ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Tax Bites EP18: Dissecting The Full Federal Court's Decision In Commissioner Of Taxation And Hicks (Podcast)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Tax Podcast, Tax Bites, partner Toby Eggleston, Associate Dan Beratis, and Ryan Leslie delve into the Full Federal Court's decision...
United States Tax
Toby Eggleston,Dan Beratis, and Ryan Leslie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Tax, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

In this episode of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Tax Podcast, Tax Bites, partner Toby Eggleston, Associate Dan Beratis, and Ryan Leslie delve into the Full Federal Court's decision in the Commissioner of Taxation v Hicks case.

They discuss the background, facts, and history of the case, which involved a fashion retail business named City Beach, its restructure, and the tax implications under Section 45B and Part IVA of the 1936 Act. The episode covers the court's reasoning, the taxpayer's and commissioner's arguments, and key takeaways from the case, including the interpretation of Section 45B, the role of purpose in tax legislation, and the application of anti-avoidance rules. Additionally, insights from the recent PepsiCo decision and the potential impacts on future tax cases are explored.

00:10 Introduction and welcome
00:29 Case background and facts
02:53 Restructure details
04:40 Commissioner's response
06:35 Full Federal Court's reasoning
07:51 Section 45B analysis
17:41 Part IVA analysis
24:10 Conclusion and final thoughts

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Tax Bites EP18: Dissecting the Full Federal Court's Decision in Commissioner of Taxation and Hicks

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Toby Eggleston
Toby Eggleston
Person photo placeholder
Dan Beratis
Photo of Ryan Leslie
Ryan Leslie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More