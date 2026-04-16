Know Before You Go: U.S. Private Credit Industry Conference On Direct Lending

Dechert serves as lead sponsor of the fifth annual DealCatalyst/LSTA U.S. Private Credit Industry Conference on Direct Lending in Nashville, Tennessee.

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Dechert is proud to serve as a lead sponsor of the fifth annual DealCatalyst/LSTA U.S. Private Credit Industry Conference on Direct Lending, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee – and this year, the firm is helping business leaders lead both on stage and on the ground.

Dechert Partners Take the Stage

Two Dechert partners will moderate featured panels at this industry gathering:

Jay Alicandri will lead "Global Private Credit: Scale, Cycles and Systemic Significance" on April 16, examining how private credit markets are evolving in scale and their broader implications for global financial systems.

will lead on April 16, examining how private credit markets are evolving in scale and their broader implications for global financial systems. Bill Bielefeld will moderate "The Next Frontier: 401(k)s, Private Credit and the Path to Broader Access" on April 17, exploring the growing intersection of retirement savings vehicles and private credit markets – and what broader democratization of the asset class could mean for the industry.

A Full Platform on the Ground

Beyond the panels, a large team from across Dechert's private credit capital solutions platform will be on site throughout the conference. Attendees can expect in-depth conversations covering:

Fundraising strategies for direct lending funds and BDCs.

Financing pathways and structuring considerations.

Key regulatory developments shaping the private credit landscape.

Connect With Dechert in Nashville

Dechert welcomes the opportunity to connect with market participants, clients and industry peers while in Music City. Attendees are invited to:

Reach out directly to members of the Dechert team attending the conference.

Visit the Dechert booth in the exhibit hall.

The conference remains one of the most important forums for direct lending funds, BDCs and their bank funding partners to engage on credit performance, identify investment opportunities, and stay ahead of the regulatory curve. Dechert looks forward to being a central part of those conversations.

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