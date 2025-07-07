ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Talking Sports Law: A Conversation With Grecia Barboza, San Francisco 49ers Counsel (Podcast)

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Grecia Barboza, Counsel for the San Francisco 49ers (National Football League).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
John Wilson and Trevor Gates

On this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Grecia Barboza, Counsel for the San Francisco 49ers (National Football League).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Wilson
John Wilson
Photo of Trevor Gates
Trevor Gates
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More