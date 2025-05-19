Navigating The New Maritime Cybersecurity Waters: A Preview Of IMX 2025 Panel

I'm looking forward to moderating what promises to be an illuminating discussion on the US Coast Guard's new cybersecurity regulation at the upcoming Inland Marine Expo (IMX 2025) in Nashville later this month. Our May 29th panel, "Mastering Maritime Cybersecurity," will dive deep into the practical implications of this landmark rule for vessel and facility operators.

The timing couldn't be more critical. The USCG's final rule, published this January and effective July 16, establishes comprehensive cybersecurity requirements that will fundamentally change how the maritime industry approaches digital security. With cyber threats increasingly targeting our sector's vulnerable systems—from navigation to cargo management—these new standards represent a significant shift in regulatory expectations.

I'm particularly excited about our exceptional panelists who bring unparalleled expertise to this conversation. Gwyddon "Data" Owen, Director of Cyber and Technology at Universal Strategy Group, brings over 15 years of offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations experience. As a former NSA Red Team member and certified cyber expert, Data's technical insights on implementation challenges will be invaluable for operators trying to meet these new requirements.

Equally impressive is Charles "Nick" Parham, the MTS Cybersecurity Coordinator for the Coast Guard's Atlantic Area Command. Since January 2021, Nick has been directly responsible for developing and executing Coast Guard cybersecurity policies affecting maritime stakeholders across extensive inland and coastal operations. His firsthand knowledge of the Coast Guard's enforcement approach and compliance expectations will provide attendees with a crucial regulatory perspective.

The topics to be covered include:

Regulatory Overview: Key mandates, including Cybersecurity Assessments, Cybersecurity Plans, Incident Response Plans, and Cybersecurity Officer appointments.

Compliance Challenges: Understanding the Coast Guard's performance-based approach and strategies for effective implementation.

Cybersecurity Plan Requirements: Account security, device protection, data safeguarding, and network segmentation.

Training Mandates (Effective January 16, 2026): Threat recognition, incident detection, and reporting protocols.

Waivers & Compliance Flexibility: Equivalence determinations and possible implementation delays for US-flagged vessels.

Impact on Smaller Operators: Practical advice on meeting requirements with limited resources.

For anyone involved in maritime operations—whether managing passenger vessels, cargo ships, terminals, or barge operations—this session offers a rare opportunity to gain insights directly from those at the forefront of maritime cybersecurity regulation and implementation.

I hope you'll join us at IMX to benefit from the exceptional expertise of our panelists as we navigate these new regulatory waters together. With cyber threats increasing and compliance deadlines approaching, understanding these requirements isn't just about checking regulatory boxes—it's about safeguarding the critical infrastructure that keeps our maritime commerce moving.

