Connecticut AG Investigates Skincare Products Marketed To Kids (Podcast)

If you've been on social media lately, depending on your algorithm, you may have witnessed tween influencers touting expensive skincare routines, or commentators lamenting the rise of the Sephora Kid.

Connecticut AG Investigates Skincare Products Marketed To Kids

If you've been on social media lately, depending on your algorithm, you may have witnessed tween influencers touting expensive skincare routines, or commentators lamenting the rise of the Sephora Kid. Before the holiday, Connecticut AG William Tong urged parents to exercise caution regarding anti-aging skincare products that are being marketed to children and teens by influencers on social media. The AG is concerned that many of these products include ingredients that are unsuitable, or even harmful, for kids. The AG also sent a detailed inquiry 21-request "letter" (looking similar to a CID) to Sephora asking about how it markets these products to kids.

