ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Did You Know That You Can File A Section 83(b) Election With The IRS Electronically?

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Section 83(b) allows taxpayers to elect to include in their current taxable income certain compensation that would not otherwise be taxable until a future year.
United States Tax
James E. Duffy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
James E. Duffy’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:
  • within Strategy and Insurance topic(s)

Section 83(b) allows taxpayers to elect to include in their current taxable income certain compensation that would not otherwise be taxable until a future year. For example, a taxpayer that receives restricted stock compensation that would be taxable in future years as it vests often will make a Section 83(b) election to be taxed on the full value in the year the stock is awarded in order to be taxed on a lower value. Section 83(b) elections are also commonly made with respect to the grant of profits interests.

Historically, there was no form provided by the IRS for making a Section 83(b) election. In 2024, the IRS created Form 15620 that could be used to file a Section 83(b)election. If the form was used, taxpayers needed to print and complete the form and file it by mail. Effective in 2025, Form 15620 can be filed electronically through the IRS's website.

Taxpayers are not required to use Form 15620 to make a Section 83(b) election nor are they required to file it electronically. However, if a taxpayer wants to file electronically, they must use the form.

Bottom Line: Taxpayers now have options for filing a Section 83(b) election. Given the 30-day time limit on making the election, filing electronically may help avoid missing the deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James E. Duffy
James E. Duffy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More