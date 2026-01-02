Tax Bites EP18: Dissecting The Full Federal Court's Decision In Commissioner Of Taxation And Hicks (Podcast)

In this episode of the Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Tax Podcast, Tax Bites, partner Toby Eggleston, Associate Dan Beratis, and Ryan Leslie delve into the Full Federal Court's decision in the Commissioner of Taxation v Hicks case.

They discuss the background, facts, and history of the case, which involved a fashion retail business named City Beach, its restructure, and the tax implications under Section 45B and Part IVA of the 1936 Act. The episode covers the court's reasoning, the taxpayer's and commissioner's arguments, and key takeaways from the case, including the interpretation of Section 45B, the role of purpose in tax legislation, and the application of anti-avoidance rules. Additionally, insights from the recent PepsiCo decision and the potential impacts on future tax cases are explored.

00:10 Introduction and welcome

00:29 Case background and facts

02:53 Restructure details

04:40 Commissioner's response

06:35 Full Federal Court's reasoning

07:51 Section 45B analysis

17:41 Part IVA analysis

24:10 Conclusion and final thoughts

