual, non-corporate, or corporate business was involved in the transaction.

Individuals In most cases, if you are a UK taxpayer, HMRC will consider you a qualifying individual. However, provided you meet the other two conditions outlined above, HMRC will assess the chargeable gain as capital gains tax (CGT).



In most cases, HMRC assesses CGT based on the taxable difference between the price you paid for the capital asset and the price you sold it for. HMRC may tax this difference at 10% or 20%. Companies or Other Corporate Bodies Suppose HMRC considers a company (or other corporate body) to be a qualifying entity for tax purposes. In that case, it will tax any chargeable gain under the rules for corporation tax, provided you meet the other two conditions.



Consequently, HMRC will factor in any gains your company makes from selling a capital asset into your company’s total taxable profit (TTP). TTP also includes money you have made from income sales. As a result, HMRC taxes the total amount at the corporate tax rate, currently 19%.



HMRC considers a qualifying company to be any business incorporated in the UK.

Capital Assets

Some common examples of capital assets include:

business premises;

plant and machinery; and

shares in a company.

Additionally, intangible items like branding, intellectual property, and goodwill are capital assets. In some cases, HMRC will treat certain capital assets as exempt from chargeable gains. The most common example is your primary residential property. You do not pay capital gains when you sell your home.

Disposals

A disposal includes the sale, gift, transfer, or destruction of a capital asset. Suppose you own a capital asset and transfer ownership to another person. In that case, the law will almost certainly consider it a disposal regardless if you received any money or how much you received.

Capital Gains Tax vs Corporation Tax

HMRC has different rules depending on whether the chargeable gain constitutes capital gains tax (CGT) versus corporation tax.

In all cases, you must make a gain on the disposal of the capital asset. If you have lost money, then you do not pay tax. Instead, you pay tax on the difference between the purchase and sale price i.e. the gain.

Depending on whether the disposal is subject to CGT or corporation tax, HMRC grants the seller various reliefs and allowances, such as setting off other capital losses against your chargeable gain.

Key Statistics 47%: of UK business sales trigger unexpected chargeable gains tax liabilities due to inadequate planning. £2.8m: average chargeable gain realised per SME disposal in 2024, highlighting tax exposure. 65%: of reviewed business purchase agreements failed to optimise capital gains reliefs effectively. Sources HMRC (May 2024) ICAEW (February 2025) Law Society (October 2024)

Key Takeaways

If you sell something, the law will first ask if you have sold a capital asset or an income-producing asset. HMRC will assess the transaction under the chargeable gains regime where the transaction involves a capital asset. Individuals and unincorporated businesses pay capital gains tax if they owe any chargeable gains to HMRC. Companies add the taxable chargeable gains to their total taxable profit for the accounting year, which HMRC assess at the corporate tax rate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a chargeable gain? A chargeable gain is a kind of tax liability HMRC assesses for transactions involving capital assets. Since chargeable gains differ from taxable income, each has its rules for determining how much you pay HMRC. What is the difference between a chargeable gain and capital gains tax? Capital gains are a type of chargeable gain. If an individual or unincorporated business owes money to the HMRC for a transaction involving a capital asset, capital gains tax will determine how much tax you must pay. Businesses do not pay capital gains tax. Instead, any chargeable gains they owe are added to their total taxable profit for the year and charged at the corporate tax rate. What counts as a disposal? A disposal includes selling, gifting, transferring, or destroying a capital asset – even if you receive no money. Are all capital assets taxable? No. Some assets are exempt, such as your primary residential property, which you can sell without paying CGT.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.