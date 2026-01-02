Tax Bites EP18: Dissecting The Full Federal Court's Decision In Commissioner Of Taxation And Hicks (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Tax, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
In this episode of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Tax
Podcast, Tax Bites, partner Toby Eggleston, Associate Dan Beratis, and Ryan Leslie delve into the Full Federal
Court's decision in the Commissioner of Taxation v Hicks
case.
They discuss the background, facts, and history of the case,
which involved a fashion retail business named City Beach, its
restructure, and the tax implications under Section 45B and Part
IVA of the 1936 Act. The episode covers the court's reasoning,
the taxpayer's and commissioner's arguments, and key
takeaways from the case, including the interpretation of Section
45B, the role of purpose in tax legislation, and the application of
anti-avoidance rules. Additionally, insights from the recent
PepsiCo decision and the potential impacts on future tax cases are
explored.
00:10 Introduction and welcome
00:29 Case background and facts
02:53 Restructure details
04:40 Commissioner's response
06:35 Full Federal Court's reasoning
07:51 Section 45B analysis
17:41 Part IVA analysis
24:10 Conclusion and final thoughts